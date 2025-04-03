  • home icon
NASCAR 2025 Xfinity Series: Qualifying order for Sport Clips Haircuts VFW Help A Hero 200 at Darlington Raceway

By Yash Soni

Modified Apr 03, 2025 18:26 GMT

By Yash Soni
Modified Apr 03, 2025 18:26 GMT
NASCAR Xfinity: Sport Clips Haircuts VFW Help A Hero 200 - Source: Imagn
NASCAR Xfinity Sport Clips Haircuts VFW Help A Hero 200 at Darlington (Source: Imagn)

The Darlington Raceway will host the eighth race of the 2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series season with the Sport Clips Haircuts VFW Help A Hero 200 this weekend. The eighth race of the 2025 Xfinity Series season kicks off at 3:30 pm ET on Saturday, April 5, in a 200-mile action-packed contest.

At 1.366 miles, the Darlington Raceway is the oval track on the schedule. Located in Darlington, South Carolina, the track boasts an egg-shaped track.

The 2025 Sport Clips Haircuts VFW Help A Hero 200 will feature 38 out of 40 drivers. Like every other NASCAR Xfinity Series race, the practice session will open this racing weekend on Saturday, April 5, at 10:05 am ET, and qualifying will be at 11:10 am ET on CW, which will determine the starting lineup for the 147-lap main event.

JR Motorsports driver Justin Allgaier is the defending winner of the Sport Clips Haircuts VFW Help A Hero 200. He will look to defend his title this week.

Qualifying order for the NASCAR Xfinity Series 2025 Sport Clips Haircuts VFW Help A Hero 200 at Darlington Raceway

Renowned NASCAR journalist Bob Pockrass tweeted the qualifying order for Saturday’s Xfinity Series race at Darlington Raceway on X.

The Xfinity Series qualifying session kicks off with Mike Harmon Racing driver Dawson Cram leading Group A and DGM Racing driver Ryan Ellis leading Group B. Below is the full qualifying order for the 2025 Sport Clips Haircuts VFW Help A Hero 200:

Group A: Driver – Metric Score

  1. Dawson Cram - 41.300
  2. Ross Chastain - 40.700
  3. Austin Green - 40.400
  4. Greg Van Alst - 36.600
  5. Anthony Alfredo - 35.300
  6. Kyle Sieg - 33.500
  7. Josh Bilicki - 32.700
  8. Leland Honeyman - 31.600
  9. Christian Eckes - 30.100
  10. Nick Leitz - 29.100
  11. #53 TBA - 28.300
  12. Jesse Love - 27.700
  13. Nick Sanchez - 27.500
  14. Mason Massey - 26.300
  15. Matt DiBenedetto - 26.000
  16. William Sawalich - 25.800
  17. Taylor Gray - 24.200
  18. Connor Zilisch - 22.000
  19. Harrison Burton - 21.600
  20. Garrett Smithley - 21.000
Group B: Driver – Metric Score

  1. Ryan Ellis - 21.000
  2. Blaine Perkins - 20.800
  3. Brandon Jones - 19.900
  4. Chase Elliott - 18.900
  5. Josh Williams - 17.600
  6. Carson Kvapil - 17.000
  7. Jeremy Clements - 16.400
  8. Kris Wright - 15.600
  9. Parker Retzlaff - 15.600
  10. Jeb Burton - 11.000
  11. Christopher Bell - 10.300
  12. Dean Thompson - 10.200
  13. Sammy Smith - 9.100
  14. Daniel Dye - 8.500
  15. Ryan Sieg - 8.300
  16. Brennan Poole - 8.200
  17. Sam Mayer - 4.100
  18. Sheldon Creed - 2.900
  19. Justin Allgaier - 2.400
  20. Austin Hill - 1.600

Fans can watch the NASCAR Xfinity Series Sport Clips Haircuts VFW Help A Hero 200 at Darlington Raceway on Saturday, April 5, live on CW and MRN.

Edited by Yash Soni
