NASCAR 2025 Xfinity Series: Qualifying order for Bennett Transportation and Logistics 250 at Atlanta Motor Speedway

The Atlanta Motor Speedway will host the second race of the 2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series season with the Bennett Transportation and Logistics 250 this weekend. The second race of the 2025 Xfinity Series season kicks off at 5 pm ET on Saturday, February 22, in a 251-mile action-packed contest.

Ad

At 1.5 miles long, Atlanta Motor Speedway is considered one of the historic tracks on the schedule. Located in Hampton, Georgia, the track boasts a D-shaped oval track.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

The 2025 Bennett Transportation and Logistics 250 will feature 38 drivers. Unlike every other NASCAR Xfinity Series race, the practice session will open this racing weekend on Friday, Feb. 21, at 5:05 pm ET on CW, which will determine the starting lineup for the 163-lap main event.

Richard Childress Racing and Austin Hill are the defending winners of the Bennett Transportation and Logistics 250.

Qualifying order for NASCAR Xfinity Series 2025 Bennett Transportation and Logistics 250 at Atlanta Motor Speedway

Renowned NASCAR journalist Bob Pockrass tweeted the qualifying order for Saturday’s Xfinity race at Atlanta Motor Speedway on X.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

The Xfinity Series qualifying session is set to start with DGM Racing driver C.J. McLaughlin running the first lap and Richard Childress Racing driver Jesse Love running the final lap. Below is the full qualifying order for the 2025 Bennett Transportation and Logistics 250:

Order - Driver – Metric score

#92 - C.J. McLaughlin #74 - Carson Ware #10 - Daniel Dye #20 - Brandon Jones #28 - Kyle Sieg #31 - Blaine Perkins #48 - Nick Sanchez #5 - Kris Wright #14 - Garrett Smithley #44 - Brennan Poole #4 - Parker Retzlaff #21 - Austin Hill #18 - William Sawalich #88 - Connor Zilisch #35 - Joey Gase #19 - Aric Almirola #8 - Sammy Smith #71 - Ryan Ellis #42 - Anthony Alfredo #70 - Leland Honeyman #11 - Josh Williams #39 - Ryan Sieg #53 - Mason Maggio #7 - Justin Allgaier #91 - Josh Bilicki #45 - Mason Massey #27 - Jeb Burton #16 - Christian Eckes #99 - Matt DiBenedetto #07 - Nick Leitz #51 - Jeremy Clements #25 - Harrison Burton #26 - Dean Thompson #54 - Taylor Gray #1 - Carson Kvapil #41 - Sam Mayer #00 - Sheldon Creed #2 - Jesse Love

Watch Bennett Transportation and Logistics 250 at Atlanta Motor Speedway on Saturday, Feb. 22, live on CW and PRN.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Ex-Packers champ not convinced with Jalen Hurts after winning Super Bowl MVP: "He's still not an absolutely elite QB"