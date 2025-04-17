NASCAR 2025 Xfinity Series: Qualifying order for North Carolina Education Lottery 250 at Rockingham Speedway

The Rockingham Speedway will host the 10th race of the 2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series season with the North Carolina Education Lottery 250 this weekend. The 10th race of the 2025 Xfinity Series season kicks off at 4 pm ET on Saturday, April 19, in a 254.25-mile action-packed contest.

Ad

At 1.017 miles, the Rockingham Speedway is the D-shaped oval track on the schedule. Located in Rockingham, North Carolina, the track is returning to the sport since 2013.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

The 2025 North Carolina Education Lottery 250 will feature 38 out of 40 drivers. Like every other NASCAR Xfinity Series race, the practice session will open this racing weekend on Friday, April 18, at 3:05 pm ET, followed by Saturday’s qualifying at 11:30 am ET on CW, which will determine the starting lineup for the 250-lap main event.

Kyle Larson secured a dominating victory at last week’s Bristol race. However, the 2021 Cup Series champion is not entering this week.

Ad

Qualifying order for the NASCAR Xfinity Series 2025 North Carolina Education Lottery 250 at Rockingham Speedway

Renowned NASCAR journalist Bob Pockrass tweeted the qualifying order for Saturday’s Xfinity Series race at Rockingham Speedway on X.

Expand Tweet

Ad

The Xfinity Series qualifying session kicks off with Jordan Anderson Racing driver Austin Green leading Group A and Jeremy Clements Racing owner/driver Jeremy Clements leading Group B. Below is the full qualifying order for the 2025 North Carolina Education Lottery 250:

Group A: Driver – Metric Score

No. 87 Austin Green No. 33 Kasey Kahne No. 74 Dawson Cram No. 32 Katherine Legge No. 53 TBA No. 35 Greg Van Alst No. 07 Patrick Emerling No. 91 Josh Bilicki No. 5 Kris Wright No. 14 Garrett Smithley No. 44 Brennan Poole No. 18 William Sawalich No. 70 Thomas Annunziata No. 31 Blaine Perkins No. 00 Sheldon Creed No. 45 Vicente Salas No. 71 Ryan Ellis No. 28 Kyle Sieg No. 99 Matt DiBenedetto No. 25 Harrison Burton

Ad

Group B: Driver – Metric Score

No. 51 Jeremy Clements No. 4 Parker Retzlaff No. 27 Jeb Burton No. 54 Taylor Gray No. 42 Anthony Alfredo No. 21 Austin Hill No. 48 Nick Sanchez No. 11 Josh Williams No. 19 Justin Bonsignore No. 10 Daniel Dye No. 26 Dean Thompson No. 16 Christian Eckes No. 88 Connor Zilisch No. 39 Ryan Sieg No. 41 Sam Mayer No. 20 Brandon Jones No. 2 Jesse Love No. 1 Carson Kvapil No. 8 Sammy Smith No. 7 Justin Allgaier

Fans can watch the NASCAR Xfinity Series North Carolina Education Lottery 250 at Rockingham Speedway on Saturday live on CW and PRN.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Yash Soni Yash Soni is a journalist who covers NASCAR at Sportskeeda, drawn to racing action and the rich history of the sport. He is inspired by Kyle Busch, Kyle Larson, and Hendrick Motorsports, and strives to craft engaging narratives. With expertise in writing long and short-form content and a passion for tracking and publishing trends, Yash brings his best to reporting and analysis of the dynamic world of NASCAR. Know More