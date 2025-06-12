  • home icon
NASCAR 2025 Viva México 250: Weather forecast for the upcoming race at Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez

By Yash Soni
Modified Jun 12, 2025 14:30 GMT
NASCAR: NASCAR Cup Series Race at Michigan - Source: Imagn
NASCAR Cup Series Race Viva México 250 at Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez (Source: Imagn)

The inaugural Viva México 250 is officially back, and fans are in for a high-octane 16th stock-car racing weekend of the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season at the Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez on Sunday, June 15. The 2.429-mile-long road course will mark the inaugural Viva México 250.

Thirty-seven NASCAR Cup Series drivers will be in action for practice on Friday, June 13, and qualifying on Saturday, June 14, before Sunday evening’s race. The main event will be spread over 100 laps in Mexico City, Mexico, divided into three stages, totaling 241.7 miles.

Weather forecast for the 2025 Viva México 250

Here’s the weather forecast for NASCAR’s two national series at Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez:

Friday, June 13, 2025

NASCAR Cup Series practice: High 71°F, Low 68°F, and a 10% chance of rain.

Saturday, June 14, 2025

NASCAR Cup Series qualifying: High 72°F, Low 66°F, Partly Cloudy, and a 10% chance of rain.

Xfinity Series The Chilango 150: High 72°F, Low 66°F, Partly Cloudy, and a 10% chance of rain.

Sunday, June 15, 2025

Viva México 250: High 70°F, Low 64°F, Partly Cloudy, and 20% chance of rain.

Full entry list for NASCAR’s 2025 Mexico City race

The 2025 iteration of the Viva México 250 is set to see a total of 37 Cup cars lined up on the grid. Here's a look at the list:

  1. #1 - Ross Chastain
  2. #2 - Austin Cindric
  3. #3 - Austin Dillon
  4. #4 - Noah Gragson
  5. #5 - Kyle Larson
  6. #6 - Brad Keselowski
  7. #7 - Justin Haley
  8. #8 - Kyle Busch
  9. #9 - Chase Elliott
  10. #10 - Ty Dillon
  11. #11 - Denny Hamlin or Ryan Truex
  12. #12 - Ryan Blaney
  13. #16 - A. J. Allmendinger
  14. #17- Chris Buescher
  15. #19 - Chase Briscoe
  16. #20 - Christopher Bell
  17. #21 - Josh Berry
  18. #22 - Joey Logano
  19. #23 - Bubba Wallace
  20. #24 - William Byron
  21. #34 - Todd Gilliland
  22. #35 - Riley Herbst (R)
  23. #38 - Zane Smith
  24. #41 - Cole Custer
  25. #42 - John Hunter Nemechek
  26. #43 - Erik Jones
  27. #45 - Tyler Reddick
  28. #47 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
  29. #48 - Alex Bowman
  30. #51 - Cody Ware
  31. #54 - Ty Gibbs
  32. #60 - Ryan Preece
  33. #71 - Michael McDowell
  34. #77 - Carson Hocevar
  35. #78 - Katherine Legge
  36. #88 - Shane van Gisbergen (R)
  37. #99 - Daniel Suárez
