NASCAR 2025 Xfinity Series: Qualifying order for The LiUNA! at Las Vegas Motor Speedway

By Yash Soni
Modified Mar 13, 2025 14:56 GMT
NASCAR Xfinity: NASCAR Xfinity Series-Ambetter Health 302 - Source: Imagn
NASCAR Xfinity Series at Las Vegas (Source: Imagn)

The Las Vegas Motor Speedway will host the fifth race of the 2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series season with The LiUNA! this weekend. The fifth race of the 2025 Xfinity Series season kicks off at 4:30 pm ET on Saturday, March 15, in a 300-mile action-packed contest.

At 1.5 miles long, the Las Vegas Motor Speedway is the only oval track on the schedule. Located in North Las Vegas, Nevada, the track boasts a tri-oval.

The 2025 ThE LiUNA! will feature 38 out of 38 drivers. Like every other NASCAR Xfinity Series race, the practice session will open this racing weekend on Friday, March 14, at 6:05 pm ET and qualifying at 7:10 pm ET on CW, which will determine the starting lineup for the 200-lap main event.

Joe Gibbs Racing and John Hunter Nemechek are the defending winners of The LiUNA!. He has not entered for this year's event.

Qualifying order for NASCAR Xfinity Series 2025 The LiUNA! at Las Vegas Motor Speedway

Renowned NASCAR journalist Bob Pockrass tweeted the qualifying order for Saturday’s Xfinity Series race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on X.

The Xfinity Series qualifying session kicks off with Jordan Anderson Racing driver Austin Green leading Group A and Jeremy Clements Racing driver/co-owner Jeremy Clements leading Group B. Below is the full qualifying order for the 2025 The LiUNA!:

Group A: Car No. – Driver

  1. No. 32 Austin Green
  2. No. 74 Dawson Cram
  3. No. 26 Dean Thompson
  4. No. 35 Greg Van Alst
  5. No. 70 Leland Honeyman
  6. No. 14 Garrett Smithley
  7. No. 42 Anthony Alfredo
  8. No. 71 Ryan Ellis
  9. No. 53 Joey Gase
  10. No. 5 Kris Wright
  11. No. 21 Austin Hill
  12. No. 07 Patrick Emerling
  13. No. 00 Sheldon Creed
  14. No. 99 Matt DiBenedetto
  15. No. 45 Mason Massey
  16. No. 31 Blaine Perkins
  17. No. 91 Josh Bilicki
  18. No. 1 Carson Kvapil
  19. No. 28 Kyle Sieg
Group B: Car No. – Driver

  1. No. 51 Jeremy Clements
  2. No. 10 Daniel Dye
  3. No. 44 Brennan Poole
  4. No. 25 Harrison Burton
  5. No. 4 Parker Retzlaff
  6. No. 88 Connor Zilisch
  7. No. 11 Josh Williams
  8. No. 27 Jeb Burton
  9. No. 18 William Sawalich
  10. No. 48 Nick Sanchez
  11. No. 8 Sammy Smith
  12. No. 20 Brandon Jones
  13. No. 16 Christian Eckes
  14. No. 54 Taylor Gray
  15. No. 2 Jesse Love
  16. No. 39 Ryan Sieg
  17. No. 41 Sam Mayer
  18. No. 7 Justin Allgier
  19. No. 19 Aric Almirola

Watch Xfinity Series The LiUNA! at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Saturday, March 15, live on CW and PRN.

Edited by Yash Soni
