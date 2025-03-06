NASCAR 2025 Xfinity Series: Qualifying order for GOVX 200 at Phoenix Raceway

Modified Mar 06, 2025 14:32 GMT
AUTO: NOV 09 NASCAR Xfinity Series Championship - Source: Getty
NASCAR Xfinity Series at Phoenix Raceway (Source: Getty Images)

The Phoenix Raceway will host the fourth race of the 2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series season with the GOVX 200 this weekend. The fourth race of the 2025 Xfinity Series season kicks off at 5 pm ET on Saturday, March 8, in a 200-mile action-packed contest.

At one mile, the Phoenix Raceway is the only oval track on the schedule. Located in Avondale, Arizona, the track boasts a low-banked tri-oval.

The 2025 GOVX 200 will feature 38 out of 38 drivers. Like every other NASCAR Xfinity Series race, the practice session will open this racing weekend on Saturday, March 8, at 11:35 am ET and qualifying at 12:40 pm ET on CW, which will determine the starting lineup for the 200-lap main event.

Joe Gibbs Racing and Chandler Smith are the defending winners of the GOVX 200 (previously known as Call 811 Before You Dig 200).

Qualifying order for NASCAR Xfinity Series 2025 GOVX 200 at Phoenix Raceway

Renowned NASCAR journalist Bob Pockrass tweeted the qualifying order for Saturday’s Xfinity Series race at Phoenix Raceway on X.

The Xfinity Series qualifying session kicks off with Mike Harmon Racing driver Dawson Cram leading Group A, and Jordan Anderson Racing driver Jeb Burton leading Group B. Below is the full qualifying order for the 2025 GOVX 200:

Group A: Car No. – Metric score

  1. #74 - Dawson Cram
  2. #4 - Parker Retzlaff
  3. #45 - Brad Perez
  4. #14 - Garrett Smithley
  5. #35 - Greg Van Alst
  6. #70 - Thomas Annunziata
  7. #5 - Kris Wright
  8. #53 - Joey Gase
  9. #20 - Brandon Jones
  10. #28 - Kyle Sieg
  11. #99 - Matt DiBenedetto
  12. #25 - Harrison Burton
  13. #51 - Jeremy Clements
  14. #91 - Josh Bilicki
  15. #42 - Anthony Alfredo
  16. #48 - Nick Sanchez
  17. #7 - Justin Allgaier
  18. #44 - Brennan Poole
  19. #1 - Carson Kvapil
Group B: Car No. – Metric score

  1. #27 - Jeb Burton
  2. #26 - Dean Thompson
  3. #71 - Ryan Ellis
  4. #39 - Ryan Sieg
  5. #10 - Daniel Dye
  6. #11 - Josh Williams
  7. #31 - Blaine Perkins
  8. #07 - Nick Leitz
  9. #19 - Aric Almirola
  10. #18 - William Sawalich
  11. #17 - Alex Bowman
  12. #8 - Sammy Smith
  13. #00 - Sheldon Creed
  14. #54 - Taylor Gray
  15. #16 - Christian Eckes
  16. #88 - Connor Zilisch
  17. #2 - Jesse Love
  18. #41 - Sam Mayer
  19. #21 - Austin Hill

Watch Xfinity Series GOVX 200 at Phoenix Raceway on Saturday, March 8, live on CW and MRN.

