NASCAR 2025 Xfinity Series: Qualifying order for Ag-Pro 300 at Talladega Superspeedway

The Talladega Superspeedway will host the 34th race of the 2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series season with the Ag-Pro 300 this weekend. The 11th race of the 2025 Xfinity Series season kicks off at 4 pm ET on Saturday, April 26, in a 300-mile action-packed contest.

Ad

At 2.66 miles, the Talladega Superspeedway is one of the superspeedway racetracks on the schedule. Located in Lincoln, Alabama, the track boasts one of the longest ovals on the schedule.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

The 2025 Ag-Pro 300 will feature 38 out of 41 drivers. Like every other NASCAR Xfinity Series race, the qualifying session will open this racing weekend on Friday, April 25, at 5:30 pm ET on CW, which will determine the starting lineup for the 113-lap main event.

Richard Childress Racing driver Jesse Love is the defending winner of the event, and he will look to win again this Saturday.

Qualifying order for the NASCAR Xfinity Series 2025 Ag-Pro 300 at Talladega Superspeedway

Renowned NASCAR journalist Bob Pockrass tweeted the qualifying order for Saturday’s Xfinity Series race at Talladega Superspeedway on X.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

The Xfinity Series qualifying session kicks off with RSS Racing driver Jake Garcia running the first lap, and JR Motorsports driver Sammy Smith will run the final lap. Below is the full qualifying order for the 2025 Ag-Pro 300:

Group: Driver – Metric Score

Jake Garcia(i) - 42.8 Mason Maggio - 42.5 Katherine Legge(i) - 40.7 Jeffrey Earnhardt - 39.5 Joey Gase - 36.6 Greg Van Alst - 35.5 Austin Green - 34.2 Ryan Ellis - 31.8 Blaine Perkins - 31.4 Leland Honeyman Jr. - 30.8 Kris Wright - 29.8 Aric Almirola - 29.3 Sheldon Creed - 28.1 Nick Sanchez # - 27.4 Jesse Love - 27.4 Caesar Bacarella - 26.4 Matt DiBenedetto - 26.4 Garrett Smithley - 25.3 William Sawalich # - 25.3 Kyle Sieg - 22.1 Patrick Emerling - 21.7 Christian Eckes # - 21.5 Jesse Iwuji - 21.2 Sam Mayer - 19.1 Anthony Alfredo - 17.7 Ryan Sieg - 15.6 Justin Allgaier - 15 Jeremy Clements - 13.3 Carson Kvapil # - 13 Dean Thompson # - 12.8 Josh Williams - 11.5 Connor Zilisch # -11.5 Daniel Dye # - 10.8 Brandon Jones - 10.5 Jeb Burton - 9.5 Brennan Poole - 8.8 Parker Retzlaff - 8.3 Taylor Gray # - 8.3 Harrison Burton - 6.3 Austin Hill - 5.4 Sammy Smith - 1.3

Fans can watch the NASCAR Xfinity Series Ag-Pro 300 at Talladega Superspeedway on Saturday live on CW and MRN.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Yash Soni Yash Soni is a journalist who covers NASCAR at Sportskeeda, drawn to racing action and the rich history of the sport. He is inspired by Kyle Busch, Kyle Larson, and Hendrick Motorsports, and strives to craft engaging narratives. With expertise in writing long and short-form content and a passion for tracking and publishing trends, Yash brings his best to reporting and analysis of the dynamic world of NASCAR. Know More