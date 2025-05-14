NASCAR All-Star Race Qualifying at North Wilkesboro: Where to Watch, Time, TV Schedule, and Everything You Need to Know

The 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season shifts from the intermediate track of Kansas Speedway to the short track of North Wilkesboro Speedway for the 2025 All-Star Race this weekend.

The season’s 13th points-paying weekend will be full of thrilling racing action. The 0.625-mile-long track will host Next Gen cars for the third time since they entered the scene. Fresh off the race at Kansas, it will be fascinating to see how the drivers adjust to the unknown challenges in North Wilkesboro, North Carolina.

23 NASCAR Cup Series drivers are set to start the All-Star Race on Sunday, May 18, to compete over 250 laps and 156 miles.

A lot of Cup action is coming this weekend, leading to Sunday’s All-Star Race. The weekend will kick off with Pit Road Qualifying Entry/Exit Practice (Open and All-Star), Practice (Open and All-Star entries), and Qualifying/All-Star Pit Crew Challenge (Open) on Friday, May 16, followed by heat races to determine the starting lineup for the season’s second exhibition event.

Joey Logano, driver of Team Penske, won the race at North Wilkesboro last year.

Where to watch the 2025 All-Star Race qualifying at North Wilkesboro Speedway?

See below for the broadcast schedule for the 2025 All-Star Race qualifying at North Wilkesboro Speedway:

Friday, May 16, 2025

4 pm ET: Pit Road Qualifying Entry/Exit Practice (Open)

4:30 pm ET: Pit Road Qualifying Entry/Exit Practice (All-Star)

5 pm ET: Practice (Open and All-Star entries)

6 pm ET: Qualifying/All-Star Pit Crew Challenge (Open)

7 pm ET: Qualifying/All-Star Pit Crew Challenge (All-Star)

The time and live-streaming details for the All-Star weekend’s qualifying are

USA

Qualifying for the All-Star Race will be live on FS1 in the United States.

UK

Fans in the UK can watch the qualifying races on Viaplay at 11 pm ET.

Canada

Canadian viewers can catch qualifying on TSN at 6 pm ET.

India

Indian fans can enjoy the live streaming of the qualifying races through streaming services like Hulu TV, YouTube TV, and dd12stream.com through a VPN at 3:30 am IST on Sunday.

Sub-Saharan Africa

In Africa, the NASCAR Cup Series qualifying at North Wilkesboro can be enjoyed on SuperSport at 1 am GMT on Sunday.

Australia

Australian audiences can enjoy the qualifying races on Fox Sports Australia at 8 am ACT on Sunday.

Who is in the top 5 in the points table ahead of the North Wilkesboro race?

After winning last week’s race at North Wilkesboro, Kyle Larson has maintained the top spot in the Cup Series points table with 469 points. William Byron stands second with 434 points.

Christopher Bell, with 384 points, followed by Chase Elliott (378) and Ryan Blaney (362), completes the top five in the NASCAR Cup Series points table.

