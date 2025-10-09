NASCAR 2025 Xfinity Series: Qualifying order for Focused Health 302 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway

This weekend, the Las Vegas Motor Speedway will host the 30th race of the 2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series season, the Focused Health 302. The race kicks off at 7:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, October 11, and it is anticipated to be a 201-lap action-packed contest.At 1.5 miles, the Las Vegas Motor Speedway is the intermediate oval track on the schedule. Located in Las Vegas, Nevada, it is the first race of the 2025 Round of 8 playoff season.The 2025 Focused Health 302 will feature a grid of 38 drivers. Like all NASCAR Xfinity Series races, the practice session will open this racing weekend on Saturday, October 11, at 2 p.m. ET. Qualifying will follow at 3:05 p.m. ET, determining the starting lineup for the 301-mile main event.Kaulig Racing driver AJ Allmendinger is the defending winner of the Las Vegas playoff event. However, Allmendinger hasn’t entered for this year’s event.Qualifying order for the NASCAR Xfinity Series 2025 Charlotte Roval playoff raceRenowned NASCAR journalist and insider Bob Pockrass posted the qualifying order for Saturday’s Xfinity Series race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on his official X handle.The Xfinity Series qualifying session starts with Mason Maggio leading Group A and Ryan Sieg leading Group B. Take a look at the complete qualifying order for the 2025 Focused Health 302 at Las Vegas:Group A: Driver – Metric ScoreMason Maggio - 40.700Austin Green - 40.100Garrett Smithley - 39.200Thomas Annunziata - 38.000Mason Massey - 36.100Kyle Sieg - 31.200Daniel Dye - 31.200Nick Leitz - 30.900Matt DiBenedetto - 30.200Dean Thompson - 29.600Blaine Perkins - 28.700Joey Gase - 28.600Harrison Burton - 27.700Brennan Poole - 27.400Jeremy Clements - 25.800Ryan Ellis - 25.500Josh Williams - 23.700Anthony Alfredo - 23.600Corey Day - 22.000Group B: Driver - Metric ScoreRyan Sieg - 18.800Parker Retzlaff - 18.400Daniel Hemric - 18.200Trevor Bayne - 13.600Taylor Gray - 12.400Christian Eckes - 11.200William Sawalich - 10.300Nick Sanchez - 9.900Jeb Burton - 8.700Austin Hill - 20.500Sam Mayer - 14.800Brandon Jones - 13.800Carson Kvapil - 13.500Aric Almirola - 11.900Jesse Love - 10.200Sheldon Creed - 10.100Justin Allgaier - 6.200Sammy Smith - 4.800Connor Zilisch - 1.000Fans can watch the NASCAR Xfinity Series Focused Health 302 live on CW and listen to the live broadcast on PRN.