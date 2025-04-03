NASCAR 2025 Xfinity Series: Qualifying order for Sport Clips Haircuts VFW Help A Hero 200 at Darlington Raceway

The Darlington Raceway will host the eighth race of the 2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series season with the Sport Clips Haircuts VFW Help A Hero 200 this weekend. The eighth race of the 2025 Xfinity Series season kicks off at 3:30 pm ET on Saturday, April 5, in a 200-mile action-packed contest.

At 1.366 miles, the Darlington Raceway is the oval track on the schedule. Located in Darlington, South Carolina, the track boasts an egg-shaped track.

The 2025 Sport Clips Haircuts VFW Help A Hero 200 will feature 38 out of 40 drivers. Like every other NASCAR Xfinity Series race, the practice session will open this racing weekend on Saturday, April 5, at 10:05 am ET, and qualifying will be at 11:10 am ET on CW, which will determine the starting lineup for the 147-lap main event.

JR Motorsports driver Justin Allgaier is the defending winner of the Sport Clips Haircuts VFW Help A Hero 200. He will look to defend his title this week.

Qualifying order for the NASCAR Xfinity Series 2025 Sport Clips Haircuts VFW Help A Hero 200 at Darlington Raceway

Renowned NASCAR journalist Bob Pockrass tweeted the qualifying order for Saturday’s Xfinity Series race at Darlington Raceway on X.

The Xfinity Series qualifying session kicks off with Mike Harmon Racing driver Dawson Cram leading Group A and DGM Racing driver Ryan Ellis leading Group B. Below is the full qualifying order for the 2025 Sport Clips Haircuts VFW Help A Hero 200:

Group A: Driver – Metric Score

Dawson Cram - 41.300 Ross Chastain - 40.700 Austin Green - 40.400 Greg Van Alst - 36.600 Anthony Alfredo - 35.300 Kyle Sieg - 33.500 Josh Bilicki - 32.700 Leland Honeyman - 31.600 Christian Eckes - 30.100 Nick Leitz - 29.100 #53 TBA - 28.300 Jesse Love - 27.700 Nick Sanchez - 27.500 Mason Massey - 26.300 Matt DiBenedetto - 26.000 William Sawalich - 25.800 Taylor Gray - 24.200 Connor Zilisch - 22.000 Harrison Burton - 21.600 Garrett Smithley - 21.000

Group B: Driver – Metric Score

Ryan Ellis - 21.000 Blaine Perkins - 20.800 Brandon Jones - 19.900 Chase Elliott - 18.900 Josh Williams - 17.600 Carson Kvapil - 17.000 Jeremy Clements - 16.400 Kris Wright - 15.600 Parker Retzlaff - 15.600 Jeb Burton - 11.000 Christopher Bell - 10.300 Dean Thompson - 10.200 Sammy Smith - 9.100 Daniel Dye - 8.500 Ryan Sieg - 8.300 Brennan Poole - 8.200 Sam Mayer - 4.100 Sheldon Creed - 2.900 Justin Allgaier - 2.400 Austin Hill - 1.600

Fans can watch the NASCAR Xfinity Series Sport Clips Haircuts VFW Help A Hero 200 at Darlington Raceway on Saturday, April 5, live on CW and MRN.

