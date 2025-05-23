NASCAR 2025 Xfinity Series: Qualifying order for BetMGM 300 at Charlotte Motor Speedway

The Charlotte Motor Speedway will host the 13th race of the 2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series season, the BetMGM 300, this weekend. The race at Charlotte Motor Speedway kicks off at 4:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, May 24, and it is anticipated to be a 300-mile action-packed contest.

At 1.5 miles, the Charlotte Motor Speedway is one of the intermediate racetracks on the schedule. Located in Concord, North Carolina, the track boasts a quad oval-shaped racetrack.

The 2025 BetMGM 300 will feature 38 out of 40 drivers. Like every other NASCAR Xfinity Series race, the practice session will open this racing weekend on Saturday, May 24, at 11:05 a.m. ET and qualifying at 12:10 p.m. ET on CW, which will determine the starting lineup for the 200-lap main event.

Hendrick Motorsports driver Chase Elliott is the defending winner of the event.

Qualifying order for the NASCAR Xfinity Series 2025 BetMGM 300 at Charlotte Motor Speedway

Renowned NASCAR journalist Bob Pockrass posted the qualifying order for Saturday’s Xfinity Series race at Charlotte Motor Speedway on X.

The Xfinity Series qualifying session kicks off with NASCAR Cup driver Austin Dillon leading Group A and Big Machine Racing driver Nick Sanchez leading Group B. Below is the full qualifying order for the 2025 BetMGM 300:

Group A: Driver – Metric Score

Austin Dillon - 58.7 Dawson Cram - 41.9 Katherine Legge - 34.4 Leland Honeyman - 33.7 Kris Wright - 33.3 Josh Williams - 33.1 Christian Eckes # - 32.6 Garrett Smithley - 31.5 Nick Leitz - 29.3 Carson Ware - 29.2 Sheldon Creed - 29.1 J.J. Yeley (i) - 29.0 CJ McLaughlin - 28.9 Jeremy Clements - 28.0 Blaine Perkins - 24.9 Ryan Ellis - 24.8 Justin Allgaier - 24.8 Brad Perez - 24.3 Dean Thompson # - 24.3 Kyle Sieg - 23.8

Group B: Driver – Metric Score

Nick Sanchez # - 19.1 Matt DiBenedetto - 18.0 Brennan Poole - 17.6 William Sawalich # - 16.9 Parker Retzlaff - 16.7 Carson Kvapil # - 16.0 William Byron (i) - 15.7 Anthony Alfredo - 15.0 Sammy Smith - 14.1 Daniel Dye # - 11.9 Jeb Burton - 10.0 Ryan Sieg - 8.9 Brandon Jones - 8.7 Harrison Burton - 7.8 Taylor Gray # - 6.2 Jesse Love - 6.1 Sam Mayer - 4.4 Chase Briscoe (i) - 4.2 Austin Hill - 3.4 Connor Zilisch – 2.5

Fans can watch the NASCAR Xfinity Series BetMGM 300 at Charlotte Motor Speedway on Saturday live on CW and PRN.

