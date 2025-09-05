NASCAR 2025 Xfinity Series: Qualifying order for Nu Way 200 at World Wide Technology Raceway

By Yash Soni
Modified Sep 05, 2025 13:30 GMT
NASCAR Xfinity: NASCAR Xfinity Series Race at Daytona - Source: Imagn
NASCAR Xfinity Series Race at Gateway (Source: Imagn)

This weekend, the World Wide Technology Raceway will host the 26th race of the 2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series season, the Nu Way 200. The race kicks off at 7:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, September 6, and it is anticipated to be a 160-lap action-packed contest.

At 1.25 miles, the World Wide Technology Raceway is one of the oval tracks on the schedule. Located in Madison, Illinois (just outside of St. Louis), it is the final race of the 2025 regular season.

The 2025 Nu Way 200 will feature a grid of 38 drivers. Like all NASCAR Xfinity Series races, the practice session will open this racing weekend on Friday, September 5, at 5:05 pm ET, followed by Saturday’s qualifying at 3 pm ET, which will determine the starting lineup for the 200-mile main event.

Qualifying order for the NASCAR Xfinity Series 2025 Gateway race

Renowned NASCAR journalist and insider Bob Pockrass posted the qualifying order for Saturday’s Xfinity Series race at World Wide Technology Raceway on his official X handle.

The Xfinity Series qualifying session starts with the AM Racing driver Kole Raz leading Group A and Jeremy Clements leading Group B. Take a look at the complete qualifying order for the 2025 Nu Way 200 at Gateway:

Group A: Driver – Metric Score

  1. Kole Raz - 58.7
  2. Lavar Scott - 36.1
  3. Corey Day - 35.0
  4. Nick Lietz - 34.5
  5. Glen Reen - 32.3
  6. Daniel Hemric(i) - 31.1
  7. Matt DiBendetto - 31.0
  8. Anthony Alfredo - 30.9
  9. Thomas Annunziata - 29.5
  10. Joey Gase - 29.3
  11. Parker Retzlaff - 29.1
  12. Garrett Smithley - 28.0
  13. Dean Thompson # - 27.5
  14. Aric Almirola - 25.6
  15. Matt Mills - 25.1
  16. Ryan Ellis - 23.4
  17. Kyle Sieg - 21.7
  18. Sheldon Creed - 21.6
  19. Ryan Sieg - 21.3
Group B: Driver – Metric Score

  1. Jeremy Clements - 18.8
  2. Sammy Smith - 17.5
  3. Jordan Anderson - 16.4
  4. Brandon Jones - 15.0
  5. Brennan Poole - 14.8
  6. Blaine Perkins - 13.8
  7. Daniel Dye # - 13.1
  8. Taylor Gray # - 12.8
  9. Sam Mayer - 12.1
  10. Harrison Burton - 11.7
  11. Justin Allgaier - 11.1
  12. Jeb Burton - 9.1
  13. Jesse Love - 8.2
  14. Christian Eckes # - 7.6
  15. William Sawalich # - 7.4
  16. Carson Kvapil # - 6.0
  17. Nick Sanchez # - 5.7
  18. Austin Hill - 5.0
  19. Connor Zilisch # - 1.0

Fans can watch the NASCAR Xfinity Series Nu Way 200 live on CW and listen to the live broadcast on MRN.

Yash Soni

Yash Soni

Yash Soni is a journalist who covers NASCAR at Sportskeeda

Edited by Yash Soni
