NASCAR 2025 Xfinity Series: Qualifying order for Tennessee Lottery 250 at Nashville Speedway

By Yash Soni
Modified May 29, 2025 17:46 GMT
Syndication: The Tennessean - Source: Imagn
NASCAR Xfinity Series heads to Nashville Speedway (Source: Imagn)

The Nashville Speedway will host the fifth race of the 2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series season, the Tennessee Lottery 250, this weekend. The race at Nashville Speedway kicks off at 7:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, May 31, and it is anticipated to be a 250-mile action-packed contest.

Ad

At 1.3 miles, the Nashville Speedway is one of the intermediate racetracks on the schedule. Located in Lebanon, Tennessee, the track boasts a tri oval-shaped racetrack.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

The 2025 Tennessee Lottery 250 will feature 38 out of 40 drivers. Like every other NASCAR Xfinity Series race, the practice session will open this racing weekend on Saturday, May 31, at 4:30 p.m. ET and qualifying at 5:40 pm ET on CW, which will determine the starting lineup for the 188-lap main event.

Joe Gibbs Racing driver John Hunter Nemechek is the defending winner of the event.

Qualifying order for the NASCAR Xfinity Series 2025 Tennessee Lottery 250 at Nashville Speedway

Renowned NASCAR journalist Bob Pockrass posted the qualifying order for Saturday’s Xfinity Series race at Nashville Speedway on X.

Ad
Ad

The Xfinity Series qualifying session kicks off with #35 Joey Gase Motorsports driver leading Group A and Joe Gibbs Racing driver Aric Almirola leading Group B. Below is the full qualifying order for the 2025 Tennessee Lottery 250:

Group A: Car no. – Driver

  1. No. 35 TBA
  2. No. 9 Ross Chastain
  3. No. 24 Jeffrey Earnhardt
  4. No. 32 Katherine Legge
  5. No. 45 Mason Massey
  6. No. 99 Matt DiBenedetto
  7. No. 4 Parker Retzlaff
  8. No. 70 Thomas Annunziata
  9. No. 28 Kyle Sieg
  10. No. 53 Mason Maggio
  11. No. 91 Myatt Snider
  12. No. 14 Logan Bearden
  13. No. 8 Sammy Smith
  14. No. 07 Nick Leitz
  15. No. 10 Daniel Dye
  16. No. 54 Taylor Gray
  17. No. 31 Blaine Perkins
  18. No. 42 Anthony Alfredo
  19. No. 5 Kris Wright
  20. No. 44 Brennan Poole
Ad

Group B: Car no. – Driver

  1. No. 19 Aric Almirola
  2. No. 25 Harrison Burton
  3. No. 18 William Sawalich
  4. No. 51 Jeremy Clements
  5. No. 27 Jeb Burton
  6. No. 20 Brandon Jones
  7. No. 1 Carson Kvapil
  8. No. 71 Ryan Ellis
  9. No. 39 Ryan Sieg
  10. No. 16 Christian Eckes
  11. No. 00 Sheldon Creed
  12. No. 11 Josh Williams
  13. No. 2 Jesse Love
  14. No. 26 Dean Thompson
  15. No. 41 Sam Mayer
  16. No. 48 Nick Sanchez
  17. No. 21 Austin Hill
  18. No. 17 Corey Day
  19. No. 7 Justin Allgaier
  20. No. 88 Connor Zilisch

Fans can watch the NASCAR Xfinity Series Tennessee Lottery 250 at Nashville Speedway on Saturday live on CW and PRN.

About the author
Yash Soni

Yash Soni

Twitter icon

Yash Soni is a journalist who covers NASCAR at Sportskeeda, drawn to racing action and the rich history of the sport. He is inspired by Kyle Busch, Kyle Larson, and Hendrick Motorsports, and strives to craft engaging narratives. With expertise in writing long and short-form content and a passion for tracking and publishing trends, Yash brings his best to reporting and analysis of the dynamic world of NASCAR.

Know More

Get the latest NASCAR All-Star race news, Xfinity Series updates, breaking news, rumors, and today’s top stories with the latest news on NASCAR.

Quick Links

Edited by Yash Soni
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications