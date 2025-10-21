NASCAR 2025 Xfinity 500: Full entry list for Cup Series race at Martinsville Speedway

The 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season heads to Ridgeway, Virginia, for the Xfinity 500 this weekend. This event comes after Chase Briscoe’s win at Talladega.The Xfinity 500 will be the season’s 35th NASCAR Cup Series race and the ninth race of the playoffs. It will be held on Sunday, October 26, at the Martinsville Speedway. The 263-mile Martinsville fall Cup event will kick off at 2 p.m. ET and be broadcast on NBC Sports.The Martinsville playoff event will be contested over 500 laps at the 0.526-mile track, the shortest oval on the schedule. This year's edition marks the 77th annual Xfinity 500 hosted by Martinsville Speedway in the NASCAR Cup Series' history.Thirty-seven drivers will take the green flag this weekend at Martinsville Speedway. FOX Sports’ renowned NASCAR journalist Bob Pockrass on X shared the list of drivers who will be competing this week at the Martinsville playoff race.Team Penske driver Ryan Blaney won last year’s Xfinity 500 and finished in three hours, 28 minutes, and 31 seconds.2025 NASCAR Xfinity 500 at Martinsville Speedway full entry listHere is the list of the 37 NASCAR Cup Series entries that will take part in the 2025 Xfinity 500 at Martinsville Speedway:#1 - Ross Chastain#2 - Austin Cindric#3 - Austin Dillon#4 - Noah Gragson#5 - Kyle Larson (P)#6 - Brad Keselowski#7 - Justin Haley#8 - Kyle Busch#9 - Chase Elliott (P)#10 - Ty Dillon#11 - Denny Hamlin (P)#12 - Ryan Blaney (P)#16 - A. J. Allmendinger#17 - Chris Buescher#19 - Chase Briscoe (P)#20 - Christopher Bell (P)#21 - Josh Berry#22 - Joey Logano (P)#23 - Bubba Wallace#24 - William Byron (P)#34 - Todd Gilliland#35 - Riley Herbst (R)#38 - Zane Smith#41 - Cole Custer#42 - John Hunter Nemechek#43 - Erik Jones#45 - Tyler Reddick#47 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr.#48 - Alex Bowman#51 - Cody Ware#54 - Ty Gibbs#60 - Ryan Preece#66 - Casey Mears (i)#71 - Michael McDowell#77 - Carson Hocevar#88 - Shane van Gisbergen (R)#99 - Daniel SuárezFans can watch the action-packed 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season weekend at Martinsville Speedway on NBC Sports from October 25 to 26. Radio coverage will be available on MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.