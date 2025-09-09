NASCAR 2025 UNOH 200: Full entry list for Truck Series playoff race at Bristol Motor Speedway

By Yash Soni
Modified Sep 09, 2025 21:08 GMT
NASCAR: Truck Series - Weather Guard Truck Race - Source: Imagn
NASCAR Truck Series race at Bristol (Source: Imagn)

The 2025 NASCAR Truck Series season heads to Bristol, Tennessee, for the second race of the playoffs, the UNOH 200 presented by Ohio Logistics, this weekend. This event comes after Corey Heim’s win at Darlington.

The UNOH 200 presented by Ohio Logistics is the season’s 20th NASCAR Truck Series race and will be held on Friday, September 11, at the Bristol Motor Speedway. The 106.6-mile Bristol event will kick off at 8 p.m. ET and be broadcast on FS1.

The Bristol event will be contested over 200 laps at the 0.533-mile-short track. Friday’s event marks the 28th annual UNOH 200 presented by Ohio Logistics hosted by Bristol Motor Speedway in the history of the NASCAR Truck Series.

Thirty-seven drivers have entered for 36 spots, including three open cars, and will take on the green flag this weekend at Bristol Motor Speedway. Some notable entries in the race are Brent Crews, Treyton Lapcevice, Clayton Green, Norm Benning, Corey Day, Stefan Parsons, Josh Reaume, Mason Maggio, Greg Van Alst, Conner Jones, Cole Butcher, Parker Kligerman, Corey LaJoie, and Clay Greenfield.

FOX Sports’ renowned NASCAR journalist Bob Pockrass on X shared the list of drivers who will be competing this week at the Bristol Truck playoff race.

Front Row Motorsports driver Layne Riggs won last year’s UNOH 200 presented by Ohio Logistics and finished with a total time of one hour, twenty minutes, and 24 seconds.

2025 NASCAR UNOH 200 presented by Ohio Logistics at Bristol Motor Speedway full entry list

Here is the list of the 37 Truck Series entries that will take part in the 2025 UNOH 200 presented by Ohio Logistics at Bristol Motor Speedway:

  1. #02 - Treyten Lapcevich
  2. #1 - Brent Crews
  3. #2 - Clayton Green
  4. #5 - Toni Breidinger
  5. #6 - Norm Benning
  6. #7 - Corey Day
  7. #9 - Grant Enfinger
  8. #11 - Corey Heim
  9. #13 - Jake Garcia
  10. #15 - Tanner Gray
  11. #17 - Gio Ruggiero
  12. #18 - Tyler Ankrum
  13. #19 - Daniel Hemric
  14. #20 - Stefan Parsons
  15. #22 - Josh Reaume
  16. #26 - Dawson Sutton
  17. #33 - Mason Maggio
  18. #34 - Layne Riggs
  19. #35 - Greg Van Alst
  20. #38 - Chandler Smith
  21. #41 - Conner Jones
  22. #42 - Matt Mills
  23. #44 - Andres Perez de Lara
  24. #45 - Bayley Currey
  25. #52 - Kaden Honeycutt
  26. #62 - Cole Butcher
  27. #71 - Rajah Caruth
  28. #74 - Caleb Costner
  29. #75 - Parker Kligerman
  30. #76 - Spencer Boyd
  31. #77 - Corey LaJoie
  32. #81 - Connor Mosack
  33. #88 - Matt Crafton
  34. #91 - Jack Wood
  35. #95 - Clay Greenfield
  36. #98 - Ty Majeski
  37. #99 - Ben Rhodes

From September 11, fans can watch the action-packed 2025 NASCAR Truck Series season weekend at Bristol Motor Speedway on FS1.

Edited by Yash Soni
