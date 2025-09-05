NASCAR 2025 Xfinity Series: Qualifying order for Nu Way 200 at World Wide Technology Raceway

This weekend, the World Wide Technology Raceway will host the 26th race of the 2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series season, the Nu Way 200. The race kicks off at 7:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, September 6, and it is anticipated to be a 160-lap action-packed contest.At 1.25 miles, the World Wide Technology Raceway is one of the oval tracks on the schedule. Located in Madison, Illinois (just outside of St. Louis), it is the final race of the 2025 regular season.The 2025 Nu Way 200 will feature a grid of 38 drivers. Like all NASCAR Xfinity Series races, the practice session will open this racing weekend on Friday, September 5, at 5:05 pm ET, followed by Saturday’s qualifying at 3 pm ET, which will determine the starting lineup for the 200-mile main event.Qualifying order for the NASCAR Xfinity Series 2025 Gateway raceRenowned NASCAR journalist and insider Bob Pockrass posted the qualifying order for Saturday’s Xfinity Series race at World Wide Technology Raceway on his official X handle.The Xfinity Series qualifying session starts with the AM Racing driver Kole Raz leading Group A and Jeremy Clements leading Group B. Take a look at the complete qualifying order for the 2025 Nu Way 200 at Gateway:Group A: Driver – Metric ScoreKole Raz - 58.7Lavar Scott - 36.1Corey Day - 35.0Nick Lietz - 34.5Glen Reen - 32.3Daniel Hemric(i) - 31.1Matt DiBendetto - 31.0Anthony Alfredo - 30.9Thomas Annunziata - 29.5Joey Gase - 29.3Parker Retzlaff - 29.1Garrett Smithley - 28.0Dean Thompson # - 27.5Aric Almirola - 25.6Matt Mills - 25.1Ryan Ellis - 23.4Kyle Sieg - 21.7Sheldon Creed - 21.6Ryan Sieg - 21.3Group B: Driver – Metric ScoreJeremy Clements - 18.8Sammy Smith - 17.5Jordan Anderson - 16.4Brandon Jones - 15.0Brennan Poole - 14.8Blaine Perkins - 13.8Daniel Dye # - 13.1Taylor Gray # - 12.8Sam Mayer - 12.1Harrison Burton - 11.7Justin Allgaier - 11.1Jeb Burton - 9.1Jesse Love - 8.2Christian Eckes # - 7.6William Sawalich # - 7.4Carson Kvapil # - 6.0Nick Sanchez # - 5.7Austin Hill - 5.0Connor Zilisch # - 1.0Fans can watch the NASCAR Xfinity Series Nu Way 200 live on CW and listen to the live broadcast on MRN.