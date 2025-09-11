NASCAR 2025 Truck Series: Qualifying order for UNOH 250 at Bristol Motor Speedway

The Bristol Motor Speedway is set to host the 20th race of the 2025 NASCAR Truck Series season with the UNOH 250 this weekend. The race is set to kick off at 8 p.m. ET on Thursday, September 11, in a 250-lap action-packed contest.The Bristol Motor Speedway, which opened in 1961, is located in Bristol, Tennessee. Its oval is 0.533 miles in total length.The UNOH 250 lineup comprises 37 drivers for 36 spots. Like every other Truck Series race, the practice session will open this racing weekend on Thursday at 3:05 p.m. ET, followed by qualifying at 4:10 p.m. ET to determine the starting positions for the 133.25-mile truck race.Front Row Motorsports driver Layne Riggs won the season’s last Truck Series race at Bristol Motor Speedway with a time of one hour, 20 minutes, and 24 seconds.Qualifying order for the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series 2025 UNOH 250 at Bristol Motor SpeedwayRenowned NASCAR journalist Bob Pockrass shared the qualifying order for the 2025 Truck Series UNOH 250 at the Bristol Motor Speedway on his official X (formerly Twitter) handle:Thursday’s Truck Series qualifying session starts with GK Racing driver Clay Greenfield leading Group A and Spire Motorsports driver Corey LaJoie leading Group B.Here’s the complete qualifying order for the 2025 UNOH 250 at Bristol Motor Speedway:Group A: Driver – Metric ScoreClay Greenfield - 43.4Greg Van Alst - 42.8Connor Jones - 42.2Cole Butcher - 40.4Norm Benning - 39.2Parker Kligerman - 38.6Caleb Costner - 31.6Josh Reaume - 31.4Clayton Green - 31.0Treyton Lapcevich (i) - 27.6Matt Mills - 27.2Mason Maggio (i) - 26.6Toni Breidinger # - 24.9Spencer Boyd - 23.9Dawson Sutton # - 20.8Bayley Currey - 20.8Stefan Parsons - 20.7Matt Crafton - 20.7Giovanni Ruggiero # - 19.9Group B: Driver – Metric ScoreCorey LaJoie - 17.9Jack Wood - 17.0Andres Perez de Lara # - 16.3Connor Mosack # - 14.8Ben Rhodes - 11.9Tanner Gray - 9.0Brent Crews - 8.9Chandler Smith (P) - 23.7Kaden Honeycutt (P) - 15.6Layne Riggs (P) - 12.5Rajah Caruth (P) - 10.8Jake Garcia (P) - 10.6Corey Day (i) (P) - 8.4Tyler Ankrum (P) - 6.4Ty Majeski (P) - 4.6Grant Enfinger (P) - 3.3Daniel Hemric (P) - 2.3Corey Heim (P) – 1.0Fans can watch the NASCAR Truck Series UNOH 250 at Bristol Motor Speedway on Thursday, live on FS1, or tune in to SiriusXM NASCAR Radio for the audio broadcast.