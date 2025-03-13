NASCAR 2025 Xfinity Series: Qualifying order for The LiUNA! at Las Vegas Motor Speedway

The Las Vegas Motor Speedway will host the fifth race of the 2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series season with The LiUNA! this weekend. The fifth race of the 2025 Xfinity Series season kicks off at 4:30 pm ET on Saturday, March 15, in a 300-mile action-packed contest.
At 1.5 miles long, the Las Vegas Motor Speedway is the only oval track on the schedule. Located in North Las Vegas, Nevada, the track boasts a tri-oval.
The 2025 ThE LiUNA! will feature 38 out of 38 drivers. Like every other NASCAR Xfinity Series race, the practice session will open this racing weekend on Friday, March 14, at 6:05 pm ET and qualifying at 7:10 pm ET on CW, which will determine the starting lineup for the 200-lap main event.
Joe Gibbs Racing and John Hunter Nemechek are the defending winners of The LiUNA!. He has not entered for this year's event.
Qualifying order for NASCAR Xfinity Series 2025 The LiUNA! at Las Vegas Motor Speedway
Renowned NASCAR journalist Bob Pockrass tweeted the qualifying order for Saturday’s Xfinity Series race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on X.
The Xfinity Series qualifying session kicks off with Jordan Anderson Racing driver Austin Green leading Group A and Jeremy Clements Racing driver/co-owner Jeremy Clements leading Group B. Below is the full qualifying order for the 2025 The LiUNA!:
Group A: Car No. – Driver
- No. 32 Austin Green
- No. 74 Dawson Cram
- No. 26 Dean Thompson
- No. 35 Greg Van Alst
- No. 70 Leland Honeyman
- No. 14 Garrett Smithley
- No. 42 Anthony Alfredo
- No. 71 Ryan Ellis
- No. 53 Joey Gase
- No. 5 Kris Wright
- No. 21 Austin Hill
- No. 07 Patrick Emerling
- No. 00 Sheldon Creed
- No. 99 Matt DiBenedetto
- No. 45 Mason Massey
- No. 31 Blaine Perkins
- No. 91 Josh Bilicki
- No. 1 Carson Kvapil
- No. 28 Kyle Sieg
Group B: Car No. – Driver
- No. 51 Jeremy Clements
- No. 10 Daniel Dye
- No. 44 Brennan Poole
- No. 25 Harrison Burton
- No. 4 Parker Retzlaff
- No. 88 Connor Zilisch
- No. 11 Josh Williams
- No. 27 Jeb Burton
- No. 18 William Sawalich
- No. 48 Nick Sanchez
- No. 8 Sammy Smith
- No. 20 Brandon Jones
- No. 16 Christian Eckes
- No. 54 Taylor Gray
- No. 2 Jesse Love
- No. 39 Ryan Sieg
- No. 41 Sam Mayer
- No. 7 Justin Allgier
- No. 19 Aric Almirola
Watch Xfinity Series The LiUNA! at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Saturday, March 15, live on CW and PRN.