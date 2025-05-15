NASCAR 2025 Truck Series: Qualifying order for Window World 250 at North Wilkesboro Speedway

The North Wilkesboro Speedway is set to host the 10th race of the 2025 NASCAR Truck Series season with the Window World 250 this weekend. The 10th race of the 2025 season is set to kick off at 1:30 pm ET on Saturday, May 17, in a 250-lap action-packed contest.

The North Wilkesboro Speedway, which opened in 1947, is located in North Wilkesboro, North Carolina, and boasts a paved oval of 0.625 miles in total length.

The Window World 250 lineup comprises 35 drivers for 35 spots. Like every other Truck Series race, the practice session will open this racing weekend on Saturday (May 17) at 9:35 am ET, followed by qualifying at 10:35 am ET to determine the starting positions for the 156.25-mile truck race.

Tricon Garage driver Corey Heim, who won last year’s Truck Series race at North Wilkesboro, will look to claim back-to-back wins this Saturday.

Qualifying order for the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series 2025 Window World 250 at North Wilkesboro Speedway

Renowned NASCAR journalist Bob Pockrass shared the qualifying order for the 2025 Truck Series Window World 250 at the North Wilkesboro Speedway:

Saturday’s (May 17) NASCAR Truck Series qualifying session kicks off with Freedom Racing Enterprises driver Ryan Roulette leading Group A and Rackley W.A.R. driver Dawson Sutton leading Group B.

Here’s the full qualifying order for the 2025 Window World 250 at North Wilkesboro Speedway:

Group A: Car No. – Order

No. 67 Ryan Roulette No. 6 Norm Benning No. 75 Patrick Emerling No. 90 Justin Carroll No. 02 Jayson Alexander No. 66 Luke Baldwin No. 33 Frankie Muniz No. 22 Tyler Tomassi No. 34 Layne Riggs No. 2 Derek White No. 76 Spencer Boyd No. 15 Tanner Gray No. 44 Conner Jones No. 91 Jack Wood No. 5 Toni Breidinger No. 77 Andres Perez de Lara No. 81 Connor Mosack No. 71 Rajah Caruth

Group B: Car No. – Order

No. 26 Dawson Sutton No. 42 Matt Mills No. 88 Matt Crafton No. 38 Chandler Smith No. 18 Tyler Ankrum No. 98 Ty Majeski No. 99 Ben Rhodes No. 1 Brent Crews No. 45 Kaden Honeycutt No. 9 Grant Enfinger No. 19 Daniel Hemric No. 52 Stewart Friesen No. 13 Jake Garcia No. 17 Gio Ruggiero No. 7 Sammy Smith No. 07 Kyle Busch No. 11 Corey Heim

Fans can watch the NASCAR Truck Series Window World 250 at North Wilkesboro Speedway on Saturday, live on FS1, or tune in to SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

