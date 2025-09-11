NASCAR 2025 Truck Series: Qualifying order for UNOH 250 at Bristol Motor Speedway

By Yash Soni
Modified Sep 11, 2025 18:05 GMT
NASCAR: Truck Series - Weather Guard Truck Race - Source: Imagn
NASCAR Truck Series at Bristol (Source: Imagn)

The Bristol Motor Speedway is set to host the 20th race of the 2025 NASCAR Truck Series season with the UNOH 250 this weekend. The race is set to kick off at 8 p.m. ET on Thursday, September 11, in a 250-lap action-packed contest.

The Bristol Motor Speedway, which opened in 1961, is located in Bristol, Tennessee. Its oval is 0.533 miles in total length.

The UNOH 250 lineup comprises 37 drivers for 36 spots. Like every other Truck Series race, the practice session will open this racing weekend on Thursday at 3:05 p.m. ET, followed by qualifying at 4:10 p.m. ET to determine the starting positions for the 133.25-mile truck race.

Front Row Motorsports driver Layne Riggs won the season’s last Truck Series race at Bristol Motor Speedway with a time of one hour, 20 minutes, and 24 seconds.

Qualifying order for the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series 2025 UNOH 250 at Bristol Motor Speedway

Renowned NASCAR journalist Bob Pockrass shared the qualifying order for the 2025 Truck Series UNOH 250 at the Bristol Motor Speedway on his official X (formerly Twitter) handle:

Thursday’s Truck Series qualifying session starts with GK Racing driver Clay Greenfield leading Group A and Spire Motorsports driver Corey LaJoie leading Group B.

Here’s the complete qualifying order for the 2025 UNOH 250 at Bristol Motor Speedway:

Group A: Driver – Metric Score

  1. Clay Greenfield - 43.4
  2. Greg Van Alst - 42.8
  3. Connor Jones - 42.2
  4. Cole Butcher - 40.4
  5. Norm Benning - 39.2
  6. Parker Kligerman - 38.6
  7. Caleb Costner - 31.6
  8. Josh Reaume - 31.4
  9. Clayton Green - 31.0
  10. Treyton Lapcevich (i) - 27.6
  11. Matt Mills - 27.2
  12. Mason Maggio (i) - 26.6
  13. Toni Breidinger # - 24.9
  14. Spencer Boyd - 23.9
  15. Dawson Sutton # - 20.8
  16. Bayley Currey - 20.8
  17. Stefan Parsons - 20.7
  18. Matt Crafton - 20.7
  19. Giovanni Ruggiero # - 19.9
Group B: Driver – Metric Score

  1. Corey LaJoie - 17.9
  2. Jack Wood - 17.0
  3. Andres Perez de Lara # - 16.3
  4. Connor Mosack # - 14.8
  5. Ben Rhodes - 11.9
  6. Tanner Gray - 9.0
  7. Brent Crews - 8.9
  8. Chandler Smith (P) - 23.7
  9. Kaden Honeycutt (P) - 15.6
  10. Layne Riggs (P) - 12.5
  11. Rajah Caruth (P) - 10.8
  12. Jake Garcia (P) - 10.6
  13. Corey Day (i) (P) - 8.4
  14. Tyler Ankrum (P) - 6.4
  15. Ty Majeski (P) - 4.6
  16. Grant Enfinger (P) - 3.3
  17. Daniel Hemric (P) - 2.3
  18. Corey Heim (P) – 1.0

Fans can watch the NASCAR Truck Series UNOH 250 at Bristol Motor Speedway on Thursday, live on FS1, or tune in to SiriusXM NASCAR Radio for the audio broadcast.

