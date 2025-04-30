  • home icon
  • NASCAR
  • Würth 400
  • NASCAR 2025 Würth 400: Weather forecast for the upcoming race at Texas Motor Speedway

NASCAR 2025 Würth 400: Weather forecast for the upcoming race at Texas Motor Speedway

By Yash Soni
Modified Apr 30, 2025 14:50 GMT
NASCAR: Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 400 - Source: Imagn
NASCAR Würth 400 weather forecast at Texas Motor Speedway (Source: Imagn)

The 2025 Würth 400 is officially back, and fans are in for a high-octane 11th stock-car racing weekend of the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season at the Texas Motor Speedway on Sunday, May 4. The 1.5-mile-long quad-oval track will mark the 21st annual Würth 400.

Ad

Thirty-eight NASCAR Cup Series drivers will be in action for practice and qualifying on Saturday (May 3) before Sunday’s afternoon race. The main event will be spread over 267 laps in Fort Worth, Texas, divided into three stages, adding up to 400 miles.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Weather forecast for the 2025 Würth 400

Here’s the weather forecast for NASCAR’s top three national series at Texas Motor Speedway:

Friday, May 2, 2025

Truck Series SpeedyCash.com 250: High 74°F, Low 63°F, Partly Cloudy with Showers & Thunderstorms, Wind NE 10-20 mph, and a 50% chance of rain

Saturday, May 3, 2025

NASCAR Cup Series qualifying: High 73°F, Low 59°F, Overcast with Widespread Showers, wind E 5-15 mph, and a 10% chance of rain

Ad

Xfinity Series Andy's Frozen Custard 300: High 73°F, Low 59°F, Overcast with Widespread Showers, wind E 5-15 mph, and a 10% chance of rain

Sunday, May 4, 2025

Würth 400: High 79°F, Low 60°F, Mostly Cloudy with Isolated Showers, Wind SE 5-15 mph, and 10% chance of rain.

Ad

Full entry list for NASCAR’s 2025 Würth 400

The 2025 iteration of the Würth 400 is set to see a total of 38 Cup cars lined up on the grid. Here's a look at the list:

  1. #1 - Ross Chastain
  2. #2 - Austin Cindric
  3. #3 - Austin Dillon
  4. #4 - Noah Gragson
  5. #5 - Kyle Larson
  6. #6 - Brad Keselowski
  7. #7 - Justin Haley
  8. #8 - Kyle Busch
  9. #9 - Chase Elliott
  10. #10 - Ty Dillon
  11. #11 - Denny Hamlin
  12. #12 - Ryan Blaney
  13. #16 - A. J. Allmendinger
  14. #17 - Chris Buescher
  15. #19 - Chase Briscoe
  16. #20 - Christopher Bell
  17. #21 - Josh Berry
  18. #22 - Joey Logano
  19. #23 - Bubba Wallace
  20. #24 - William Byron
  21. #34 - Todd Gilliland
  22. #35 - Riley Herbst (R)
  23. #38 - Zane Smith
  24. #41 - Cole Custer
  25. #42 - John Hunter Nemechek
  26. #43 - Erik Jones
  27. #45 - Tyler Reddick
  28. #47 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
  29. #48 - Alex Bowman
  30. #51 - Cody Ware
  31. #54 - Ty Gibbs
  32. #60 - Ryan Preece
  33. #62 - Jesse Love (i)
  34. #66 - Chad Finchum
  35. #71 - Michael McDowell
  36. #77 - Carson Hocevar
  37. #88 - Shane van Gisbergen (R)
  38. #99 - Daniel Suárez

Fans can catch the action-packed NASCAR weekend live at the Texas Motor Speedway on Sunday at 3:30 pm ET on FS1 and PRN.

About the author
Yash Soni

Yash Soni

Twitter icon

Yash Soni is a journalist who covers NASCAR at Sportskeeda, drawn to racing action and the rich history of the sport. He is inspired by Kyle Busch, Kyle Larson, and Hendrick Motorsports, and strives to craft engaging narratives. With expertise in writing long and short-form content and a passion for tracking and publishing trends, Yash brings his best to reporting and analysis of the dynamic world of NASCAR.

Know More

Get the latest NASCAR All-Star race news, Xfinity Series updates, breaking news, rumors, and today’s top stories with the latest news on NASCAR.

Quick Links

Edited by Yash Soni
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications