NASCAR 2025 Xfinity Series: Qualifying order for Hard Rock Bet 300 at Homestead-Miami Speedway

By Yash Soni
Modified Mar 20, 2025 15:30 GMT
NASCAR Xfinity: Credit One NASCAR AMEX Credit Card 300 - Source: Imagn
NASCAR Xfinity Series at Homestead-Miami (Source: Imagn)

The Homestead-Miami Speedway will host the sixth race of the 2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series season with Hard Rock Bet 300 this weekend. The sixth race of the 2025 Xfinity Series season kicks off at 4 pm ET on Saturday, March 22, in a 300-mile action-packed contest.

At 1.5 miles long, the Homestead-Miami Speedway is the oval track on the schedule. Located in Homestead, Florida, the track boasts a circular track.

The 2025 Hard Rock Bet 300 will feature 38 out of 39 drivers. Like every other NASCAR Xfinity Series race, the practice session will open this racing weekend on Saturday, March 22, at 10:35 am ET, and qualifying will be at 11:40 am ET on CW, which will determine the starting lineup for the 200-lap main event.

Richard Childress Racing driver Austin Hill is the defending winner of Hard Rock Bet 300. He will look to defend his title this week.

Qualifying order for NASCAR Xfinity Series 2025 Hard Rock Bet 300 at Homestead-Miami Speedway

Renowned NASCAR journalist Bob Pockrass tweeted the qualifying order for Saturday’s Xfinity Series race at Homestead-Miami Speedway on X.

The Xfinity Series qualifying session kicks off with Tricon Garage driver Corey Heim leading Group A and Big Machine Racing driver Nick Sanchez leading Group B. Below is the full qualifying order for the 2025 Hard Rock Bet 300:

Group A: Car No. – Driver

  1. No. 24 Corey Heim
  2. No. 35 TBA
  3. No. 45 Brad Perez
  4. No. 74 Dawson Cram
  5. No. 17 Kyle Larson
  6. No. 53 Joey Gase
  7. No. 71 Ryan Ellis
  8. No. 18 William Sawalich
  9. No. 14 Garrett Smithley
  10. No. 70 Leland Honeyman
  11. No. 91 Myatt Snider
  12. No. 5 Kris Wright
  13. No. 07 Alex Labbe
  14. No. 31 Blaine Perkins
  15. No. 11 Josh Williams
  16. No. 4 Parker Retzlaff
  17. No. 51 Jeremy Clements
  18. No. 44 Brennan Poole
  19. No. 42 Anthony Alfredo
  20. No. 27 Jeb Burton
Group B: Car No. – Driver

  1. No. 48 Nick Sanchez
  2. No. 26 Dean Thompson
  3. No. 99 Matt DiBenedetto
  4. No. 28 Kyle Sieg
  5. No. 1 Carson Kvapil
  6. No. 54 Taylor Gray
  7. No. 10 Daniel Dye
  8. No. 16 Christian Eckes
  9. No. 8 Sammy Smith
  10. No. 25 Harrison Burton
  11. No. 00 Sheldon Creed
  12. No. 88 Connor Zilisch
  13. No. 20 Brandon Jones
  14. No. 39 Ryan Sieg
  15. No. 41 Sam Mayer
  16. No. 21 Austin Hill
  17. No. 2 Jesse Love
  18. No. 19 Justin Bonsignorre
  19. No. 7 Justin Allgaier

Watch Xfinity Series Hard Rock Bet 300 at Homestead-Miami Speedway on Saturday, March 22, live on CW and MRN.

Edited by Yash Soni
