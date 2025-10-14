NASCAR 2025 YellaWood 500: Full entry list for Cup Series race at Talladega Superspeedway

The 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season heads to Lincoln, Alabama, for the YellaWood 500 this weekend. This event comes after Denny Hamlin’s win at Las Vegas.The YellaWood 500 will be the season’s 34th NASCAR Cup Series race and the eighth race of the playoffs. It will be held on Sunday, October 19, at the Talladega Superspeedway. The 500-mile Talladega fall event will kick off at 2 p.m. ET and be broadcast on NBC Sports.The Talladega playoff event will be contested over 188 laps at the 2.66-mile track, the largest oval on the schedule. This year's edition marks the 57th annual YellaWood 500 hosted by Talladega Superspeedway in the NASCAR Cup Series' history.Forty drivers will take the green flag this weekend at Talladega Superspeedway. FOX Sports’ renowned NASCAR journalist Bob Pockrass on X shared the list of drivers who will be competing this week at the Talladega playoff race.JGT Daugherty Racing driver Ricky Stenhouse Jr. won last year’s YellaWood 500 and finished in three hours, 26 minutes, and 24 seconds.2025 NASCAR YellaWood 500 at Talladega Superspeedway full entry listHere is the list of the 40 NASCAR Cup Series entries that will take part in the 2025 YellaWood 500 at Talladega Superspeedway:#1 - Ross Chastain#2 - Austin Cindric#3 - Austin Dillon#4 - Noah Gragson#5 - Kyle Larson (P)#6 - Brad Keselowski#7 - Justin Haley#8 - Kyle Busch#9 - Chase Elliott (P)#10 - Ty Dillon#11 - Denny Hamlin (P)#12 - Ryan Blaney (P)#16 - A. J. Allmendinger#17 - Chris Buescher#19 - Chase Briscoe (P)#20 - Christopher Bell (P)#21 - Josh Berry#22 - Joey Logano (P)#23 - Bubba Wallace#24 - William Byron (P)#33 - Austin Hill (i)#34 - Todd Gilliland#35 - Riley Herbst (R)#38 - Zane Smith#41 - Cole Custer#42 - John Hunter Nemechek#43 - Erik Jones#45 - Tyler Reddick#47 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr.#48 - Alex Bowman#51 - Cody Ware#54 - Ty Gibbs#60 - Ryan Preece#62 - Anthony Alfredo (i)#66 - Casey Mears#71 - Michael McDowell#77 - Carson Hocevar#78 - B. J. McLeod (i)#88 - Shane van Gisbergen (R)#99 - Daniel SuárezFans can watch the action-packed 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season weekend at Talladega Superspeedway on NBC Sports from October 17 to 19. Radio coverage will be available on MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.