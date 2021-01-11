Hailie Deegan's apology for R-word gets social media buzzing

Hailie Deegan might just be the only talking point in the NASCAR world at the moment. Following her usage of the R-word in her Twitch channel iRacing live-stream on Sunday, she took to Twitter to apologise.

However, Twitter has been a platform where the 19-year-old Hailie Deegan has received both love and hate. Unsurprisingly, Twitterati have given mixed reactions to her apology.

Hailier Deegan had used a slur to check on the driver who was behind her. Here is a video of that instance:

While some feel that an apology from Hailie Deegan was only fair, others opine that the apology was only for the sake of one.

Accepted. Please learn from your mistake and do not repeat this. — The Orange Flag (@OrangeFlag5) January 11, 2021

I am going to apologize so I can keep my fans and sponsors. — nature girl (@Naturegirl121) January 11, 2021

However, some others hold the opinion that there was absolutely nothing wrong with what Hailie Deegan said.

Freedom of speech. People don’t need to be so Sensitive — Paul Porter (@katheyandpaul) January 11, 2021

You said nothing wrong in my opinion. I think other drivers say worst in their cars. People are to soft and need to grow up. — Patrick Conner (@patrick__conner) January 11, 2021

Advertisement

How did Hailie Deegan fare in 2020?

NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series Clean Harbors 200

Hailie Deegan produced strong performances in the ARCA Menards Series in 2020 to earn a NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series spot.

Coming off four top-5s and 17 top-10 finishes including leading 86 laps in the ARCA Menards, Hailie Deegan had a 7.3 average finish.

She also broke the record for the best finish (16th) by a female driver in NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series race on debut.

NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series Clean Harbors 200

After graduating from the ARCA Menards to the Truck Series races, Hailie Deegan had spoken of the fact that she would make mistakes along the way as a part of the learning process. However, the 19-year-old Deegan may not have expected the furore the slur incident has generated.

You may also like- New NASCAR tracks added for 2021.