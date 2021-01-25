NASCAR: 5 drivers to watch out for on short-track races in 2021

The 73rd season of the NASCAR Cup Series promises to be highly exciting. With only 5 races conducted at short tracks last season due to the COVID-19 pandemic, 2021 has a plan in place to change that.

Richmond Raceway, which lost out to Darlington Raceway last season, will host two races along with Bristol Motor Speedway and Martinsville Speedway in 2021.

In that context, let's take a look at the 5 drivers to watch out for in such a setting.

#1 Brad Keselowski

Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series 1000Bulbs.com 500 - Qualifying

Brad Keselowski is a classic story of 'where talent meets opportunity' when it comes to racing on short tracks. He becomes even stronger while racing in his No. 2 Team Penske Ford on tracks measuring less than a mile.

The 36-year-old had a rather dominant 2020 NASCAR season on short tracks, where he registered two wins. Keselowski led a total of 397 laps in as many as five races. He also boasts of a total of three wins in his last eleven short-track outings.

While the dirt-track race at Bristol may demand Keselowski to bring his A-game to the table, he surely remains the one to watch out for at Richmond and Martinsville.

Brad Keselowski also stands tied with Kevin Harvick for the fourth position, with seven wins in short-track races.

#2 Chase Elliott

NASCAR Cup Series Xfinity 500

The fact that Chase Elliott has just a single win in Martinsville to show in 31 short-track races, can be a bit deceiving.

Elliott happens to be the only driver to have finished in the top-10 in the last four short-track races in 2020. And that paints a better picture of what he is capable of. Elliott also had an average finish of 4.5 during those four races while he won NASCAR All-Star Race held at Bristol.

Racing on short tracks might not be the current NASCAR champion's forte, but the 25-year-old would be keen to turn things around from hereon.

#3 Kyle Busch

Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Toyota Owners 400

Kyle Busch sits pretty at the top of the table, with a total of 16 wins and 5,510 laps led on short tracks.

While his last win in such a setting may have come in the NASCAR season of 2019, Busch had a decent run in the five races in 2020. He had two top-5s, four top-10s with a total of 268 laps led.

While Kyle Busch's form may be a topic of discussion ahead of the NASCAR 2021 season, his past performances and prowess are something that cannot be discounted.

#4 Kyle Larson

NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Aspen Dental Eldora Dirt Derby

Kyle Larson is an automatic choice on this list. The 'King of Dirt' racing will look to set the momentum by winning the dirt-track race at Bristol on March 28th.

However, it is to be remembered that Larson did not compete in the short-track race in the 2020 NASCAR Cup Series.

His multi-year deal with Hendrick Motorsports along with his consecutive Chili Bowl wins should stand him in good stead to take on the 2021 season.

Talking of racing on dirt, Kyle Larson has won a total of 48 events since last year, driving a variety of cars. He also has a one-off short-track race win in the NASCAR Cup Series at Richmond in 2017.

#5 Martin Truex Jr.

Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Bojangles' Southern 500 - Practice

Martin Truex Jr. has four wins with a total of 1,072 laps led from his previous short-track race outings. In doing so, he takes the lead ahead of all the other drivers.

The .526-mile track is one of Truex Jr.'s favorite hunting grounds. In the NASCAR Cup Series 2020, he registered a special win at Martinsville after coming back from a pit road penalty. And then later in the season again, he looked good for yet another win, when he led 129 laps, but lost out due to a loose wheel.

It will be interesting to see how he fares this time around.

