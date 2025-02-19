NASCAR Ambetter Health 400: Weather forecast for the season-opening race at Atlanta Motor Speedway

The 2025 Ambetter Health 400 is officially back. Fans are in for a high-octane second stock-car racing weekend of the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season at the Atlanta Motor Speedway on Sunday (February 23). The 1.54-mile D-shaped oval racetrack will mark the 67th annual Ambetter Health 400.

A total of 39 Cup Series cars will be seen in action for the qualifying before the afternoon on Sunday afternoon. The main event will compete over 260 laps in Hampton, divided into three stages, adding up to 400 miles.

Weather forecast for the 2025 Ambetter Health 400

Here’s the weather forecast for the NASCAR’s all-three national series at Atlanta Motor Speedway:

Friday, February 21, 2025

NASCAR Xfinity Series and Truck Series Qualifying: High 45°F, Low 26°F, Mostly Sunny, and a 10% chance of rain

Saturday, February 22, 2025

NASCAR Cup Series qualifying: High 50°F, Low 31°F, Overcast w/ An Isolated Shower Possible, SE 5 mph, and a 50% chance of rain

Fr8 208: High 50°F, Low 31°F, Overcast w/ An Isolated Shower Possible, SE 5 mph, and a 50% chance of rain

Bennett Transportation and Logistics 250: High 50°F, Low 31°F, Overcast w/ an Isolated Shower Possible, SE 5 mph, and a 50% chance of rain

Sunday, February 23, 2025

Ambetter Health 400: High 42°F, Low 36°, Overcast w/ Showers & An Isolated T-Storm, and 60% chance of rain

Full entry list for NASCAR's 2025 Ambetter Health 400

The 2025 iteration of the Ambetter Health 400 is set to see a total of 39 Cup cars lined up on the grid, which are as follows:

#01 - Corey LaJoie #1 - Ross Chastain #2 - Austin Cindrc #3 - Austin Dillon #4 - Noah Gragson #5 - Kyle Larson #6 - Brad Keselowski #7 - Justin Haley #8 - Kyle Busch #9 - Chase Elliott #10 - Ty Dillon #11 - Denny Hamlin #12 - Ryan Blaney #16 - AJ Allmendinger #17 - Chris Buescher #19 - Chase Briscoe #20 - Christopher Bell #21 - Josh Berry #22 - Joey Logano #23 - Bubba Wallace #24 - William Byron #34 - Todd Gilliland #35 - Riley Herbst #38 - Zane Smith #41 - Cole Custer #42 - John Hunter Nemechek #43 - Erik Jones #44 - JJ Yeley #45 - Tyler Reddick #47 - Ricky Stenhouse, Jr. #48 - Alex Bowman #51 - Cody Ware #54 - Ty Gibbs #60 - Ryan Preece #71 - Michael McDowell #77 - Carson Hocevar #78 - BJ McLeod #88 - Shane Van Gisbergen #99 - Daniel Suarez

Catch the action-packed NASCAR weekend live at the Atlanta Motor Speedway on Sunday, February 23, 2025, at 3 pm ET on FOX and MRN.

