Kyle Larson to have Tyler Monn as spotter for 2021 after Chris Monez firing

Kyle Larson, who will make a return to Cup Series 2021 following his suspension, will have a new spotter in Tyler Monn. The latter signed a deal with the No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports (HMS) team as a spotter for Larson.

Tyler Monn will replace Chris Monez for the job. Monez was hired following Kyle Larson's multi-year deal to drive the No. 5 for HMS. Monez was, however, fired on January 5th owing to issues with his social media activity.

.@TeamHendrick confirms veteran spotter @TylerMonn will spot for @KyleLarsonRacin this season in #NASCAR Cup Series competition.



Monn says he signed agreement with HMS Friday (01.08)



Monn will also spot for AM Racing (Trucks) and SS GreenLight Racing (No. 07 Xfinity) in 2021. — Chris Knight (@Knighter01) January 11, 2021

The 27-year-old Monn comes into HMS with decent experience. He had lent his services to Rick Ware Racing in the NASCAR Cup Series in 2020 and SS Greenlight Racing in the Xfinity Series. In 2021, he will continue his stint with SS Greenlight Racing along with spotting for AM Racing in the Truck Series.

NASCAR star Kyle Larson was suspended in April 2020 after using the N-word during a virtual race event. He was also fired from his racing team mid-season.

What to expect from the team of Kyle Larson and Tyler Monn

Kyle Larson has six wins in his NASCAR Cup Series career, spanning over six full-time seasons and 223 starts. While he has looked the part, it has to be borne in mind that he hasn't been in a Cup car since March last year.

While Larson would want to prove a point or two going into the 2021 season, he will benefit from Monn's experience along the way. He will also be in the able company of teammate and current champion Chase Elliott.

Monn, on the other hand, will have his work cut out as well. Working with the No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports will be his first spotting job with a championship-winning team.

It will be interesting to see how the duo of Kyle Larson and Tyler Monn work as a team in making 2021 a season of their own.

