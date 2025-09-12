NASCAR 2025 Xfinity Series: Qualifying order for Food City 300 at Bristol Motor Speedway

By Yash Soni
Modified Sep 12, 2025 16:03 GMT
NASCAR Xfinity Series SciAps 300 - Source: Getty
NASCAR Xfinity Series at Bristol (Source: Getty Images)

This weekend, the Bristol Motor Speedway will host the 27th race of the 2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series season, the Food City 300. The race kicks off at 7:30 p.m. ET on Friday, September 12, and it is anticipated to be a 300-lap action-packed contest.

At 0.533 miles, the Bristol Motor Speedway is one of the shortest tracks on the schedule. Located in Bristol, Tennessee, it is the first playoff race of the 2025 season.

The 2025 Food City 300 will feature a grid of 39 drivers. Like all NASCAR Xfinity Series races, the practice session will open this racing weekend on Friday, September 12, at 2 pm ET, followed by qualifying at 3:05 pm ET, which will determine the starting lineup for the 159.9-mile main event.

Qualifying order for the NASCAR Xfinity Series 2025 Bristol playoff race

Renowned NASCAR journalist and insider Bob Pockrass posted the qualifying order for Friday’s Xfinity Series race at Bristol Motor Speedway on his official X handle.

The Xfinity Series qualifying session starts with the Sam Hunt Racing driver Jeffrey Earnhardt leading Group A and Alpha Prime Racing driver Parker Retzlaff leading Group B. Take a look at the complete qualifying order for the 2025 Food City 300 at Bristol:

Group A: Driver – Metric Score

  1. Jeffrey Earnhardt - 40.4
  2. Austin Green - 37.4
  3. Stefan Parsons (i) - 33.7
  4. Logan Bearden - 32.9
  5. Carson Ware - 29.9
  6. Jeb Burton - 29.4
  7. Joey Gase - 29.3
  8. Kyle Sieg - 25.2
  9. Blaine Perkins - 24.2
  10. Josh Bilicki - 23.7
  11. Ryan Sieg - 23.7
  12. Josh Williams - 23.5
  13. Leland Honeyman - 23.3
  14. Ryan Ellis - 21.3
  15. Jeremy Clements - 17.4
  16. Anthony Alfredo - 16.6
  17. Dean Thompson # - 16.3
  18. Brennan Poole - 15.8
  19. Matt DiBenedetto - 14.9
Group B: Driver – Metric Score

  1. Parker Retzlaff - 13.4
  2. Daniel Dye # - 12.7
  3. Corey Day - 12.6
  4. Brendan Queen (i) - 11.5
  5. William Sawalich # - 6.8
  6. Christian Eckes # - 6.6
  7. Carson Kvapil # (P) - 28.9
  8. Sam Mayer (P) - 25.7
  9. Sammy Smith (P) - 25.2
  10. Sheldon Creed (P) - 24.6
  11. Nick Sanchez # (P) - 20.2
  12. Justin Allgaier (P) - 20.2
  13. Harrison Burton (P) - 19.3
  14. Taylor Gray # (P) - 15.2
  15. Austin Hill (P) - 9.3
  16. Aric Almirola (P) - 6.6
  17. Jesse Love (P) - 5.0
  18. Brandon Jones (P) - 4.6
  19. Connor Ziisch # (P) - 1.0

Fans can watch the NASCAR Xfinity Series Food City 300 live on CW and listen to the live broadcast on MRN.

Yash Soni

Yash Soni is a journalist who covers NASCAR at Sportskeeda, drawn to racing action and the rich history of the sport. He is inspired by Kyle Busch, Kyle Larson, and Hendrick Motorsports, and strives to craft engaging narratives. With expertise in writing long and short-form content and a passion for tracking and publishing trends, Yash brings his best to reporting and analysis of the dynamic world of NASCAR.

Edited by Yash Soni
