NASCAR 2025 Viva México 250: Weather forecast for the upcoming race at Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez

The inaugural Viva México 250 is officially back, and fans are in for a high-octane 16th stock-car racing weekend of the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season at the Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez on Sunday, June 15. The 2.429-mile-long road course will mark the inaugural Viva México 250.

Thirty-seven NASCAR Cup Series drivers will be in action for practice on Friday, June 13, and qualifying on Saturday, June 14, before Sunday evening’s race. The main event will be spread over 100 laps in Mexico City, Mexico, divided into three stages, totaling 241.7 miles.

Weather forecast for the 2025 Viva México 250

Here’s the weather forecast for NASCAR’s two national series at Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez:

Friday, June 13, 2025

NASCAR Cup Series practice: High 71°F, Low 68°F, and a 10% chance of rain.

Saturday, June 14, 2025

NASCAR Cup Series qualifying: High 72°F, Low 66°F, Partly Cloudy, and a 10% chance of rain.

Xfinity Series The Chilango 150: High 72°F, Low 66°F, Partly Cloudy, and a 10% chance of rain.

Sunday, June 15, 2025

Viva México 250: High 70°F, Low 64°F, Partly Cloudy, and 20% chance of rain.

Full entry list for NASCAR’s 2025 Mexico City race

The 2025 iteration of the Viva México 250 is set to see a total of 37 Cup cars lined up on the grid. Here's a look at the list:

#1 - Ross Chastain #2 - Austin Cindric #3 - Austin Dillon #4 - Noah Gragson #5 - Kyle Larson #6 - Brad Keselowski #7 - Justin Haley #8 - Kyle Busch #9 - Chase Elliott #10 - Ty Dillon #11 - Denny Hamlin or Ryan Truex #12 - Ryan Blaney #16 - A. J. Allmendinger #17- Chris Buescher #19 - Chase Briscoe #20 - Christopher Bell #21 - Josh Berry #22 - Joey Logano #23 - Bubba Wallace #24 - William Byron #34 - Todd Gilliland #35 - Riley Herbst (R) #38 - Zane Smith #41 - Cole Custer #42 - John Hunter Nemechek #43 - Erik Jones #45 - Tyler Reddick #47 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr. #48 - Alex Bowman #51 - Cody Ware #54 - Ty Gibbs #60 - Ryan Preece #71 - Michael McDowell #77 - Carson Hocevar #78 - Katherine Legge #88 - Shane van Gisbergen (R) #99 - Daniel Suárez

