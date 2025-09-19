NASCAR 2025 Truck Series: Qualifying order for Team EJP 175 at New Hampshire Motor Speedway

New Hampshire Motor Speedway will host the 21st race of the 2025 NASCAR Truck Series season, the Team EJP 175, this weekend. The race will kick off at 12 p.m. ET on Saturday, September 20, and will be a 175-lap action-packed contest.The New Hampshire Motor Speedway, which opened in 1965, is located in Loudon, New Hampshire. Its oval is 1.058 miles in total length.The Team EJP 175 lineup comprises 36 drivers for 36 spots. Like every other Truck Series race, the practice session will open this racing weekend on Friday, at 4:05 p.m. ET, followed by qualifying at 5:10 p.m. ET to determine the starting positions for the 175-mile truck race.The last time the NASCAR Truck Series Team EJP 175 was held was in 2017, and it was won by Cup Series regular Christopher Bell.Qualifying order for the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series 2025 Team EJP 175 at New Hampshire Motor SpeedwayRenowned NASCAR journalist Bob Pockrass shared the qualifying order for the 2025 Truck Series Team EJP 175 at the New Hampshire Motor Speedway on his official X handle:Saturday’s Truck Series qualifying session starts with Reaume Brothers Racing driver Derek White leading Group A and Tricon Garage driver Giovanni Ruggiero leading Group B.Here’s the complete qualifying order for the 2025 Team EJP 175 at New Hampshire Motor Speedway:Group A: Driver–Metric ScoreDerek White - 40.700Caleb Costner - 36.800Christian Eckes - 35.300Stephen Mallozzi - 34.500Norm Benning - 34.300Jayson Alexander - 31.100Tyler Tomassi - 30.100Blake Lothian - 28.600Mason Massey - 27.700Michael Christopher Jr - 27.200Spencer Boyd - 26.700Toni Breidinger - 26.300Conner Jones - 24.300Jack Wood - 22.600Brent Crews - 22.500Dawson Sutton - 19.400Matt Mills - 17.500Bayley Currey - 16.600Group B: Driver – Metric ScoreGiovanni Ruggiero - 13.600Matt Crafton - 13.000Andres Perez - 10.700Connor Mosack - 10.300Corey LaJoie - 9.900Tanner Gray - 9.000Ben Rhodes - 5.300Jake Garcia - 27.300Chandler Smith - 24.000Grant Enfinger - 16.200Tyler Ankrum - 15.800Rajah Caruth - 13.200Kaden Honeycutt - 10.800Patrick Emerling - 9.800Daniel Hemric - 4.400Ty Majeski - 4.000Corey Heim - 2.400Layne Riggs - 1.300Fans can watch the NASCAR Truck Series Team EJP 175 at New Hampshire Motor Speedway on Saturday, live on FS1, or tune in to SiriusXM NASCAR Radio for the audio broadcast.