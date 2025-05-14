NASCAR Truck Series 2025: Full entry list for Window World 250 at North Wilkesboro Speedway

By Yash Soni
Modified May 14, 2025 17:47 GMT
NASCAR: Truck Series Tyson 250 - Source: Imagn
NASCAR Truck Series at North Wilkesboro (Source: Imagn)

The 2025 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series season heads to North Wilkesboro, North Carolina, this weekend after the action-packed racing at the Heart of Health Care 200.

The NASCAR Truck Series Window World 250, the 10th race of the season, will be held on Saturday, May 17, at North Wilkesboro Speedway. The event will kick off at 1:30 p.m. ET and be broadcast on FS1.

The Window World 250 will be contested over 250 laps on the 0.625-mile-long track. The event will be the third annual Window World 250 truck race hosted by North Wilkesboro Speedway.

Renowned NASCAR journalist Bob Pockrass posted the list of drivers taking part in the 2025 Window World 250 on his X page.

The 34 Truck Series drivers competing this week at North Wilkesboro Speedway include notable names like Jayson Alexander, Kyle Busch, Brent Crews, Alan Waller, Norm Benning, Sammy Smith, Morgen Baird, Conner Jones, Luke Baldwin, Ryan Roulette, Patrick Emerling, and Justin Carroll.

Tricon Garage driver Corey Heim is the defending winner of the event. Heim won last year’s Window World 250 with a time of one hour, 53 minutes, and 02 seconds. Heim will look to win his fourth race of the season.

NASCAR’s 2025 Craftsman Truck Series Window World 250 at North Wilkesboro full entry list

Here's a list of the 34 Truck Series drivers that will take part at North Wilkesboro Speedway:

  1. #02 - Jayson Alexander
  2. #07 - Kyle Busch
  3. #1 - Brent Crews
  4. #2 - Alan Waller
  5. #5 - Toni Breidinger
  6. #7 - Sammy Smith
  7. #9 - Grant Enfinger
  8. #11 - Corey Heim
  9. #13 - Jake Garcia
  10. #15 - Tanner Gray
  11. #17 - Gio Ruggiero
  12. #18 - Tyler Ankrum
  13. #19 - Daniel Hemric
  14. #22 - Morgen Baird
  15. #26 - Dawson Sutton
  16. #33 - Frankie Muniz
  17. #34 - Layne Riggs
  18. #38 - Chandler Smith
  19. #42 - Matt Mills
  20. #44 - Conner Jones
  21. #45 - Kaden Honeycutt
  22. #52 - Stewart Friesen
  23. #66 - Luke Baldwin
  24. #67 - Ryan Roulette
  25. #71 - Rajah Caruth
  26. #75 - Patrick Emerling
  27. #76 - Spencer Boyd
  28. #77 - Andres Perez De Lara
  29. #81 - Connor Mosack
  30. #88 - Matt Crafton
  31. #90 - Justin Carroll
  32. #91 - Jack Wood
  33. #98 - Ty Majeski
  34. #99 - Ben Rhodes

Fans can catch the action-packed NASCAR Truck Series season weekend at the North Wilkesboro Speedway on May 17, 2025, at 1:30 p.m. ET.

Edited by Yash Soni
