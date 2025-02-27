NASCAR 2025 Xfinity Series: Qualifying order for Focused Health 250 at Circuit of the Americas

The Circuit of the Americas will host the third race of the 2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series season with the Focused Health 250 this weekend. The third race of the 2025 Xfinity Series season kicks off at 2:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, March 1, in a 156-mile action-packed contest.

At 2.356 miles, the Circuit of the Americas is one of the road course tracks on the schedule. Located in Austin, Texas, the track boasts a road course.

The 2025 Focused Health 250 will feature 38 out of 41 drivers. Like every other NASCAR Xfinity Series race, the practice session will open this racing weekend on Friday, Feb. 28, at 5 p.m. ET and qualifying at 6 pm ET on CW, which will determine the starting lineup for the 65-lap main event.

Hendrick Motorsports and Kyle Larson are the defending winners of the Focused Health 250.

Qualifying order for NASCAR Xfinity Series 2025 Focused Health 250 at Circuit of the Americas

Renowned NASCAR journalist Bob Pockrass tweeted the qualifying order for Saturday’s Xfinity race at Circuit of the Americas on X.

The Xfinity Series qualifying session kicks off with HMS driver William Byron leading Group A, and Brennan Poole will lead Group B. Below is the full qualifying order for the 2025 Focused Health 250:

Group A: Driver – Metric score

William Byron - 59.300 Preston Pardus - 59.000 Ross Chastain - 58.700 Corey Heim - 38.900 Austin Green - 36.200 Anthony Alfredo - 35.200 Kyle Sieg - 35.100 Connor Zilisch - 33.700 Taylor Gray - 30.800 Dean Thompson - 29.900 #53 TBA - 29.800 Parker Retzlaff - 29.700 Kris Wright - 29.300 Josh Bilicki - 28.800 Sam Mayer - 27.600 Carson Hocevar - 27.300 Christian Eckes - 26.600 Brad Perez - 26.200 Balthazar Leguizamon - 23.400 Blaine Perkins - 22.900 Alex Labbe - 20.500

Group B: Driver – Metric score

Brennan Poole - 20.300 Ryan Ellis - 19.500 Carson Kvapil - 18.800 Ryan Sieg - 18.500 Brandon Jones - 18.100 Josh Williams - 16.500 Daniel Dye - 12.100 Jesse Love - 12.100 William Sawalich - 12.000 Matt DiBenedetto - 11.700 Sheldon Creed - 10.400 Jeremy Clements - 9.800 Thomas Annunziata - 9.500 Harrison Burton - 8.800 Nicholas Sanchez - 8.300 Sammy Smith - 6.400 Jeb Burton - 5.700 Riley Herbst - 5.100 Justin Allgaier - 2.600 Austin Hill - 1.000

Watch Focused Health 250 at Circuit of the Americas on Saturday, March 1, live on CW and PRN.

