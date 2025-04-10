NASCAR 2025 Truck Series: Qualifying order for Weather Guard Truck Race at Bristol Motor Speedway

The Bristol Motor Speedway is set to host the sixth race of the 2025 NASCAR Truck Series season with the Weather Guard Truck Race this weekend. The sixth race of the 2025 season is set to kick off at 7:30 p.m. ET on Friday, April 11, in a 250-lap action-packed contest.
The Bristol Motor Speedway, which opened in 1961, is located in Bristol, Tennessee, and boasts a concrete oval track of 0.533 miles in total length.
The Weather Guard Truck Race lineup comprises 35 drivers for 35 spots. Like every other Truck Series race, the practice session will open this racing weekend on Friday (April 11) at 3:35 pm ET, followed by qualifying at 4:40 pm ET to determine the starting positions for the 133.25-mile truck race.
McAnally-Hilgemann Racing driver Christian Eckes won last year’s Weather Guard Truck Race.
Qualifying order for the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series 2025 Weather Guard Truck Race at Bristol Motor Speedway
Renowned NASCAR journalist Bob Pockrass shared the qualifying order for the 2025 Truck Series Weather Guard Truck Race at the Bristol Motor Speedway:
Friday’s NASCAR Truck Series qualifying session kicks off with Henderson Motorsports driver Parker Kligerman leading Group A, and Tricon Garage driver Tanner Gray will lead Group B.
Here’s the full qualifying order for the 2025 Weather Guard Truck Race at Bristol Motor Speedway:
Group A: Car No. – Order
- No. 75 Parker Kligerman
- No. 6 Norm Benning
- No. 33 Frankie Muniz
- No. 2 Stephen Mallozzi
- No. 22 Tyler Tomassi
- No. 02 Nathan Byrd
- No. 7 Corey Day
- No. 5 Toni Breidinger
- No. 88 Matt Crafton
- No. 84 Patrick Staropoli
- No. 81 Connor Mosack
- No. 9 Grant Enfinger
- No. 90 Justin Carroll
- No. 45 Kaden Honeycutt
- No. 66 Luke Fenhaus
- No. 44 Bayley Currey
- No. 91 Jack Wood
- No. 76 Spencer Boyd
Group B: Car No. – Order
- No. 15 Tanner Gray
- No. 26 Dawson Sutton
- No. 42 Matt Mills
- No. 17 Gio Ruggiero
- No. 1 Brandon Jones
- No. 71 Rajah Caruth
- No. 07 Kyle Larson
- No. 77 Andres Perez de Lara
- No. 34 Layne Riggs
- No. 98 Ty Majeski
- No. 52 Stewart Friesen
- No. 99 Ben Rhodes
- No. 13 Jake Garcia
- No. 11 Corey Heim
- No. 38 Chandler Smith
- No. 18 Tyler Ankrum
- No. 19 Daniel Hemric
Fans can watch the NASCAR Truck Series Weather Guard Truck Race at Bristol Motor Speedway on Friday, live on FS1, or tune in to SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.