NASCAR AdventHealth 400 Qualifying at Kansas: Where to Watch, Time, TV Schedule, and Everything You Need to Know

The 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season shifts from the Texas Motor Speedway quad-oval track to the tri-oval track of Kansas Speedway for the 2025 AdventHealth 400 this weekend.

Ad

The season’s 12th points-paying weekend will be full of thrilling racing action. The 1.5-mile-long tri-oval track will host Next Gen cars for the seventh time since they entered the scene. Fresh off the race at Texas, it will be fascinating to see how the drivers adjust to the unknown challenges in Kansas City, Kansas.

Ad

Trending

Thirty-eight NASCAR Cup Series drivers are set to start the AdventHealth 400 on Sunday, May 11, to compete over 267 laps and 400.5 miles.

A lot of Cup action is coming this weekend, leading to Sunday’s AdventHealth 400. The weekend will kick off with practice and qualifying on Saturday, May 10, to determine the starting lineup for the season’s 12th race.

Kyle Larson, a driver of Hendrick Motorsports, won the race at Kansas last year.

Ad

Where to watch the 2025 AdventHealth 400 qualifying at Kansas Speedway?

See below for the broadcast schedule for the 2025 AdventHealth 400 qualifying at Kansas Speedway:

Saturday, May 10, 2025

4:30 pm ET: NASCAR Cup Series practice

5:40 pm ET: NASCAR Cup Series qualifying

The time and live-streaming details for the Kansas race spring weekend’s qualifying are:

USA

Qualifying for the AdventHealth 400 will be live on Amazon Prime Video in the United States.

Ad

UK

Fans in the UK can watch the qualifying races on Viaplay at 10:40 pm ET.

Canada

Canadian viewers can catch qualifying on TSN at 5:40 pm ET.

India

Indian fans can enjoy the live streaming of the qualifying races through streaming services like Hulu TV, YouTube TV, and dd12stream.com through a VPN at 3:10 am IST on Sunday.

Sub-Saharan Africa

In Africa, the NASCAR Cup Series qualifying at Kansas can be enjoyed on SuperSport at 12:40 am GMT on Sunday.

Ad

Australia

Australian audiences can enjoy the qualifying races on Fox Sports Australia at 7:40 am ACT on Sunday.

Ad

Who is in the top 5 in the points table ahead of the Kansas Cup race?

After finishing P13 last week at Texas Motor Speedway, William Byron maintained the top spot in the Cup Series points table with 421 points. Kyle Larson stands second with 408 points.

Denny Hamlin with 338 points, followed by Chase Elliott (338) and Tyler Reddick (337), complete the top five in the NASCAR Cup Series points table.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Yash Soni Yash Soni is a journalist who covers NASCAR at Sportskeeda, drawn to racing action and the rich history of the sport. He is inspired by Kyle Busch, Kyle Larson, and Hendrick Motorsports, and strives to craft engaging narratives. With expertise in writing long and short-form content and a passion for tracking and publishing trends, Yash brings his best to reporting and analysis of the dynamic world of NASCAR. Know More

Get the latest NASCAR All-Star race news, Xfinity Series updates, breaking news, rumors, and today’s top stories with the latest news on NASCAR.