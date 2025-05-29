NASCAR 2025 Xfinity Series: Qualifying order for Tennessee Lottery 250 at Nashville Speedway

The Nashville Speedway will host the fifth race of the 2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series season, the Tennessee Lottery 250, this weekend. The race at Nashville Speedway kicks off at 7:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, May 31, and it is anticipated to be a 250-mile action-packed contest.

At 1.3 miles, the Nashville Speedway is one of the intermediate racetracks on the schedule. Located in Lebanon, Tennessee, the track boasts a tri oval-shaped racetrack.

The 2025 Tennessee Lottery 250 will feature 38 out of 40 drivers. Like every other NASCAR Xfinity Series race, the practice session will open this racing weekend on Saturday, May 31, at 4:30 p.m. ET and qualifying at 5:40 pm ET on CW, which will determine the starting lineup for the 188-lap main event.

Joe Gibbs Racing driver John Hunter Nemechek is the defending winner of the event.

Qualifying order for the NASCAR Xfinity Series 2025 Tennessee Lottery 250 at Nashville Speedway

Renowned NASCAR journalist Bob Pockrass posted the qualifying order for Saturday’s Xfinity Series race at Nashville Speedway on X.

The Xfinity Series qualifying session kicks off with #35 Joey Gase Motorsports driver leading Group A and Joe Gibbs Racing driver Aric Almirola leading Group B. Below is the full qualifying order for the 2025 Tennessee Lottery 250:

Group A: Car no. – Driver

No. 35 TBA No. 9 Ross Chastain No. 24 Jeffrey Earnhardt No. 32 Katherine Legge No. 45 Mason Massey No. 99 Matt DiBenedetto No. 4 Parker Retzlaff No. 70 Thomas Annunziata No. 28 Kyle Sieg No. 53 Mason Maggio No. 91 Myatt Snider No. 14 Logan Bearden No. 8 Sammy Smith No. 07 Nick Leitz No. 10 Daniel Dye No. 54 Taylor Gray No. 31 Blaine Perkins No. 42 Anthony Alfredo No. 5 Kris Wright No. 44 Brennan Poole

Group B: Car no. – Driver

No. 19 Aric Almirola No. 25 Harrison Burton No. 18 William Sawalich No. 51 Jeremy Clements No. 27 Jeb Burton No. 20 Brandon Jones No. 1 Carson Kvapil No. 71 Ryan Ellis No. 39 Ryan Sieg No. 16 Christian Eckes No. 00 Sheldon Creed No. 11 Josh Williams No. 2 Jesse Love No. 26 Dean Thompson No. 41 Sam Mayer No. 48 Nick Sanchez No. 21 Austin Hill No. 17 Corey Day No. 7 Justin Allgaier No. 88 Connor Zilisch

Fans can watch the NASCAR Xfinity Series Tennessee Lottery 250 at Nashville Speedway on Saturday live on CW and PRN.

