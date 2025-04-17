NASCAR 2025 Xfinity Series: Qualifying order for North Carolina Education Lottery 250 at Rockingham Speedway

The Rockingham Speedway will host the 10th race of the 2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series season with the North Carolina Education Lottery 250 this weekend. The 10th race of the 2025 Xfinity Series season kicks off at 4 pm ET on Saturday, April 19, in a 254.25-mile action-packed contest.
At 1.017 miles, the Rockingham Speedway is the D-shaped oval track on the schedule. Located in Rockingham, North Carolina, the track is returning to the sport since 2013.
The 2025 North Carolina Education Lottery 250 will feature 38 out of 40 drivers. Like every other NASCAR Xfinity Series race, the practice session will open this racing weekend on Friday, April 18, at 3:05 pm ET, followed by Saturday’s qualifying at 11:30 am ET on CW, which will determine the starting lineup for the 250-lap main event.
Kyle Larson secured a dominating victory at last week’s Bristol race. However, the 2021 Cup Series champion is not entering this week.
Qualifying order for the NASCAR Xfinity Series 2025 North Carolina Education Lottery 250 at Rockingham Speedway
Renowned NASCAR journalist Bob Pockrass tweeted the qualifying order for Saturday’s Xfinity Series race at Rockingham Speedway on X.
The Xfinity Series qualifying session kicks off with Jordan Anderson Racing driver Austin Green leading Group A and Jeremy Clements Racing owner/driver Jeremy Clements leading Group B. Below is the full qualifying order for the 2025 North Carolina Education Lottery 250:
Group A: Driver – Metric Score
- No. 87 Austin Green
- No. 33 Kasey Kahne
- No. 74 Dawson Cram
- No. 32 Katherine Legge
- No. 53 TBA
- No. 35 Greg Van Alst
- No. 07 Patrick Emerling
- No. 91 Josh Bilicki
- No. 5 Kris Wright
- No. 14 Garrett Smithley
- No. 44 Brennan Poole
- No. 18 William Sawalich
- No. 70 Thomas Annunziata
- No. 31 Blaine Perkins
- No. 00 Sheldon Creed
- No. 45 Vicente Salas
- No. 71 Ryan Ellis
- No. 28 Kyle Sieg
- No. 99 Matt DiBenedetto
- No. 25 Harrison Burton
Group B: Driver – Metric Score
- No. 51 Jeremy Clements
- No. 4 Parker Retzlaff
- No. 27 Jeb Burton
- No. 54 Taylor Gray
- No. 42 Anthony Alfredo
- No. 21 Austin Hill
- No. 48 Nick Sanchez
- No. 11 Josh Williams
- No. 19 Justin Bonsignore
- No. 10 Daniel Dye
- No. 26 Dean Thompson
- No. 16 Christian Eckes
- No. 88 Connor Zilisch
- No. 39 Ryan Sieg
- No. 41 Sam Mayer
- No. 20 Brandon Jones
- No. 2 Jesse Love
- No. 1 Carson Kvapil
- No. 8 Sammy Smith
- No. 7 Justin Allgaier
Fans can watch the NASCAR Xfinity Series North Carolina Education Lottery 250 at Rockingham Speedway on Saturday live on CW and PRN.