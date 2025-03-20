NASCAR 2025 Xfinity Series: Qualifying order for Hard Rock Bet 300 at Homestead-Miami Speedway

The Homestead-Miami Speedway will host the sixth race of the 2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series season with Hard Rock Bet 300 this weekend. The sixth race of the 2025 Xfinity Series season kicks off at 4 pm ET on Saturday, March 22, in a 300-mile action-packed contest.
At 1.5 miles long, the Homestead-Miami Speedway is the oval track on the schedule. Located in Homestead, Florida, the track boasts a circular track.
The 2025 Hard Rock Bet 300 will feature 38 out of 39 drivers. Like every other NASCAR Xfinity Series race, the practice session will open this racing weekend on Saturday, March 22, at 10:35 am ET, and qualifying will be at 11:40 am ET on CW, which will determine the starting lineup for the 200-lap main event.
Richard Childress Racing driver Austin Hill is the defending winner of Hard Rock Bet 300. He will look to defend his title this week.
Qualifying order for NASCAR Xfinity Series 2025 Hard Rock Bet 300 at Homestead-Miami Speedway
Renowned NASCAR journalist Bob Pockrass tweeted the qualifying order for Saturday’s Xfinity Series race at Homestead-Miami Speedway on X.
The Xfinity Series qualifying session kicks off with Tricon Garage driver Corey Heim leading Group A and Big Machine Racing driver Nick Sanchez leading Group B. Below is the full qualifying order for the 2025 Hard Rock Bet 300:
Group A: Car No. – Driver
- No. 24 Corey Heim
- No. 35 TBA
- No. 45 Brad Perez
- No. 74 Dawson Cram
- No. 17 Kyle Larson
- No. 53 Joey Gase
- No. 71 Ryan Ellis
- No. 18 William Sawalich
- No. 14 Garrett Smithley
- No. 70 Leland Honeyman
- No. 91 Myatt Snider
- No. 5 Kris Wright
- No. 07 Alex Labbe
- No. 31 Blaine Perkins
- No. 11 Josh Williams
- No. 4 Parker Retzlaff
- No. 51 Jeremy Clements
- No. 44 Brennan Poole
- No. 42 Anthony Alfredo
- No. 27 Jeb Burton
Group B: Car No. – Driver
- No. 48 Nick Sanchez
- No. 26 Dean Thompson
- No. 99 Matt DiBenedetto
- No. 28 Kyle Sieg
- No. 1 Carson Kvapil
- No. 54 Taylor Gray
- No. 10 Daniel Dye
- No. 16 Christian Eckes
- No. 8 Sammy Smith
- No. 25 Harrison Burton
- No. 00 Sheldon Creed
- No. 88 Connor Zilisch
- No. 20 Brandon Jones
- No. 39 Ryan Sieg
- No. 41 Sam Mayer
- No. 21 Austin Hill
- No. 2 Jesse Love
- No. 19 Justin Bonsignorre
- No. 7 Justin Allgaier
Watch Xfinity Series Hard Rock Bet 300 at Homestead-Miami Speedway on Saturday, March 22, live on CW and MRN.