NASCAR 2025 Xfinity 500: Full entry list for Cup Series race at Martinsville Speedway

By Yash Soni
Modified Oct 21, 2025 17:05 GMT
NASCAR Cup Series Xfinity 500 - Source: Getty
NASCAR Cup Series Xfinity 500 at Martinsville (Source: Getty)

The 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season heads to Ridgeway, Virginia, for the Xfinity 500 this weekend. This event comes after Chase Briscoe’s win at Talladega.

The Xfinity 500 will be the season’s 35th NASCAR Cup Series race and the ninth race of the playoffs. It will be held on Sunday, October 26, at the Martinsville Speedway. The 263-mile Martinsville fall Cup event will kick off at 2 p.m. ET and be broadcast on NBC Sports.

The Martinsville playoff event will be contested over 500 laps at the 0.526-mile track, the shortest oval on the schedule. This year's edition marks the 77th annual Xfinity 500 hosted by Martinsville Speedway in the NASCAR Cup Series' history.

Thirty-seven drivers will take the green flag this weekend at Martinsville Speedway. FOX Sports’ renowned NASCAR journalist Bob Pockrass on X shared the list of drivers who will be competing this week at the Martinsville playoff race.

Team Penske driver Ryan Blaney won last year’s Xfinity 500 and finished in three hours, 28 minutes, and 31 seconds.

2025 NASCAR Xfinity 500 at Martinsville Speedway full entry list

Here is the list of the 37 NASCAR Cup Series entries that will take part in the 2025 Xfinity 500 at Martinsville Speedway:

  1. #1 - Ross Chastain
  2. #2 - Austin Cindric
  3. #3 - Austin Dillon
  4. #4 - Noah Gragson
  5. #5 - Kyle Larson (P)
  6. #6 - Brad Keselowski
  7. #7 - Justin Haley
  8. #8 - Kyle Busch
  9. #9 - Chase Elliott (P)
  10. #10 - Ty Dillon
  11. #11 - Denny Hamlin (P)
  12. #12 - Ryan Blaney (P)
  13. #16 - A. J. Allmendinger
  14. #17 - Chris Buescher
  15. #19 - Chase Briscoe (P)
  16. #20 - Christopher Bell (P)
  17. #21 - Josh Berry
  18. #22 - Joey Logano (P)
  19. #23 - Bubba Wallace
  20. #24 - William Byron (P)
  21. #34 - Todd Gilliland
  22. #35 - Riley Herbst (R)
  23. #38 - Zane Smith
  24. #41 - Cole Custer
  25. #42 - John Hunter Nemechek
  26. #43 - Erik Jones
  27. #45 - Tyler Reddick
  28. #47 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
  29. #48 - Alex Bowman
  30. #51 - Cody Ware
  31. #54 - Ty Gibbs
  32. #60 - Ryan Preece
  33. #66 - Casey Mears (i)
  34. #71 - Michael McDowell
  35. #77 - Carson Hocevar
  36. #88 - Shane van Gisbergen (R)
  37. #99 - Daniel Suárez

Fans can watch the action-packed 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season weekend at Martinsville Speedway on NBC Sports from October 25 to 26. Radio coverage will be available on MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

