NASCAR 2025 Xfinity Series: Qualifying order for GOVX 200 at Phoenix Raceway

The Phoenix Raceway will host the fourth race of the 2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series season with the GOVX 200 this weekend. The fourth race of the 2025 Xfinity Series season kicks off at 5 pm ET on Saturday, March 8, in a 200-mile action-packed contest.

At one mile, the Phoenix Raceway is the only oval track on the schedule. Located in Avondale, Arizona, the track boasts a low-banked tri-oval.

The 2025 GOVX 200 will feature 38 out of 38 drivers. Like every other NASCAR Xfinity Series race, the practice session will open this racing weekend on Saturday, March 8, at 11:35 am ET and qualifying at 12:40 pm ET on CW, which will determine the starting lineup for the 200-lap main event.

Joe Gibbs Racing and Chandler Smith are the defending winners of the GOVX 200 (previously known as Call 811 Before You Dig 200).

Qualifying order for NASCAR Xfinity Series 2025 GOVX 200 at Phoenix Raceway

Renowned NASCAR journalist Bob Pockrass tweeted the qualifying order for Saturday’s Xfinity Series race at Phoenix Raceway on X.

The Xfinity Series qualifying session kicks off with Mike Harmon Racing driver Dawson Cram leading Group A, and Jordan Anderson Racing driver Jeb Burton leading Group B. Below is the full qualifying order for the 2025 GOVX 200:

Group A: Car No. – Metric score

#74 - Dawson Cram #4 - Parker Retzlaff #45 - Brad Perez #14 - Garrett Smithley #35 - Greg Van Alst #70 - Thomas Annunziata #5 - Kris Wright #53 - Joey Gase #20 - Brandon Jones #28 - Kyle Sieg #99 - Matt DiBenedetto #25 - Harrison Burton #51 - Jeremy Clements #91 - Josh Bilicki #42 - Anthony Alfredo #48 - Nick Sanchez #7 - Justin Allgaier #44 - Brennan Poole #1 - Carson Kvapil

Group B: Car No. – Metric score

#27 - Jeb Burton #26 - Dean Thompson #71 - Ryan Ellis #39 - Ryan Sieg #10 - Daniel Dye #11 - Josh Williams #31 - Blaine Perkins #07 - Nick Leitz #19 - Aric Almirola #18 - William Sawalich #17 - Alex Bowman #8 - Sammy Smith #00 - Sheldon Creed #54 - Taylor Gray #16 - Christian Eckes #88 - Connor Zilisch #2 - Jesse Love #41 - Sam Mayer #21 - Austin Hill

Watch Xfinity Series GOVX 200 at Phoenix Raceway on Saturday, March 8, live on CW and MRN.

