NASCAR 2025 Xfinity Series: Qualifying order for Sport Clips Haircuts VFW Help A Hero 200 at Darlington Raceway

The Darlington Raceway will host the eighth race of the 2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series season with the Sport Clips Haircuts VFW Help A Hero 200 this weekend. The eighth race of the 2025 Xfinity Series season kicks off at 3:30 pm ET on Saturday, April 5, in a 200-mile action-packed contest.
At 1.366 miles, the Darlington Raceway is the oval track on the schedule. Located in Darlington, South Carolina, the track boasts an egg-shaped track.
The 2025 Sport Clips Haircuts VFW Help A Hero 200 will feature 38 out of 40 drivers. Like every other NASCAR Xfinity Series race, the practice session will open this racing weekend on Saturday, April 5, at 10:05 am ET, and qualifying will be at 11:10 am ET on CW, which will determine the starting lineup for the 147-lap main event.
JR Motorsports driver Justin Allgaier is the defending winner of the Sport Clips Haircuts VFW Help A Hero 200. He will look to defend his title this week.
Qualifying order for the NASCAR Xfinity Series 2025 Sport Clips Haircuts VFW Help A Hero 200 at Darlington Raceway
Renowned NASCAR journalist Bob Pockrass tweeted the qualifying order for Saturday’s Xfinity Series race at Darlington Raceway on X.
The Xfinity Series qualifying session kicks off with Mike Harmon Racing driver Dawson Cram leading Group A and DGM Racing driver Ryan Ellis leading Group B. Below is the full qualifying order for the 2025 Sport Clips Haircuts VFW Help A Hero 200:
Group A: Driver – Metric Score
- Dawson Cram - 41.300
- Ross Chastain - 40.700
- Austin Green - 40.400
- Greg Van Alst - 36.600
- Anthony Alfredo - 35.300
- Kyle Sieg - 33.500
- Josh Bilicki - 32.700
- Leland Honeyman - 31.600
- Christian Eckes - 30.100
- Nick Leitz - 29.100
- #53 TBA - 28.300
- Jesse Love - 27.700
- Nick Sanchez - 27.500
- Mason Massey - 26.300
- Matt DiBenedetto - 26.000
- William Sawalich - 25.800
- Taylor Gray - 24.200
- Connor Zilisch - 22.000
- Harrison Burton - 21.600
- Garrett Smithley - 21.000
Group B: Driver – Metric Score
- Ryan Ellis - 21.000
- Blaine Perkins - 20.800
- Brandon Jones - 19.900
- Chase Elliott - 18.900
- Josh Williams - 17.600
- Carson Kvapil - 17.000
- Jeremy Clements - 16.400
- Kris Wright - 15.600
- Parker Retzlaff - 15.600
- Jeb Burton - 11.000
- Christopher Bell - 10.300
- Dean Thompson - 10.200
- Sammy Smith - 9.100
- Daniel Dye - 8.500
- Ryan Sieg - 8.300
- Brennan Poole - 8.200
- Sam Mayer - 4.100
- Sheldon Creed - 2.900
- Justin Allgaier - 2.400
- Austin Hill - 1.600
Fans can watch the NASCAR Xfinity Series Sport Clips Haircuts VFW Help A Hero 200 at Darlington Raceway on Saturday, April 5, live on CW and MRN.