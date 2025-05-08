NASCAR AdventHealth 400 Prize Money: How much is the winner expected to make at Kansas Speedway in 2025?

After the Würth 400, the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season heads to the Kansas Speedway for the 2025 AdventHealth 400.

The season’s 12th race is expected to be exciting as the Next Gen car will run for the seventh time at the Kansas Speedway. All drivers taking the field will be racing to win Sunday’s (May 11) 267-lap race at the 1.5-mile-long tri-oval track.

The AdventHealth 400 winner will receive monetary rewards. In 2025, the Kansas Spring Cup race boasts a prize pool of $11,055,250.

Live action of the 2025 Kansas race will be broadcast live on FS1 and MRN radio on Sunday at 3 p.m. ET.

What is the prize money for the AdventHealth 400 2025?

All 38 drivers participating in NASCAR’s top-tier series will compete for monetary incentives this weekend in Kansas City, Kansas.

Renowned NASCAR journalist Bob Pockrass posted on X the total prize pool that will be up for grabs this weekend in Kansas City, Kansas.

“Purses for Kansas weekend including all payouts for all positions and contingency awards and contribution to year-end points fund and all charter payouts for Cup: Cup: $11,055,250 Truck: $782,900,” he posted.

AdventHealth 400 Prize Money Breakdown: How much will the winner make at the Kansas Speedway?

According to NASCAR journalist Bob Pockrass, the 2025 AdventHealth 400 winner will likely receive between eight and 10 per cent of the total purse.

According to this assumption, this year’s AdventHealth 400 winner at Kansas will likely get eight to 10 per cent of the overall prize money of $11,055,250, which means a check of around $884,420 to $1,105,525.

Explore the 2025 Kansas Spring NASCAR Cup Series payout per position

After deducting the winner's money from the total prize money of $11,055,250, the remaining amount will be divided among the charter teams according to their finishing positions in the race, charter status, etc.

With the start of the charter system in NASCAR, individual payouts per finishing position are no longer published.

NASCAR Cup Series action begins with practice and qualifying on Saturday (May 10) before the main event on Sunday afternoon. Practice and qualifying actions can be watched on Prime.

List of Kansas Spring NASCAR Cup Series race winners

Following is the list of the Kansas NASCAR Cup Series race winners:

2011 - Brad Keselowski 2012 - Denny Hamlin 2013 - Matt Kenseth 2014 - Jeff Gordon 2015 - Jimmie Johnson 2016 - Kyle Busch 2017 - Martin Truex Jr. 2018 - Kevin Harvick 2019 - Brad Keselowski (2) 2020 - Denny Hamlin (2) 2021 - Kyle Busch* (2) 2022 - Kurt Busch 2023 - Denny Hamlin (3) 2024 - Kyle Larson

