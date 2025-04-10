NASCAR 2025 Truck Series: Qualifying order for Weather Guard Truck Race at Bristol Motor Speedway

The Bristol Motor Speedway is set to host the sixth race of the 2025 NASCAR Truck Series season with the Weather Guard Truck Race this weekend. The sixth race of the 2025 season is set to kick off at 7:30 p.m. ET on Friday, April 11, in a 250-lap action-packed contest.

The Bristol Motor Speedway, which opened in 1961, is located in Bristol, Tennessee, and boasts a concrete oval track of 0.533 miles in total length.

The Weather Guard Truck Race lineup comprises 35 drivers for 35 spots. Like every other Truck Series race, the practice session will open this racing weekend on Friday (April 11) at 3:35 pm ET, followed by qualifying at 4:40 pm ET to determine the starting positions for the 133.25-mile truck race.

McAnally-Hilgemann Racing driver Christian Eckes won last year’s Weather Guard Truck Race.

Qualifying order for the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series 2025 Weather Guard Truck Race at Bristol Motor Speedway

Renowned NASCAR journalist Bob Pockrass shared the qualifying order for the 2025 Truck Series Weather Guard Truck Race at the Bristol Motor Speedway:

Friday’s NASCAR Truck Series qualifying session kicks off with Henderson Motorsports driver Parker Kligerman leading Group A, and Tricon Garage driver Tanner Gray will lead Group B.

Here’s the full qualifying order for the 2025 Weather Guard Truck Race at Bristol Motor Speedway:

Group A: Car No. – Order

No. 75 Parker Kligerman No. 6 Norm Benning No. 33 Frankie Muniz No. 2 Stephen Mallozzi No. 22 Tyler Tomassi No. 02 Nathan Byrd No. 7 Corey Day No. 5 Toni Breidinger No. 88 Matt Crafton No. 84 Patrick Staropoli No. 81 Connor Mosack No. 9 Grant Enfinger No. 90 Justin Carroll No. 45 Kaden Honeycutt No. 66 Luke Fenhaus No. 44 Bayley Currey No. 91 Jack Wood No. 76 Spencer Boyd

Group B: Car No. – Order

No. 15 Tanner Gray No. 26 Dawson Sutton No. 42 Matt Mills No. 17 Gio Ruggiero No. 1 Brandon Jones No. 71 Rajah Caruth No. 07 Kyle Larson No. 77 Andres Perez de Lara No. 34 Layne Riggs No. 98 Ty Majeski No. 52 Stewart Friesen No. 99 Ben Rhodes No. 13 Jake Garcia No. 11 Corey Heim No. 38 Chandler Smith No. 18 Tyler Ankrum No. 19 Daniel Hemric

Fans can watch the NASCAR Truck Series Weather Guard Truck Race at Bristol Motor Speedway on Friday, live on FS1, or tune in to SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

