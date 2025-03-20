NASCAR 2025 Xfinity Series: Qualifying order for Hard Rock Bet 300 at Homestead-Miami Speedway

The Homestead-Miami Speedway will host the sixth race of the 2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series season with Hard Rock Bet 300 this weekend. The sixth race of the 2025 Xfinity Series season kicks off at 4 pm ET on Saturday, March 22, in a 300-mile action-packed contest.

Ad

At 1.5 miles long, the Homestead-Miami Speedway is the oval track on the schedule. Located in Homestead, Florida, the track boasts a circular track.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

The 2025 Hard Rock Bet 300 will feature 38 out of 39 drivers. Like every other NASCAR Xfinity Series race, the practice session will open this racing weekend on Saturday, March 22, at 10:35 am ET, and qualifying will be at 11:40 am ET on CW, which will determine the starting lineup for the 200-lap main event.

Richard Childress Racing driver Austin Hill is the defending winner of Hard Rock Bet 300. He will look to defend his title this week.

Ad

Qualifying order for NASCAR Xfinity Series 2025 Hard Rock Bet 300 at Homestead-Miami Speedway

Renowned NASCAR journalist Bob Pockrass tweeted the qualifying order for Saturday’s Xfinity Series race at Homestead-Miami Speedway on X.

Expand Tweet

Ad

The Xfinity Series qualifying session kicks off with Tricon Garage driver Corey Heim leading Group A and Big Machine Racing driver Nick Sanchez leading Group B. Below is the full qualifying order for the 2025 Hard Rock Bet 300:

Group A: Car No. – Driver

No. 24 Corey Heim No. 35 TBA No. 45 Brad Perez No. 74 Dawson Cram No. 17 Kyle Larson No. 53 Joey Gase No. 71 Ryan Ellis No. 18 William Sawalich No. 14 Garrett Smithley No. 70 Leland Honeyman No. 91 Myatt Snider No. 5 Kris Wright No. 07 Alex Labbe No. 31 Blaine Perkins No. 11 Josh Williams No. 4 Parker Retzlaff No. 51 Jeremy Clements No. 44 Brennan Poole No. 42 Anthony Alfredo No. 27 Jeb Burton

Ad

Group B: Car No. – Driver

No. 48 Nick Sanchez No. 26 Dean Thompson No. 99 Matt DiBenedetto No. 28 Kyle Sieg No. 1 Carson Kvapil No. 54 Taylor Gray No. 10 Daniel Dye No. 16 Christian Eckes No. 8 Sammy Smith No. 25 Harrison Burton No. 00 Sheldon Creed No. 88 Connor Zilisch No. 20 Brandon Jones No. 39 Ryan Sieg No. 41 Sam Mayer No. 21 Austin Hill No. 2 Jesse Love No. 19 Justin Bonsignorre No. 7 Justin Allgaier

Watch Xfinity Series Hard Rock Bet 300 at Homestead-Miami Speedway on Saturday, March 22, live on CW and MRN.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback