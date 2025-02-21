  • home icon
  • NASCAR
  • NASCAR Xfinity Series
  • NASCAR 2025 Xfinity Series: Qualifying order for Bennett Transportation and Logistics 250 at Atlanta Motor Speedway

NASCAR 2025 Xfinity Series: Qualifying order for Bennett Transportation and Logistics 250 at Atlanta Motor Speedway

By Yash Soni
Modified Feb 21, 2025 16:51 GMT
NASCAR: Xfinity Series Nalley Cars 250 - Source: Imagn
NASCAR Xfinity Series at Atlanta Motor Speedway (Source: Imagn)

The Atlanta Motor Speedway will host the second race of the 2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series season with the Bennett Transportation and Logistics 250 this weekend. The second race of the 2025 Xfinity Series season kicks off at 5 pm ET on Saturday, February 22, in a 251-mile action-packed contest.

Ad

At 1.5 miles long, Atlanta Motor Speedway is considered one of the historic tracks on the schedule. Located in Hampton, Georgia, the track boasts a D-shaped oval track.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

The 2025 Bennett Transportation and Logistics 250 will feature 38 drivers. Unlike every other NASCAR Xfinity Series race, the practice session will open this racing weekend on Friday, Feb. 21, at 5:05 pm ET on CW, which will determine the starting lineup for the 163-lap main event.

Richard Childress Racing and Austin Hill are the defending winners of the Bennett Transportation and Logistics 250.

Qualifying order for NASCAR Xfinity Series 2025 Bennett Transportation and Logistics 250 at Atlanta Motor Speedway

Renowned NASCAR journalist Bob Pockrass tweeted the qualifying order for Saturday’s Xfinity race at Atlanta Motor Speedway on X.

Ad
Ad

The Xfinity Series qualifying session is set to start with DGM Racing driver C.J. McLaughlin running the first lap and Richard Childress Racing driver Jesse Love running the final lap. Below is the full qualifying order for the 2025 Bennett Transportation and Logistics 250:

Order - Driver – Metric score

  1. #92 - C.J. McLaughlin
  2. #74 - Carson Ware
  3. #10 - Daniel Dye
  4. #20 - Brandon Jones
  5. #28 - Kyle Sieg
  6. #31 - Blaine Perkins
  7. #48 - Nick Sanchez
  8. #5 - Kris Wright
  9. #14 - Garrett Smithley
  10. #44 - Brennan Poole
  11. #4 - Parker Retzlaff
  12. #21 - Austin Hill
  13. #18 - William Sawalich
  14. #88 - Connor Zilisch
  15. #35 - Joey Gase
  16. #19 - Aric Almirola
  17. #8 - Sammy Smith
  18. #71 - Ryan Ellis
  19. #42 - Anthony Alfredo
  20. #70 - Leland Honeyman
  21. #11 - Josh Williams
  22. #39 - Ryan Sieg
  23. #53 - Mason Maggio
  24. #7 - Justin Allgaier
  25. #91 - Josh Bilicki
  26. #45 - Mason Massey
  27. #27 - Jeb Burton
  28. #16 - Christian Eckes
  29. #99 - Matt DiBenedetto
  30. #07 - Nick Leitz
  31. #51 - Jeremy Clements
  32. #25 - Harrison Burton
  33. #26 - Dean Thompson
  34. #54 - Taylor Gray
  35. #1 - Carson Kvapil
  36. #41 - Sam Mayer
  37. #00 - Sheldon Creed
  38. #2 - Jesse Love

Watch Bennett Transportation and Logistics 250 at Atlanta Motor Speedway on Saturday, Feb. 22, live on CW and PRN.

Ex-Packers champ not convinced with Jalen Hurts after winning Super Bowl MVP: "He's still not an absolutely elite QB"

Quick Links

Edited by Yash Soni
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी