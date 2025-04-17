NASCAR 2025 Xfinity Series: Qualifying order for North Carolina Education Lottery 250 at Rockingham Speedway

By Yash Soni
Modified Apr 17, 2025 13:54 GMT
NASCAR Xfinity Series SciAps 300 - Source: Getty
NASCAR Xfinity Series at Rockingham (Source: Getty Images)

The Rockingham Speedway will host the 10th race of the 2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series season with the North Carolina Education Lottery 250 this weekend. The 10th race of the 2025 Xfinity Series season kicks off at 4 pm ET on Saturday, April 19, in a 254.25-mile action-packed contest.

Ad

At 1.017 miles, the Rockingham Speedway is the D-shaped oval track on the schedule. Located in Rockingham, North Carolina, the track is returning to the sport since 2013.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

The 2025 North Carolina Education Lottery 250 will feature 38 out of 40 drivers. Like every other NASCAR Xfinity Series race, the practice session will open this racing weekend on Friday, April 18, at 3:05 pm ET, followed by Saturday’s qualifying at 11:30 am ET on CW, which will determine the starting lineup for the 250-lap main event.

Kyle Larson secured a dominating victory at last week’s Bristol race. However, the 2021 Cup Series champion is not entering this week.

Ad

Qualifying order for the NASCAR Xfinity Series 2025 North Carolina Education Lottery 250 at Rockingham Speedway

Renowned NASCAR journalist Bob Pockrass tweeted the qualifying order for Saturday’s Xfinity Series race at Rockingham Speedway on X.

Ad

The Xfinity Series qualifying session kicks off with Jordan Anderson Racing driver Austin Green leading Group A and Jeremy Clements Racing owner/driver Jeremy Clements leading Group B. Below is the full qualifying order for the 2025 North Carolina Education Lottery 250:

Group A: Driver – Metric Score

  1. No. 87 Austin Green
  2. No. 33 Kasey Kahne
  3. No. 74 Dawson Cram
  4. No. 32 Katherine Legge
  5. No. 53 TBA
  6. No. 35 Greg Van Alst
  7. No. 07 Patrick Emerling
  8. No. 91 Josh Bilicki
  9. No. 5 Kris Wright
  10. No. 14 Garrett Smithley
  11. No. 44 Brennan Poole
  12. No. 18 William Sawalich
  13. No. 70 Thomas Annunziata
  14. No. 31 Blaine Perkins
  15. No. 00 Sheldon Creed
  16. No. 45 Vicente Salas
  17. No. 71 Ryan Ellis
  18. No. 28 Kyle Sieg
  19. No. 99 Matt DiBenedetto
  20. No. 25 Harrison Burton
Ad

Group B: Driver – Metric Score

  1. No. 51 Jeremy Clements
  2. No. 4 Parker Retzlaff
  3. No. 27 Jeb Burton
  4. No. 54 Taylor Gray
  5. No. 42 Anthony Alfredo
  6. No. 21 Austin Hill
  7. No. 48 Nick Sanchez
  8. No. 11 Josh Williams
  9. No. 19 Justin Bonsignore
  10. No. 10 Daniel Dye
  11. No. 26 Dean Thompson
  12. No. 16 Christian Eckes
  13. No. 88 Connor Zilisch
  14. No. 39 Ryan Sieg
  15. No. 41 Sam Mayer
  16. No. 20 Brandon Jones
  17. No. 2 Jesse Love
  18. No. 1 Carson Kvapil
  19. No. 8 Sammy Smith
  20. No. 7 Justin Allgaier

Fans can watch the NASCAR Xfinity Series North Carolina Education Lottery 250 at Rockingham Speedway on Saturday live on CW and PRN.

About the author
Yash Soni

Yash Soni

Twitter icon

Yash Soni is a journalist who covers NASCAR at Sportskeeda, drawn to racing action and the rich history of the sport. He is inspired by Kyle Busch, Kyle Larson, and Hendrick Motorsports, and strives to craft engaging narratives. With expertise in writing long and short-form content and a passion for tracking and publishing trends, Yash brings his best to reporting and analysis of the dynamic world of NASCAR.

Know More

Quick Links
Edited by Yash Soni
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications