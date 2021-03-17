NASCAR starting lineup for Cup race at Atlanta: Denny Hamlin wins pole

The NASCAR Cup Series will now shift to the Atlanta Motor Speedway (AMS) for its third 1.5-mile track event, the Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500 on Sunday, March 21. The season started unconventionally, with five different winners in as many races thus far. The last instance of such an occurrence was in 2017.
For the NASCAR Cup race in Atlanta, points leader Denny Hamlin will start from pole. He will have Joe Gibbs Racing (JGR) teammate and last week's winner, Martin Truex Jr., alongside him. Truex's consistent run saw him notch-up his first win at Phoenix, and the 28th overall in his NASCAR Cup Series career. He is currently fourth in the standings.
Joey Logano and Brad Keselowski will make up the second row for the NASCAR race at the Atlanta Motor Speedway.
There will be no practice or qualifying for this NASCAR Cup Series race because of COVID-19 restrictions.
The next qualifying session will be for the dirt-track race at Bristol Motor Speedway on March 28.
How is the NASCAR starting lineup for the Atlanta race determined?
Since there is no qualifying, metrics determine the lineup for the NASCAR Cup race at AMS. The metrics are based on individual performance, along with season-long results.
- 25% of driver's finish position from the last race
- 25% of car owner's finish position from the last race
- 35% points ranking for team owners
- 15% consideration given to fastest lap since last race
Atlanta starting lineup
The lineup for the NASCAR Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500 at AMS on March 21:
1 Denny Hamlin - No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
2 Martin Truex Jr. - No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
3 Joey Logano - No. 22 Team Penske Ford
4 Brad Keselowski - No. 2 Team Penske Ford
5 Chase Elliott - No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
6 Kyle Larson - No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
7 Kevin Harvick - No. 4 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford
8 Christopher Bell - No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
9 William Byron - No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
10 Ryan Blaney - No. 12 Team Penske Ford
11 Kurt Busch - No. 1 Chip Ganassi Racing Chevrolet
12 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. - No. 47 JTG Daugherty Racing Chevrolet
13 Austin Dillon - No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
14 Alex Bowman - No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
15 Bubba Wallace - No. 23 23XI Racing Toyota
16 Aric Almirola - No. 10 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford
17 Chris Buescher - No. 17 Roush Fenway Racing Ford
18 Michael McDowell - No. 34 Front Row Motorsports Ford
19 Kyle Busch - No. 18 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
20 Matt DiBenedetto - No. 21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford
21 Ross Chastain - No. 42 Chip Ganassi Racing Chevrolet
22 Erik Jones - No. 43 Richard Petty Motorsports Chevrolet
23 Ryan Preece - No. 37 JTG Daugherty Racing Chevrolet
24 Chase Briscoe - No. 14 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford
25 Daniel Suarez - No. 99 Trackhouse Racing Team Chevrolet
26 Justin Haley - No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
27 Cole Custer - No. 41 Stewart-Haas Racing Chevrolet
28 Ryan Newman - No. 6 Roush Fenway Racing Ford
29 Tyler Reddick - No. 8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
30 Corey LaJoie - No. 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
31 BJ McLeod - No. 78 Live Fast Motorsports Ford
32 Anthony Alfredo - No. 38 Front Row Motorsports Ford
33 Cody Ware - No. 51 Petty Ware Racing Chevrolet
34 James Davison - No. 15 Rick Ware Racing Chevrolet
35 Quin Houff - No. 00 StarCom Racing Chevrolet
36 Joey Gase - No. 53 Rick Ware Racing Chevrolet
37 Josh Bilicki - No. 52 Rick Ware Racing Ford
38 Timmy Hill - No. 66 MBM Motorsports Ford
39 Austin Cindric - No. 33 Team Penske Ford
How to watch the NASCAR race at Atlanta?
The NASCAR Cup Series race at AMS, the 325 laps, and 500 miles Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500, can be watched on FOX at 3:00 p.m. EST on Sunday, Mar. 21.
