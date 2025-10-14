NASCAR 2025 YellaWood 500: Full entry list for Cup Series race at Talladega Superspeedway

  • NASCAR
By Yash Soni
Modified Oct 14, 2025 16:01 GMT
NASCAR: YellaWood 500 - Source: Imagn
NASCAR YellaWood 500 at Talladega (Source: Imagn)

The 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season heads to Lincoln, Alabama, for the YellaWood 500 this weekend. This event comes after Denny Hamlin’s win at Las Vegas.

The YellaWood 500 will be the season’s 34th NASCAR Cup Series race and the eighth race of the playoffs. It will be held on Sunday, October 19, at the Talladega Superspeedway. The 500-mile Talladega fall event will kick off at 2 p.m. ET and be broadcast on NBC Sports.

The Talladega playoff event will be contested over 188 laps at the 2.66-mile track, the largest oval on the schedule. This year's edition marks the 57th annual YellaWood 500 hosted by Talladega Superspeedway in the NASCAR Cup Series' history.

Forty drivers will take the green flag this weekend at Talladega Superspeedway. FOX Sports’ renowned NASCAR journalist Bob Pockrass on X shared the list of drivers who will be competing this week at the Talladega playoff race.

JGT Daugherty Racing driver Ricky Stenhouse Jr. won last year’s YellaWood 500 and finished in three hours, 26 minutes, and 24 seconds.

2025 NASCAR YellaWood 500 at Talladega Superspeedway full entry list

Here is the list of the 40 NASCAR Cup Series entries that will take part in the 2025 YellaWood 500 at Talladega Superspeedway:

  1. #1 - Ross Chastain
  2. #2 - Austin Cindric
  3. #3 - Austin Dillon
  4. #4 - Noah Gragson
  5. #5 - Kyle Larson (P)
  6. #6 - Brad Keselowski
  7. #7 - Justin Haley
  8. #8 - Kyle Busch
  9. #9 - Chase Elliott (P)
  10. #10 - Ty Dillon
  11. #11 - Denny Hamlin (P)
  12. #12 - Ryan Blaney (P)
  13. #16 - A. J. Allmendinger
  14. #17 - Chris Buescher
  15. #19 - Chase Briscoe (P)
  16. #20 - Christopher Bell (P)
  17. #21 - Josh Berry
  18. #22 - Joey Logano (P)
  19. #23 - Bubba Wallace
  20. #24 - William Byron (P)
  21. #33 - Austin Hill (i)
  22. #34 - Todd Gilliland
  23. #35 - Riley Herbst (R)
  24. #38 - Zane Smith
  25. #41 - Cole Custer
  26. #42 - John Hunter Nemechek
  27. #43 - Erik Jones
  28. #45 - Tyler Reddick
  29. #47 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
  30. #48 - Alex Bowman
  31. #51 - Cody Ware
  32. #54 - Ty Gibbs
  33. #60 - Ryan Preece
  34. #62 - Anthony Alfredo (i)
  35. #66 - Casey Mears
  36. #71 - Michael McDowell
  37. #77 - Carson Hocevar
  38. #78 - B. J. McLeod (i)
  39. #88 - Shane van Gisbergen (R)
  40. #99 - Daniel Suárez

Fans can watch the action-packed 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season weekend at Talladega Superspeedway on NBC Sports from October 17 to 19. Radio coverage will be available on MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

