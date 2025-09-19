NASCAR 2025 Truck Series: Qualifying order for Team EJP 175 at New Hampshire Motor Speedway

By Yash Soni
Modified Sep 19, 2025 13:30 GMT
Syndication: The Tennessean - Source: Imagn
NASCAR Truck Series qualifying order at New Hampshire (Source: Imagn)

New Hampshire Motor Speedway will host the 21st race of the 2025 NASCAR Truck Series season, the Team EJP 175, this weekend. The race will kick off at 12 p.m. ET on Saturday, September 20, and will be a 175-lap action-packed contest.

The New Hampshire Motor Speedway, which opened in 1965, is located in Loudon, New Hampshire. Its oval is 1.058 miles in total length.

The Team EJP 175 lineup comprises 36 drivers for 36 spots. Like every other Truck Series race, the practice session will open this racing weekend on Friday, at 4:05 p.m. ET, followed by qualifying at 5:10 p.m. ET to determine the starting positions for the 175-mile truck race.

The last time the NASCAR Truck Series Team EJP 175 was held was in 2017, and it was won by Cup Series regular Christopher Bell.

Qualifying order for the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series 2025 Team EJP 175 at New Hampshire Motor Speedway

Renowned NASCAR journalist Bob Pockrass shared the qualifying order for the 2025 Truck Series Team EJP 175 at the New Hampshire Motor Speedway on his official X handle:

Saturday’s Truck Series qualifying session starts with Reaume Brothers Racing driver Derek White leading Group A and Tricon Garage driver Giovanni Ruggiero leading Group B.

Here’s the complete qualifying order for the 2025 Team EJP 175 at New Hampshire Motor Speedway:

Group A: Driver–Metric Score

  1. Derek White - 40.700
  2. Caleb Costner - 36.800
  3. Christian Eckes - 35.300
  4. Stephen Mallozzi - 34.500
  5. Norm Benning - 34.300
  6. Jayson Alexander - 31.100
  7. Tyler Tomassi - 30.100
  8. Blake Lothian - 28.600
  9. Mason Massey - 27.700
  10. Michael Christopher Jr - 27.200
  11. Spencer Boyd - 26.700
  12. Toni Breidinger - 26.300
  13. Conner Jones - 24.300
  14. Jack Wood - 22.600
  15. Brent Crews - 22.500
  16. Dawson Sutton - 19.400
  17. Matt Mills - 17.500
  18. Bayley Currey - 16.600
Group B: Driver – Metric Score

  1. Giovanni Ruggiero - 13.600
  2. Matt Crafton - 13.000
  3. Andres Perez - 10.700
  4. Connor Mosack - 10.300
  5. Corey LaJoie - 9.900
  6. Tanner Gray - 9.000
  7. Ben Rhodes - 5.300
  8. Jake Garcia - 27.300
  9. Chandler Smith - 24.000
  10. Grant Enfinger - 16.200
  11. Tyler Ankrum - 15.800
  12. Rajah Caruth - 13.200
  13. Kaden Honeycutt - 10.800
  14. Patrick Emerling - 9.800
  15. Daniel Hemric - 4.400
  16. Ty Majeski - 4.000
  17. Corey Heim - 2.400
  18. Layne Riggs - 1.300

Fans can watch the NASCAR Truck Series Team EJP 175 at New Hampshire Motor Speedway on Saturday, live on FS1, or tune in to SiriusXM NASCAR Radio for the audio broadcast.

Edited by Yash Soni
