4 titleless drivers who could win in 2021

The start of NASCAR Cup Series 2021 is inching closer with the passing of each day. With February just around the corner, we are already in for a lot of news from the teams, the drivers, and simultaneously other developments around it that are taking place.

Here is a list of the top 4 drivers in the NASCAR Cup Series who have been titleless so far but could make 2021 their own.

#1 Alex Bowman

NASCAR Cup Series Xfinity 500

Alex Bowman would be hoping for a change of fortunes after making the move to Hendrick Motorsports(HMS) to steer the iconic No. 48 Chevrolet. Into his fourth full-time year in the NASCAR Cup Series, he would be looking to go the distance this time around.

Bowman had a decent 2020 where he finished sixth overall. In the process, he stacked up six top 5s, fifteen top 10s, and a solitary win with an average finish of 14.7.

In the playoffs, he had seven Top 10 finishes as well.

#2 Kyle Larson

NASCAR Cup Series Pennzoil 400 presented by Jiffy Lube - Practice

Kyle Larson would surely have redemption in mind once the NASCAR Cup Series starts. After signing a multi-year deal with HMS and an experienced team working for him, Larson would feel he is well placed going into the 2021 season.

His career-best came in 2019 where he managed a sixth-place finish. In 2020, he had one top 5s, three top 10s, and an average finish of 11.0 (in four races).

Larson's talent at the top level has never been in question. The fact that he hasn't been in a cup car since March last season (due to suspension), should not be a deterrent in 2021.

#3 Ryan Blaney

NASCAR Cup Series Season Finale 500

Ryan Blaney is another driver who has had decent on and off performances in the years gone by but somehow hasn't been able to bring it all together to win the title.

He had back-to-back five top 10 finishes in 2020 before his run for the title was cut short following a first-round exit from the playoffs.

The Team Penske driver has a championship-winning crew chief in the ranks this time around. In addition to that, he would be desperate to better his career-best finish of seventh(2019) so far.

#4 Denny Hamlin

NASCAR Cup Series Xfinity 500

It is a case of amusement that someone of the class of Denny Hamlin features on this list. He has to be one of the best, if not the best, competing in the NASCAR Cup Series.

His career-best 2nd finish came way back in 2010. Ten years later it looked like 2020 could be his year but wasn't to be.

His exit came in the championship fourth round. Hamlin ended the season with seven wins, eighteen top 5s, and an average finish of 9.4.

However, NASCAR Cup Series 2021 could well be the year we see the Joe Gibbs Racing driver hold the trophy aloft in November.

