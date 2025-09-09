NASCAR 2025 UNOH 200: Full entry list for Truck Series playoff race at Bristol Motor Speedway

The 2025 NASCAR Truck Series season heads to Bristol, Tennessee, for the second race of the playoffs, the UNOH 200 presented by Ohio Logistics, this weekend. This event comes after Corey Heim’s win at Darlington.The UNOH 200 presented by Ohio Logistics is the season’s 20th NASCAR Truck Series race and will be held on Friday, September 11, at the Bristol Motor Speedway. The 106.6-mile Bristol event will kick off at 8 p.m. ET and be broadcast on FS1.The Bristol event will be contested over 200 laps at the 0.533-mile-short track. Friday’s event marks the 28th annual UNOH 200 presented by Ohio Logistics hosted by Bristol Motor Speedway in the history of the NASCAR Truck Series.Thirty-seven drivers have entered for 36 spots, including three open cars, and will take on the green flag this weekend at Bristol Motor Speedway. Some notable entries in the race are Brent Crews, Treyton Lapcevice, Clayton Green, Norm Benning, Corey Day, Stefan Parsons, Josh Reaume, Mason Maggio, Greg Van Alst, Conner Jones, Cole Butcher, Parker Kligerman, Corey LaJoie, and Clay Greenfield.FOX Sports’ renowned NASCAR journalist Bob Pockrass on X shared the list of drivers who will be competing this week at the Bristol Truck playoff race.Front Row Motorsports driver Layne Riggs won last year’s UNOH 200 presented by Ohio Logistics and finished with a total time of one hour, twenty minutes, and 24 seconds.2025 NASCAR UNOH 200 presented by Ohio Logistics at Bristol Motor Speedway full entry listHere is the list of the 37 Truck Series entries that will take part in the 2025 UNOH 200 presented by Ohio Logistics at Bristol Motor Speedway:#02 - Treyten Lapcevich#1 - Brent Crews#2 - Clayton Green#5 - Toni Breidinger#6 - Norm Benning#7 - Corey Day#9 - Grant Enfinger#11 - Corey Heim#13 - Jake Garcia#15 - Tanner Gray#17 - Gio Ruggiero#18 - Tyler Ankrum#19 - Daniel Hemric#20 - Stefan Parsons#22 - Josh Reaume#26 - Dawson Sutton#33 - Mason Maggio#34 - Layne Riggs#35 - Greg Van Alst#38 - Chandler Smith#41 - Conner Jones#42 - Matt Mills#44 - Andres Perez de Lara#45 - Bayley Currey#52 - Kaden Honeycutt#62 - Cole Butcher#71 - Rajah Caruth#74 - Caleb Costner#75 - Parker Kligerman#76 - Spencer Boyd#77 - Corey LaJoie#81 - Connor Mosack#88 - Matt Crafton#91 - Jack Wood#95 - Clay Greenfield#98 - Ty Majeski#99 - Ben RhodesFrom September 11, fans can watch the action-packed 2025 NASCAR Truck Series season weekend at Bristol Motor Speedway on FS1.