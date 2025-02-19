NASCAR Ambetter Health 400: Weather forecast for the season-opening race at Atlanta Motor Speedway

By Yash Soni
Modified Feb 19, 2025 14:30 GMT
NASCAR Cup Series Quaker State 400 Available at Walmart - Source: Getty
NASCAR Cup Series 2025 Ambetter Health 400 at Atlanta (Source: Getty Images)

The 2025 Ambetter Health 400 is officially back. Fans are in for a high-octane second stock-car racing weekend of the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season at the Atlanta Motor Speedway on Sunday (February 23). The 1.54-mile D-shaped oval racetrack will mark the 67th annual Ambetter Health 400.

Ad

A total of 39 Cup Series cars will be seen in action for the qualifying before the afternoon on Sunday afternoon. The main event will compete over 260 laps in Hampton, divided into three stages, adding up to 400 miles.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Weather forecast for the 2025 Ambetter Health 400

Here’s the weather forecast for the NASCAR’s all-three national series at Atlanta Motor Speedway:

Friday, February 21, 2025

NASCAR Xfinity Series and Truck Series Qualifying: High 45°F, Low 26°F, Mostly Sunny, and a 10% chance of rain

Saturday, February 22, 2025

NASCAR Cup Series qualifying: High 50°F, Low 31°F, Overcast w/ An Isolated Shower Possible, SE 5 mph, and a 50% chance of rain

Ad

Fr8 208: High 50°F, Low 31°F, Overcast w/ An Isolated Shower Possible, SE 5 mph, and a 50% chance of rain

Bennett Transportation and Logistics 250: High 50°F, Low 31°F, Overcast w/ an Isolated Shower Possible, SE 5 mph, and a 50% chance of rain

Sunday, February 23, 2025

Ambetter Health 400: High 42°F, Low 36°, Overcast w/ Showers & An Isolated T-Storm, and 60% chance of rain

Ad

Full entry list for NASCAR's 2025 Ambetter Health 400

The 2025 iteration of the Ambetter Health 400 is set to see a total of 39 Cup cars lined up on the grid, which are as follows:

  1. #01 - Corey LaJoie
  2. #1 - Ross Chastain
  3. #2 - Austin Cindrc
  4. #3 - Austin Dillon
  5. #4 - Noah Gragson
  6. #5 - Kyle Larson
  7. #6 - Brad Keselowski
  8. #7 - Justin Haley
  9. #8 - Kyle Busch
  10. #9 - Chase Elliott
  11. #10 - Ty Dillon
  12. #11 - Denny Hamlin
  13. #12 - Ryan Blaney
  14. #16 - AJ Allmendinger
  15. #17 - Chris Buescher
  16. #19 - Chase Briscoe
  17. #20 - Christopher Bell
  18. #21 - Josh Berry
  19. #22 - Joey Logano
  20. #23 - Bubba Wallace
  21. #24 - William Byron
  22. #34 - Todd Gilliland
  23. #35 - Riley Herbst
  24. #38 - Zane Smith
  25. #41 - Cole Custer
  26. #42 - John Hunter Nemechek
  27. #43 - Erik Jones
  28. #44 - JJ Yeley
  29. #45 - Tyler Reddick
  30. #47 - Ricky Stenhouse, Jr.
  31. #48 - Alex Bowman
  32. #51 - Cody Ware
  33. #54 - Ty Gibbs
  34. #60 - Ryan Preece
  35. #71 - Michael McDowell
  36. #77 - Carson Hocevar
  37. #78 - BJ McLeod
  38. #88 - Shane Van Gisbergen
  39. #99 - Daniel Suarez

Catch the action-packed NASCAR weekend live at the Atlanta Motor Speedway on Sunday, February 23, 2025, at 3 pm ET on FOX and MRN.

Ex-Packers champ not convinced with Jalen Hurts after winning Super Bowl MVP: "He's still not an absolutely elite QB"

Quick Links

Edited by Yash Soni
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी