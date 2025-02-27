NASCAR 2025 Xfinity Series: Qualifying order for Focused Health 250 at Circuit of the Americas

The Circuit of the Americas will host the third race of the 2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series season with the Focused Health 250 this weekend. The third race of the 2025 Xfinity Series season kicks off at 2:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, March 1, in a 156-mile action-packed contest.
At 2.356 miles, the Circuit of the Americas is one of the road course tracks on the schedule. Located in Austin, Texas, the track boasts a road course.
The 2025 Focused Health 250 will feature 38 out of 41 drivers. Like every other NASCAR Xfinity Series race, the practice session will open this racing weekend on Friday, Feb. 28, at 5 p.m. ET and qualifying at 6 pm ET on CW, which will determine the starting lineup for the 65-lap main event.
Hendrick Motorsports and Kyle Larson are the defending winners of the Focused Health 250.
Qualifying order for NASCAR Xfinity Series 2025 Focused Health 250 at Circuit of the Americas
Renowned NASCAR journalist Bob Pockrass tweeted the qualifying order for Saturday’s Xfinity race at Circuit of the Americas on X.
The Xfinity Series qualifying session kicks off with HMS driver William Byron leading Group A, and Brennan Poole will lead Group B. Below is the full qualifying order for the 2025 Focused Health 250:
Group A: Driver – Metric score
- William Byron - 59.300
- Preston Pardus - 59.000
- Ross Chastain - 58.700
- Corey Heim - 38.900
- Austin Green - 36.200
- Anthony Alfredo - 35.200
- Kyle Sieg - 35.100
- Connor Zilisch - 33.700
- Taylor Gray - 30.800
- Dean Thompson - 29.900
- #53 TBA - 29.800
- Parker Retzlaff - 29.700
- Kris Wright - 29.300
- Josh Bilicki - 28.800
- Sam Mayer - 27.600
- Carson Hocevar - 27.300
- Christian Eckes - 26.600
- Brad Perez - 26.200
- Balthazar Leguizamon - 23.400
- Blaine Perkins - 22.900
- Alex Labbe - 20.500
Group B: Driver – Metric score
- Brennan Poole - 20.300
- Ryan Ellis - 19.500
- Carson Kvapil - 18.800
- Ryan Sieg - 18.500
- Brandon Jones - 18.100
- Josh Williams - 16.500
- Daniel Dye - 12.100
- Jesse Love - 12.100
- William Sawalich - 12.000
- Matt DiBenedetto - 11.700
- Sheldon Creed - 10.400
- Jeremy Clements - 9.800
- Thomas Annunziata - 9.500
- Harrison Burton - 8.800
- Nicholas Sanchez - 8.300
- Sammy Smith - 6.400
- Jeb Burton - 5.700
- Riley Herbst - 5.100
- Justin Allgaier - 2.600
- Austin Hill - 1.000
Watch Focused Health 250 at Circuit of the Americas on Saturday, March 1, live on CW and PRN.