NASCAR 2025 Xfinity Series: Qualifying order for SciAps 300 at Bristol Motor Speedway

The Bristol Motor Speedway will host the ninth race of the 2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series season with the SciAps 300 this weekend. The ninth race of the 2025 Xfinity Series season kicks off at 5 pm ET on Saturday, April 12, in a 159.9-mile action-packed contest.

At 0.533 miles, the Bristol Motor Speedway is the concrete oval track on the schedule. Located in Bristol, Tennessee, the track boasts one of the shortest tracks on the schedule.

The 2025 SciAps 300 will feature 38 out of 40 drivers. Like every other NASCAR Xfinity Series race, the practice session will open this racing weekend on Saturday, April 12, at 11:30 am ET, and qualifying will be at 12:35 pm ET on CW, which will determine the starting lineup for the 300-lap main event.

Brandon Jones ended his 98-race winless streak by winning last week’s Darlington race. He will look to secure back-to-back wins this week.

Qualifying order for the NASCAR Xfinity Series 2025 SciAps 300 at Bristol Motor Speedway

Renowned NASCAR journalist Bob Pockrass tweeted the qualifying order for Saturday’s Xfinity Series race at Bristol Motor Speedway on X.

The Xfinity Series qualifying session kicks off with MBM Motorsports driver Tyler Tomassi leading Group A and Alpha Prime Racing driver Brennan Poole leading Group B. Below is the full qualifying order for the 2025 SciAps 300:

Group A: Driver – Metric Score

No. 66 Tyler Tomassi No. 24 Corey Heim No. 5 Kris Wright No. 70 Thomas Annunziata No. 35 Greg Van Alst No. 14 Garrett Smithley No. 11 Josh Williams No. 18 William Sawalich No. 42 Anthony Alfredo No. 45 Mason Massey No. 28 Kyle Sieg No. 53 Mason Maggio No. 54 Taylor Gray No. 31 Blaine Perkins No. 07 Alex Labbe No. 91 C.J. McLaughlin No. 99 Matt DiBenedetto No. 71 Ryan Ellis No. 4 Parker Retzlaff No. 51 Jeremy Clements

Group B: Driver – Metric Score

No. 44 Brennan Poole No. 19 Justin Bonsignore No. 26 Dean Thompson No. 10 Daniel Dye No. 27 Jeb Burton No. 25 Harrison Burton No. 21 Austin Hill No. 39 Ryan Sieg No. 48 Nick Sanchez No. 41 Sam Mayer No. 16 Christian Eckes No. 2 Jesse Love No. 00 Sheldon Creed No. 8 Sammy Smith No. 88 Connor Zilisch No. 1 Carson Kvapil No. 17 Kyle Larson No. 20 Brandon Jones No. 7 Justin Allgaier

Fans can watch the NASCAR Xfinity Series SciAps 300 at Bristol Motor Speedway on Saturday, April 12, live on CW and PRN.

