NASCAR 2025 Xfinity Series: Qualifying order for Focused Health 250 at Circuit of the Americas

By Yash Soni
Modified Feb 27, 2025 20:13 GMT
Syndication: Austin American-Statesman - Source: Imagn
NASCAR Xfinity Series at COTA (Source: Imagn)

The Circuit of the Americas will host the third race of the 2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series season with the Focused Health 250 this weekend. The third race of the 2025 Xfinity Series season kicks off at 2:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, March 1, in a 156-mile action-packed contest.

Ad

At 2.356 miles, the Circuit of the Americas is one of the road course tracks on the schedule. Located in Austin, Texas, the track boasts a road course.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

The 2025 Focused Health 250 will feature 38 out of 41 drivers. Like every other NASCAR Xfinity Series race, the practice session will open this racing weekend on Friday, Feb. 28, at 5 p.m. ET and qualifying at 6 pm ET on CW, which will determine the starting lineup for the 65-lap main event.

Hendrick Motorsports and Kyle Larson are the defending winners of the Focused Health 250.

Qualifying order for NASCAR Xfinity Series 2025 Focused Health 250 at Circuit of the Americas

Renowned NASCAR journalist Bob Pockrass tweeted the qualifying order for Saturday’s Xfinity race at Circuit of the Americas on X.

Ad
Ad

The Xfinity Series qualifying session kicks off with HMS driver William Byron leading Group A, and Brennan Poole will lead Group B. Below is the full qualifying order for the 2025 Focused Health 250:

Group A: Driver – Metric score

  1. William Byron - 59.300
  2. Preston Pardus - 59.000
  3. Ross Chastain - 58.700
  4. Corey Heim - 38.900
  5. Austin Green - 36.200
  6. Anthony Alfredo - 35.200
  7. Kyle Sieg - 35.100
  8. Connor Zilisch - 33.700
  9. Taylor Gray - 30.800
  10. Dean Thompson - 29.900
  11. #53 TBA - 29.800
  12. Parker Retzlaff - 29.700
  13. Kris Wright - 29.300
  14. Josh Bilicki - 28.800
  15. Sam Mayer - 27.600
  16. Carson Hocevar - 27.300
  17. Christian Eckes - 26.600
  18. Brad Perez - 26.200
  19. Balthazar Leguizamon - 23.400
  20. Blaine Perkins - 22.900
  21. Alex Labbe - 20.500
Ad

Group B: Driver – Metric score

  1. Brennan Poole - 20.300
  2. Ryan Ellis - 19.500
  3. Carson Kvapil - 18.800
  4. Ryan Sieg - 18.500
  5. Brandon Jones - 18.100
  6. Josh Williams - 16.500
  7. Daniel Dye - 12.100
  8. Jesse Love - 12.100
  9. William Sawalich - 12.000
  10. Matt DiBenedetto - 11.700
  11. Sheldon Creed - 10.400
  12. Jeremy Clements - 9.800
  13. Thomas Annunziata - 9.500
  14. Harrison Burton - 8.800
  15. Nicholas Sanchez - 8.300
  16. Sammy Smith - 6.400
  17. Jeb Burton - 5.700
  18. Riley Herbst - 5.100
  19. Justin Allgaier - 2.600
  20. Austin Hill - 1.000

Watch Focused Health 250 at Circuit of the Americas on Saturday, March 1, live on CW and PRN.

Quick Links

Edited by Yash Soni
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी