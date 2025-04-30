NASCAR 2025 Xfinity Series: Qualifying order for Andy’s Frozen Custard 300 at Texas Motor Speedway

The Texas Motor Speedway will host the 12th race of the 2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series season, the Andy’s Frozen Custard 300, this weekend. The 12th race of the 2025 Xfinity Series season kicks off at 2 pm ET on Saturday, May 3, and it is anticipated to be a 300-mile action-packed contest.

At 1.5 miles, the Texas Motor Speedway is one of the intermediate racetracks on the schedule. Located in Fort Worth, the track boasts a quad oval-shaped racetrack.

The 2025 Andy’s Frozen Custard 300 will feature 38 out of 40 drivers. Like every other NASCAR Xfinity Series race, the practice session will open this racing weekend on Friday, May 2, at 5:05 pm ET and qualifying at 3:40 pm ET on CW, which will determine the starting lineup for the 200-lap main event.

JR Motorsports driver Sam Mayer is the defending winner of the event, and he will look to win again this Saturday.

Qualifying order for the NASCAR Xfinity Series 2025 Andy’s Frozen Custard 300 at Texas Motor Speedway

Renowned NASCAR journalist Bob Pockrass tweeted the qualifying order for Saturday’s Xfinity Series race at Texas Motor Speedway on X.

The Xfinity Series qualifying session kicks off with Mike Harmon Racing driver Dawson Cram leading the group A and Xfinity Series rookie Connor Zilisch leading the group B. Below is the full qualifying order for the 2025 Andy’s Frozen Custard 300:

Group A: Driver – Metric Score

Dawson Cram - 41.9 CJ McLaughlin - 41.6 Garrett Smithley - 39.2 Joey Gase - 36.2 Katherine Legge(i) - 35.8 William Sawalich # - 34.9 Parker Retzlaff - 33.5 Corey Day - 33.2 Mason Massey - 30.9 Ryan Sieg - 28.8 Kris Wright - 27 Josh Williams - 26.9 Mason Maggio - 25.8 Riley Herbst(i) - 25.8 Kyle Sieg - 24.5 Jeremy Clements - 24.5 Josh Bilicki - 23.3 Christian Eckes # - 23.2 Sammy Smith - 22.9 Brandon Jones – 22

Group B: Driver – Metric Score

Connor Zilisch # - 21 Ryan Ellis - 19.9 Brennan Poole - 19.3 Leland Honeyman - 18.7 Dean Thompson # - 18 Nick Leitz - 16.5 Nick Sanchez # - 15.3 Carson Kvapil # - 13.7 Taylor Gray - 12.8 Blaine Perkins - 12.7 Anthony Alfredo - 11.4 Daniel Dye # - 11.2 Matt DiBenedetto - 11 Sam Mayer - 10.7 Sheldon Creed - 9.6 Harrison Burton - 9.5 Jeb Burton - 4.4 Jesse Love - 3.6 Justin Allgaier - 3.1 Austin Hill - 1.3

Fans can watch the NASCAR Xfinity Series Andy’s Frozen Custard 300 at Texas Motor Speedway on Saturday live on CW and PRN.

