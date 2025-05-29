NASCAR 2025 Xfinity Series: Qualifying order for Tennessee Lottery 250 at Nashville Speedway

The Nashville Speedway will host the fifth race of the 2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series season, the Tennessee Lottery 250, this weekend. The race at Nashville Speedway kicks off at 7:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, May 31, and it is anticipated to be a 250-mile action-packed contest.
At 1.3 miles, the Nashville Speedway is one of the intermediate racetracks on the schedule. Located in Lebanon, Tennessee, the track boasts a tri oval-shaped racetrack.
The 2025 Tennessee Lottery 250 will feature 38 out of 40 drivers. Like every other NASCAR Xfinity Series race, the practice session will open this racing weekend on Saturday, May 31, at 4:30 p.m. ET and qualifying at 5:40 pm ET on CW, which will determine the starting lineup for the 188-lap main event.
Joe Gibbs Racing driver John Hunter Nemechek is the defending winner of the event.
Qualifying order for the NASCAR Xfinity Series 2025 Tennessee Lottery 250 at Nashville Speedway
Renowned NASCAR journalist Bob Pockrass posted the qualifying order for Saturday’s Xfinity Series race at Nashville Speedway on X.
The Xfinity Series qualifying session kicks off with #35 Joey Gase Motorsports driver leading Group A and Joe Gibbs Racing driver Aric Almirola leading Group B. Below is the full qualifying order for the 2025 Tennessee Lottery 250:
Group A: Car no. – Driver
- No. 35 TBA
- No. 9 Ross Chastain
- No. 24 Jeffrey Earnhardt
- No. 32 Katherine Legge
- No. 45 Mason Massey
- No. 99 Matt DiBenedetto
- No. 4 Parker Retzlaff
- No. 70 Thomas Annunziata
- No. 28 Kyle Sieg
- No. 53 Mason Maggio
- No. 91 Myatt Snider
- No. 14 Logan Bearden
- No. 8 Sammy Smith
- No. 07 Nick Leitz
- No. 10 Daniel Dye
- No. 54 Taylor Gray
- No. 31 Blaine Perkins
- No. 42 Anthony Alfredo
- No. 5 Kris Wright
- No. 44 Brennan Poole
Group B: Car no. – Driver
- No. 19 Aric Almirola
- No. 25 Harrison Burton
- No. 18 William Sawalich
- No. 51 Jeremy Clements
- No. 27 Jeb Burton
- No. 20 Brandon Jones
- No. 1 Carson Kvapil
- No. 71 Ryan Ellis
- No. 39 Ryan Sieg
- No. 16 Christian Eckes
- No. 00 Sheldon Creed
- No. 11 Josh Williams
- No. 2 Jesse Love
- No. 26 Dean Thompson
- No. 41 Sam Mayer
- No. 48 Nick Sanchez
- No. 21 Austin Hill
- No. 17 Corey Day
- No. 7 Justin Allgaier
- No. 88 Connor Zilisch
Fans can watch the NASCAR Xfinity Series Tennessee Lottery 250 at Nashville Speedway on Saturday live on CW and PRN.
