NASCAR 2025 Xfinity Series: Qualifying order for SciAps 300 at Bristol Motor Speedway

By Yash Soni
Modified Apr 10, 2025 16:58 GMT
NASCAR Xfinity: Food City 300 - Source: Imagn
NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Bristol Motor Speedway (Source: Imagn)

The Bristol Motor Speedway will host the ninth race of the 2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series season with the SciAps 300 this weekend. The ninth race of the 2025 Xfinity Series season kicks off at 5 pm ET on Saturday, April 12, in a 159.9-mile action-packed contest.

At 0.533 miles, the Bristol Motor Speedway is the concrete oval track on the schedule. Located in Bristol, Tennessee, the track boasts one of the shortest tracks on the schedule.

The 2025 SciAps 300 will feature 38 out of 40 drivers. Like every other NASCAR Xfinity Series race, the practice session will open this racing weekend on Saturday, April 12, at 11:30 am ET, and qualifying will be at 12:35 pm ET on CW, which will determine the starting lineup for the 300-lap main event.

Brandon Jones ended his 98-race winless streak by winning last week’s Darlington race. He will look to secure back-to-back wins this week.

Qualifying order for the NASCAR Xfinity Series 2025 SciAps 300 at Bristol Motor Speedway

Renowned NASCAR journalist Bob Pockrass tweeted the qualifying order for Saturday’s Xfinity Series race at Bristol Motor Speedway on X.

The Xfinity Series qualifying session kicks off with MBM Motorsports driver Tyler Tomassi leading Group A and Alpha Prime Racing driver Brennan Poole leading Group B. Below is the full qualifying order for the 2025 SciAps 300:

Group A: Driver – Metric Score

  1. No. 66 Tyler Tomassi
  2. No. 24 Corey Heim
  3. No. 5 Kris Wright
  4. No. 70 Thomas Annunziata
  5. No. 35 Greg Van Alst
  6. No. 14 Garrett Smithley
  7. No. 11 Josh Williams
  8. No. 18 William Sawalich
  9. No. 42 Anthony Alfredo
  10. No. 45 Mason Massey
  11. No. 28 Kyle Sieg
  12. No. 53 Mason Maggio
  13. No. 54 Taylor Gray
  14. No. 31 Blaine Perkins
  15. No. 07 Alex Labbe
  16. No. 91 C.J. McLaughlin
  17. No. 99 Matt DiBenedetto
  18. No. 71 Ryan Ellis
  19. No. 4 Parker Retzlaff
  20. No. 51 Jeremy Clements
Group B: Driver – Metric Score

  1. No. 44 Brennan Poole
  2. No. 19 Justin Bonsignore
  3. No. 26 Dean Thompson
  4. No. 10 Daniel Dye
  5. No. 27 Jeb Burton
  6. No. 25 Harrison Burton
  7. No. 21 Austin Hill
  8. No. 39 Ryan Sieg
  9. No. 48 Nick Sanchez
  10. No. 41 Sam Mayer
  11. No. 16 Christian Eckes
  12. No. 2 Jesse Love
  13. No. 00 Sheldon Creed
  14. No. 8 Sammy Smith
  15. No. 88 Connor Zilisch
  16. No. 1 Carson Kvapil
  17. No. 17 Kyle Larson
  18. No. 20 Brandon Jones
  19. No. 7 Justin Allgaier

Fans can watch the NASCAR Xfinity Series SciAps 300 at Bristol Motor Speedway on Saturday, April 12, live on CW and PRN.

