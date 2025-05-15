NASCAR 2025 Truck Series: Qualifying order for Window World 250 at North Wilkesboro Speedway

The North Wilkesboro Speedway is set to host the 10th race of the 2025 NASCAR Truck Series season with the Window World 250 this weekend. The 10th race of the 2025 season is set to kick off at 1:30 pm ET on Saturday, May 17, in a 250-lap action-packed contest.
The North Wilkesboro Speedway, which opened in 1947, is located in North Wilkesboro, North Carolina, and boasts a paved oval of 0.625 miles in total length.
The Window World 250 lineup comprises 35 drivers for 35 spots. Like every other Truck Series race, the practice session will open this racing weekend on Saturday (May 17) at 9:35 am ET, followed by qualifying at 10:35 am ET to determine the starting positions for the 156.25-mile truck race.
Tricon Garage driver Corey Heim, who won last year’s Truck Series race at North Wilkesboro, will look to claim back-to-back wins this Saturday.
Qualifying order for the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series 2025 Window World 250 at North Wilkesboro Speedway
Renowned NASCAR journalist Bob Pockrass shared the qualifying order for the 2025 Truck Series Window World 250 at the North Wilkesboro Speedway:
Saturday’s (May 17) NASCAR Truck Series qualifying session kicks off with Freedom Racing Enterprises driver Ryan Roulette leading Group A and Rackley W.A.R. driver Dawson Sutton leading Group B.
Here’s the full qualifying order for the 2025 Window World 250 at North Wilkesboro Speedway:
Group A: Car No. – Order
- No. 67 Ryan Roulette
- No. 6 Norm Benning
- No. 75 Patrick Emerling
- No. 90 Justin Carroll
- No. 02 Jayson Alexander
- No. 66 Luke Baldwin
- No. 33 Frankie Muniz
- No. 22 Tyler Tomassi
- No. 34 Layne Riggs
- No. 2 Derek White
- No. 76 Spencer Boyd
- No. 15 Tanner Gray
- No. 44 Conner Jones
- No. 91 Jack Wood
- No. 5 Toni Breidinger
- No. 77 Andres Perez de Lara
- No. 81 Connor Mosack
- No. 71 Rajah Caruth
Group B: Car No. – Order
- No. 26 Dawson Sutton
- No. 42 Matt Mills
- No. 88 Matt Crafton
- No. 38 Chandler Smith
- No. 18 Tyler Ankrum
- No. 98 Ty Majeski
- No. 99 Ben Rhodes
- No. 1 Brent Crews
- No. 45 Kaden Honeycutt
- No. 9 Grant Enfinger
- No. 19 Daniel Hemric
- No. 52 Stewart Friesen
- No. 13 Jake Garcia
- No. 17 Gio Ruggiero
- No. 7 Sammy Smith
- No. 07 Kyle Busch
- No. 11 Corey Heim
Fans can watch the NASCAR Truck Series Window World 250 at North Wilkesboro Speedway on Saturday, live on FS1, or tune in to SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.
