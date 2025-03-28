NASCAR 2025 Xfinity Series: Qualifying order for US Marine Corps 250 at Martinsville Speedway

By Yash Soni
Modified Mar 28, 2025 16:05 GMT
NASCAR: STP 500 - Source: Imagn
NASCAR Xfinity Series at Martinsville (Source: Imagn)

The Martinsville Speedway will host the seventh race of the 2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series season with US Marine Corps 250 this weekend. The seventh race of the 2025 Xfinity Series season kicks off at 5 pm ET on Saturday, March 29, in a 131.2-mile action-packed contest.

At 0.526 miles short, the Martinsville Speedway is the shortest oval track on the schedule. Located in Ridgeway, Virginia, the track boasts a circular track.

The 2025 US Marine Corps 250 will feature 38 out of 40 drivers. Like every other NASCAR Xfinity Series race, the practice session will open this racing weekend on Friday, March 28, at 4:30 pm ET, and qualifying will be at 5:35 pm ET on CW, which will determine the starting lineup for the 250-lap main event.

Joe Gibbs Racing driver Aric Almirola is the defending winner of the US Marine Corps 250. He will look to defend his title this week.

Qualifying order for NASCAR Xfinity Series 2025 US Marine Corps 250 at Martinsville Speedway

Renowned NASCAR journalist Bob Pockrass tweeted the qualifying order for Saturday’s Xfinity Series race at Martinsville Speedway on X.

The Xfinity Series qualifying session kicks off with MBM Motorsports driver Tyler Tomassi leading Group A and Joe Gibbs Racing driver Taylor Gray leading Group B. Below is the full qualifying order for the 2025 US Marine Corps 250:

Group A: Car No. – Driver

  1. No. 66 Tyler Tomassi
  2. No. 74 Dawson Cram
  3. No. 24 Patrick Staropoli
  4. No. 53 Mason Maggio
  5. No. 70 Thomas Annunziata
  6. No. 14 Garrett Smithley
  7. No. 99 Matt DiBenedetto
  8. No. 5 Kris Wright
  9. No. 16 Christian Eckes
  10. No. 35 Greg Van Alst
  11. No. 91 Myatt Snider
  12. No. 07 Carson Ware
  13. No. 45 Brad Perez
  14. No. 28 Kyle Sieg
  15. No. 31 Blaine Perkins
  16. No. 51 Jeremy Clements
  17. No. 18 William Sawalich
  18. No. 71 Ryan Ellis
  19. No. 42 Anthony Alfredo
  20. No. 4 Parker Retzlaff
Group B: Car No. – Driver

  1. No. 54 Taylor Gray
  2. No. 11 Josh Williams
  3. No. 39 Ryan Sieg
  4. No. 8 Sammy Smith
  5. No. 44 Brennan Poole
  6. No. 26 Dean Thompson
  7. No. 27 Jeb Burton
  8. No. 19 Aric Almirola
  9. No. 1 Carson Kvapil
  10. No. 10 Daniel Dye
  11. No. 25 Harrison Burton
  12. No. 88 Connor Zilisch
  13. No. 48 Nick Sanchez
  14. No. 20 Brandon Jones
  15. No. 17 Corey Day
  16. No. 00 Sheldon Creed
  17. No. 2 Jesse Love
  18. No. 21 Austin Hill
  19. No. 41 Sam Mayer
  20. No. 7 Justin Allgaier

Fans can watch the Xfinity Series US Marine Corps 250 at Martinsville Speedway on Saturday, March 29, live on CW and MRN.

Edited by Yash Soni
हिन्दी