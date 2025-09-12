NASCAR 2025 Xfinity Series: Qualifying order for Food City 300 at Bristol Motor Speedway

This weekend, the Bristol Motor Speedway will host the 27th race of the 2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series season, the Food City 300. The race kicks off at 7:30 p.m. ET on Friday, September 12, and it is anticipated to be a 300-lap action-packed contest.At 0.533 miles, the Bristol Motor Speedway is one of the shortest tracks on the schedule. Located in Bristol, Tennessee, it is the first playoff race of the 2025 season.The 2025 Food City 300 will feature a grid of 39 drivers. Like all NASCAR Xfinity Series races, the practice session will open this racing weekend on Friday, September 12, at 2 pm ET, followed by qualifying at 3:05 pm ET, which will determine the starting lineup for the 159.9-mile main event.Qualifying order for the NASCAR Xfinity Series 2025 Bristol playoff raceRenowned NASCAR journalist and insider Bob Pockrass posted the qualifying order for Friday’s Xfinity Series race at Bristol Motor Speedway on his official X handle.The Xfinity Series qualifying session starts with the Sam Hunt Racing driver Jeffrey Earnhardt leading Group A and Alpha Prime Racing driver Parker Retzlaff leading Group B. Take a look at the complete qualifying order for the 2025 Food City 300 at Bristol:Group A: Driver – Metric ScoreJeffrey Earnhardt - 40.4Austin Green - 37.4Stefan Parsons (i) - 33.7Logan Bearden - 32.9Carson Ware - 29.9Jeb Burton - 29.4Joey Gase - 29.3Kyle Sieg - 25.2Blaine Perkins - 24.2Josh Bilicki - 23.7Ryan Sieg - 23.7Josh Williams - 23.5Leland Honeyman - 23.3Ryan Ellis - 21.3Jeremy Clements - 17.4Anthony Alfredo - 16.6Dean Thompson # - 16.3Brennan Poole - 15.8Matt DiBenedetto - 14.9Group B: Driver – Metric ScoreParker Retzlaff - 13.4Daniel Dye # - 12.7Corey Day - 12.6Brendan Queen (i) - 11.5William Sawalich # - 6.8Christian Eckes # - 6.6Carson Kvapil # (P) - 28.9Sam Mayer (P) - 25.7Sammy Smith (P) - 25.2Sheldon Creed (P) - 24.6Nick Sanchez # (P) - 20.2Justin Allgaier (P) - 20.2Harrison Burton (P) - 19.3Taylor Gray # (P) - 15.2Austin Hill (P) - 9.3Aric Almirola (P) - 6.6Jesse Love (P) - 5.0Brandon Jones (P) - 4.6Connor Ziisch # (P) - 1.0Fans can watch the NASCAR Xfinity Series Food City 300 live on CW and listen to the live broadcast on MRN.