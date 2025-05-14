NASCAR Truck Series 2025: Full entry list for Window World 250 at North Wilkesboro Speedway

The 2025 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series season heads to North Wilkesboro, North Carolina, this weekend after the action-packed racing at the Heart of Health Care 200.

The NASCAR Truck Series Window World 250, the 10th race of the season, will be held on Saturday, May 17, at North Wilkesboro Speedway. The event will kick off at 1:30 p.m. ET and be broadcast on FS1.

The Window World 250 will be contested over 250 laps on the 0.625-mile-long track. The event will be the third annual Window World 250 truck race hosted by North Wilkesboro Speedway.

Renowned NASCAR journalist Bob Pockrass posted the list of drivers taking part in the 2025 Window World 250 on his X page.

The 34 Truck Series drivers competing this week at North Wilkesboro Speedway include notable names like Jayson Alexander, Kyle Busch, Brent Crews, Alan Waller, Norm Benning, Sammy Smith, Morgen Baird, Conner Jones, Luke Baldwin, Ryan Roulette, Patrick Emerling, and Justin Carroll.

Tricon Garage driver Corey Heim is the defending winner of the event. Heim won last year’s Window World 250 with a time of one hour, 53 minutes, and 02 seconds. Heim will look to win his fourth race of the season.

NASCAR’s 2025 Craftsman Truck Series Window World 250 at North Wilkesboro full entry list

Here's a list of the 34 Truck Series drivers that will take part at North Wilkesboro Speedway:

#02 - Jayson Alexander #07 - Kyle Busch #1 - Brent Crews #2 - Alan Waller #5 - Toni Breidinger #7 - Sammy Smith #9 - Grant Enfinger #11 - Corey Heim #13 - Jake Garcia #15 - Tanner Gray #17 - Gio Ruggiero #18 - Tyler Ankrum #19 - Daniel Hemric #22 - Morgen Baird #26 - Dawson Sutton #33 - Frankie Muniz #34 - Layne Riggs #38 - Chandler Smith #42 - Matt Mills #44 - Conner Jones #45 - Kaden Honeycutt #52 - Stewart Friesen #66 - Luke Baldwin #67 - Ryan Roulette #71 - Rajah Caruth #75 - Patrick Emerling #76 - Spencer Boyd #77 - Andres Perez De Lara #81 - Connor Mosack #88 - Matt Crafton #90 - Justin Carroll #91 - Jack Wood #98 - Ty Majeski #99 - Ben Rhodes

Fans can catch the action-packed NASCAR Truck Series season weekend at the North Wilkesboro Speedway on May 17, 2025, at 1:30 p.m. ET.

