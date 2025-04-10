NASCAR 2025 Truck Series: Qualifying order for Weather Guard Truck Race at Bristol Motor Speedway

By Yash Soni
Modified Apr 10, 2025 16:38 GMT
NASCAR: Truck Series - Weather Guard Truck Race - Source: Imagn
NASCAR Truck Series Weather Guard Truck Race qualifying order (Source: Imagn)

The Bristol Motor Speedway is set to host the sixth race of the 2025 NASCAR Truck Series season with the Weather Guard Truck Race this weekend. The sixth race of the 2025 season is set to kick off at 7:30 p.m. ET on Friday, April 11, in a 250-lap action-packed contest.

The Bristol Motor Speedway, which opened in 1961, is located in Bristol, Tennessee, and boasts a concrete oval track of 0.533 miles in total length.

The Weather Guard Truck Race lineup comprises 35 drivers for 35 spots. Like every other Truck Series race, the practice session will open this racing weekend on Friday (April 11) at 3:35 pm ET, followed by qualifying at 4:40 pm ET to determine the starting positions for the 133.25-mile truck race.

McAnally-Hilgemann Racing driver Christian Eckes won last year’s Weather Guard Truck Race.

Qualifying order for the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series 2025 Weather Guard Truck Race at Bristol Motor Speedway

Renowned NASCAR journalist Bob Pockrass shared the qualifying order for the 2025 Truck Series Weather Guard Truck Race at the Bristol Motor Speedway:

Friday’s NASCAR Truck Series qualifying session kicks off with Henderson Motorsports driver Parker Kligerman leading Group A, and Tricon Garage driver Tanner Gray will lead Group B.

Here’s the full qualifying order for the 2025 Weather Guard Truck Race at Bristol Motor Speedway:

Group A: Car No. – Order

  1. No. 75 Parker Kligerman
  2. No. 6 Norm Benning
  3. No. 33 Frankie Muniz
  4. No. 2 Stephen Mallozzi
  5. No. 22 Tyler Tomassi
  6. No. 02 Nathan Byrd
  7. No. 7 Corey Day
  8. No. 5 Toni Breidinger
  9. No. 88 Matt Crafton
  10. No. 84 Patrick Staropoli
  11. No. 81 Connor Mosack
  12. No. 9 Grant Enfinger
  13. No. 90 Justin Carroll
  14. No. 45 Kaden Honeycutt
  15. No. 66 Luke Fenhaus
  16. No. 44 Bayley Currey
  17. No. 91 Jack Wood
  18. No. 76 Spencer Boyd
Group B: Car No. – Order

  1. No. 15 Tanner Gray
  2. No. 26 Dawson Sutton
  3. No. 42 Matt Mills
  4. No. 17 Gio Ruggiero
  5. No. 1 Brandon Jones
  6. No. 71 Rajah Caruth
  7. No. 07 Kyle Larson
  8. No. 77 Andres Perez de Lara
  9. No. 34 Layne Riggs
  10. No. 98 Ty Majeski
  11. No. 52 Stewart Friesen
  12. No. 99 Ben Rhodes
  13. No. 13 Jake Garcia
  14. No. 11 Corey Heim
  15. No. 38 Chandler Smith
  16. No. 18 Tyler Ankrum
  17. No. 19 Daniel Hemric

Fans can watch the NASCAR Truck Series Weather Guard Truck Race at Bristol Motor Speedway on Friday, live on FS1, or tune in to SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

