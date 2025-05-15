NASCAR 2025 Truck Series: Qualifying order for Window World 250 at North Wilkesboro Speedway

By Yash Soni
Modified May 15, 2025 17:52 GMT
NASCAR: Truck Series Tyson 250 - Source: Imagn
NASCAR Truck Series season heads to North Wilkesboro Speedway (Source: Imagn)

The North Wilkesboro Speedway is set to host the 10th race of the 2025 NASCAR Truck Series season with the Window World 250 this weekend. The 10th race of the 2025 season is set to kick off at 1:30 pm ET on Saturday, May 17, in a 250-lap action-packed contest.

Ad

The North Wilkesboro Speedway, which opened in 1947, is located in North Wilkesboro, North Carolina, and boasts a paved oval of 0.625 miles in total length.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

The Window World 250 lineup comprises 35 drivers for 35 spots. Like every other Truck Series race, the practice session will open this racing weekend on Saturday (May 17) at 9:35 am ET, followed by qualifying at 10:35 am ET to determine the starting positions for the 156.25-mile truck race.

Tricon Garage driver Corey Heim, who won last year’s Truck Series race at North Wilkesboro, will look to claim back-to-back wins this Saturday.

Qualifying order for the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series 2025 Window World 250 at North Wilkesboro Speedway

Renowned NASCAR journalist Bob Pockrass shared the qualifying order for the 2025 Truck Series Window World 250 at the North Wilkesboro Speedway:

Ad
Ad

Saturday’s (May 17) NASCAR Truck Series qualifying session kicks off with Freedom Racing Enterprises driver Ryan Roulette leading Group A and Rackley W.A.R. driver Dawson Sutton leading Group B.

Here’s the full qualifying order for the 2025 Window World 250 at North Wilkesboro Speedway:

Group A: Car No. – Order

  1. No. 67 Ryan Roulette
  2. No. 6 Norm Benning
  3. No. 75 Patrick Emerling
  4. No. 90 Justin Carroll
  5. No. 02 Jayson Alexander
  6. No. 66 Luke Baldwin
  7. No. 33 Frankie Muniz
  8. No. 22 Tyler Tomassi
  9. No. 34 Layne Riggs
  10. No. 2 Derek White
  11. No. 76 Spencer Boyd
  12. No. 15 Tanner Gray
  13. No. 44 Conner Jones
  14. No. 91 Jack Wood
  15. No. 5 Toni Breidinger
  16. No. 77 Andres Perez de Lara
  17. No. 81 Connor Mosack
  18. No. 71 Rajah Caruth
Ad

Group B: Car No. – Order

  1. No. 26 Dawson Sutton
  2. No. 42 Matt Mills
  3. No. 88 Matt Crafton
  4. No. 38 Chandler Smith
  5. No. 18 Tyler Ankrum
  6. No. 98 Ty Majeski
  7. No. 99 Ben Rhodes
  8. No. 1 Brent Crews
  9. No. 45 Kaden Honeycutt
  10. No. 9 Grant Enfinger
  11. No. 19 Daniel Hemric
  12. No. 52 Stewart Friesen
  13. No. 13 Jake Garcia
  14. No. 17 Gio Ruggiero
  15. No. 7 Sammy Smith
  16. No. 07 Kyle Busch
  17. No. 11 Corey Heim

Fans can watch the NASCAR Truck Series Window World 250 at North Wilkesboro Speedway on Saturday, live on FS1, or tune in to SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

About the author
Yash Soni

Yash Soni

Twitter icon

Yash Soni is a journalist who covers NASCAR at Sportskeeda, drawn to racing action and the rich history of the sport. He is inspired by Kyle Busch, Kyle Larson, and Hendrick Motorsports, and strives to craft engaging narratives. With expertise in writing long and short-form content and a passion for tracking and publishing trends, Yash brings his best to reporting and analysis of the dynamic world of NASCAR.

Know More

Get the latest NASCAR All-Star race news, Xfinity Series updates, breaking news, rumors, and today’s top stories with the latest news on NASCAR.

Quick Links

Edited by Yash Soni
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications