NASCAR 2025 Xfinity Series: Qualifying order for Focused Health 302 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway

By Yash Soni
Modified Oct 09, 2025 18:37 GMT
NASCAR Xfinity: The LiUNA! - Source: Imagn
NASCAR Xfinity Series at Las Vegas (Source: Imagn)

This weekend, the Las Vegas Motor Speedway will host the 30th race of the 2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series season, the Focused Health 302. The race kicks off at 7:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, October 11, and it is anticipated to be a 201-lap action-packed contest.

Ad

At 1.5 miles, the Las Vegas Motor Speedway is the intermediate oval track on the schedule. Located in Las Vegas, Nevada, it is the first race of the 2025 Round of 8 playoff season.

The 2025 Focused Health 302 will feature a grid of 38 drivers. Like all NASCAR Xfinity Series races, the practice session will open this racing weekend on Saturday, October 11, at 2 p.m. ET. Qualifying will follow at 3:05 p.m. ET, determining the starting lineup for the 301-mile main event.

Ad
Trending

Kaulig Racing driver AJ Allmendinger is the defending winner of the Las Vegas playoff event. However, Allmendinger hasn’t entered for this year’s event.

Qualifying order for the NASCAR Xfinity Series 2025 Charlotte Roval playoff race

Renowned NASCAR journalist and insider Bob Pockrass posted the qualifying order for Saturday’s Xfinity Series race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on his official X handle.

Ad
Ad

The Xfinity Series qualifying session starts with Mason Maggio leading Group A and Ryan Sieg leading Group B. Take a look at the complete qualifying order for the 2025 Focused Health 302 at Las Vegas:

Group A: Driver – Metric Score

  1. Mason Maggio - 40.700
  2. Austin Green - 40.100
  3. Garrett Smithley - 39.200
  4. Thomas Annunziata - 38.000
  5. Mason Massey - 36.100
  6. Kyle Sieg - 31.200
  7. Daniel Dye - 31.200
  8. Nick Leitz - 30.900
  9. Matt DiBenedetto - 30.200
  10. Dean Thompson - 29.600
  11. Blaine Perkins - 28.700
  12. Joey Gase - 28.600
  13. Harrison Burton - 27.700
  14. Brennan Poole - 27.400
  15. Jeremy Clements - 25.800
  16. Ryan Ellis - 25.500
  17. Josh Williams - 23.700
  18. Anthony Alfredo - 23.600
  19. Corey Day - 22.000
Ad

Group B: Driver - Metric Score

  1. Ryan Sieg - 18.800
  2. Parker Retzlaff - 18.400
  3. Daniel Hemric - 18.200
  4. Trevor Bayne - 13.600
  5. Taylor Gray - 12.400
  6. Christian Eckes - 11.200
  7. William Sawalich - 10.300
  8. Nick Sanchez - 9.900
  9. Jeb Burton - 8.700
  10. Austin Hill - 20.500
  11. Sam Mayer - 14.800
  12. Brandon Jones - 13.800
  13. Carson Kvapil - 13.500
  14. Aric Almirola - 11.900
  15. Jesse Love - 10.200
  16. Sheldon Creed - 10.100
  17. Justin Allgaier - 6.200
  18. Sammy Smith - 4.800
  19. Connor Zilisch - 1.000

Fans can watch the NASCAR Xfinity Series Focused Health 302 live on CW and listen to the live broadcast on PRN.

About the author
Yash Soni

Yash Soni

Twitter icon

Yash Soni is a journalist who covers NASCAR at Sportskeeda, drawn to racing action and the rich history of the sport. He is inspired by Kyle Busch, Kyle Larson, and Hendrick Motorsports, and strives to craft engaging narratives. With expertise in writing long and short-form content and a passion for tracking and publishing trends, Yash brings his best to reporting and analysis of the dynamic world of NASCAR.

Know More

Get the latest NASCAR All-Star race news, Xfinity Series updates, breaking news, rumors, and today’s top stories with the latest news on NASCAR.

Quick Links

Edited by Yash Soni
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Manage notifications