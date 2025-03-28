NASCAR 2025 Xfinity Series: Qualifying order for US Marine Corps 250 at Martinsville Speedway

The Martinsville Speedway will host the seventh race of the 2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series season with US Marine Corps 250 this weekend. The seventh race of the 2025 Xfinity Series season kicks off at 5 pm ET on Saturday, March 29, in a 131.2-mile action-packed contest.

At 0.526 miles short, the Martinsville Speedway is the shortest oval track on the schedule. Located in Ridgeway, Virginia, the track boasts a circular track.

The 2025 US Marine Corps 250 will feature 38 out of 40 drivers. Like every other NASCAR Xfinity Series race, the practice session will open this racing weekend on Friday, March 28, at 4:30 pm ET, and qualifying will be at 5:35 pm ET on CW, which will determine the starting lineup for the 250-lap main event.

Joe Gibbs Racing driver Aric Almirola is the defending winner of the US Marine Corps 250. He will look to defend his title this week.

Qualifying order for NASCAR Xfinity Series 2025 US Marine Corps 250 at Martinsville Speedway

Renowned NASCAR journalist Bob Pockrass tweeted the qualifying order for Saturday’s Xfinity Series race at Martinsville Speedway on X.

The Xfinity Series qualifying session kicks off with MBM Motorsports driver Tyler Tomassi leading Group A and Joe Gibbs Racing driver Taylor Gray leading Group B. Below is the full qualifying order for the 2025 US Marine Corps 250:

Group A: Car No. – Driver

No. 66 Tyler Tomassi No. 74 Dawson Cram No. 24 Patrick Staropoli No. 53 Mason Maggio No. 70 Thomas Annunziata No. 14 Garrett Smithley No. 99 Matt DiBenedetto No. 5 Kris Wright No. 16 Christian Eckes No. 35 Greg Van Alst No. 91 Myatt Snider No. 07 Carson Ware No. 45 Brad Perez No. 28 Kyle Sieg No. 31 Blaine Perkins No. 51 Jeremy Clements No. 18 William Sawalich No. 71 Ryan Ellis No. 42 Anthony Alfredo No. 4 Parker Retzlaff

Group B: Car No. – Driver

No. 54 Taylor Gray No. 11 Josh Williams No. 39 Ryan Sieg No. 8 Sammy Smith No. 44 Brennan Poole No. 26 Dean Thompson No. 27 Jeb Burton No. 19 Aric Almirola No. 1 Carson Kvapil No. 10 Daniel Dye No. 25 Harrison Burton No. 88 Connor Zilisch No. 48 Nick Sanchez No. 20 Brandon Jones No. 17 Corey Day No. 00 Sheldon Creed No. 2 Jesse Love No. 21 Austin Hill No. 41 Sam Mayer No. 7 Justin Allgaier

Fans can watch the Xfinity Series US Marine Corps 250 at Martinsville Speedway on Saturday, March 29, live on CW and MRN.

