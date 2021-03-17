NASCAR starting lineup for Cup race at Atlanta: Denny Hamlin wins pole

The NASCAR Cup Series will now shift to the Atlanta Motor Speedway (AMS) for its third 1.5-mile track event, the Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500 on Sunday, March 21. The season started unconventionally, with five different winners in as many races thus far. The last instance of such an occurrence was in 2017.

For the NASCAR Cup race in Atlanta, points leader Denny Hamlin will start from pole. He will have Joe Gibbs Racing (JGR) teammate and last week's winner, Martin Truex Jr., alongside him. Truex's consistent run saw him notch-up his first win at Phoenix, and the 28th overall in his NASCAR Cup Series career. He is currently fourth in the standings.

Joey Logano and Brad Keselowski will make up the second row for the NASCAR race at the Atlanta Motor Speedway.

There will be no practice or qualifying for this NASCAR Cup Series race because of COVID-19 restrictions.

The next qualifying session will be for the dirt-track race at Bristol Motor Speedway on March 28.

How is the NASCAR starting lineup for the Atlanta race determined?

Since there is no qualifying, metrics determine the lineup for the NASCAR Cup race at AMS. The metrics are based on individual performance, along with season-long results.

25% of driver's finish position from the last race

25% of car owner's finish position from the last race

35% points ranking for team owners

15% consideration given to fastest lap since last race

Atlanta starting lineup

The lineup for the NASCAR Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500 at AMS on March 21:

1 Denny Hamlin - No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

2 Martin Truex Jr. - No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

3 Joey Logano - No. 22 Team Penske Ford

4 Brad Keselowski - No. 2 Team Penske Ford

5 Chase Elliott - No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

6 Kyle Larson - No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

7 Kevin Harvick - No. 4 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford

8 Christopher Bell - No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

9 William Byron - No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

10 Ryan Blaney - No. 12 Team Penske Ford

11 Kurt Busch - No. 1 Chip Ganassi Racing Chevrolet

12 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. - No. 47 JTG Daugherty Racing Chevrolet

13 Austin Dillon - No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

14 Alex Bowman - No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

15 Bubba Wallace - No. 23 23XI Racing Toyota

16 Aric Almirola - No. 10 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford

17 Chris Buescher - No. 17 Roush Fenway Racing Ford

18 Michael McDowell - No. 34 Front Row Motorsports Ford

19 Kyle Busch - No. 18 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

20 Matt DiBenedetto - No. 21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford

21 Ross Chastain - No. 42 Chip Ganassi Racing Chevrolet

22 Erik Jones - No. 43 Richard Petty Motorsports Chevrolet

23 Ryan Preece - No. 37 JTG Daugherty Racing Chevrolet

24 Chase Briscoe - No. 14 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford

25 Daniel Suarez - No. 99 Trackhouse Racing Team Chevrolet

26 Justin Haley - No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

27 Cole Custer - No. 41 Stewart-Haas Racing Chevrolet

28 Ryan Newman - No. 6 Roush Fenway Racing Ford

29 Tyler Reddick - No. 8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

30 Corey LaJoie - No. 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

31 BJ McLeod - No. 78 Live Fast Motorsports Ford

32 Anthony Alfredo - No. 38 Front Row Motorsports Ford

33 Cody Ware - No. 51 Petty Ware Racing Chevrolet

34 James Davison - No. 15 Rick Ware Racing Chevrolet

35 Quin Houff - No. 00 StarCom Racing Chevrolet

36 Joey Gase - No. 53 Rick Ware Racing Chevrolet

37 Josh Bilicki - No. 52 Rick Ware Racing Ford

38 Timmy Hill - No. 66 MBM Motorsports Ford

39 Austin Cindric - No. 33 Team Penske Ford

How to watch the NASCAR race at Atlanta?

Georgia the whole weekend through as all three series take on the Peach State at @amsupdates! 🍑 pic.twitter.com/eNLpCYiMf0 — NASCAR (@NASCAR) March 16, 2021

The NASCAR Cup Series race at AMS, the 325 laps, and 500 miles Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500, can be watched on FOX at 3:00 p.m. EST on Sunday, Mar. 21.

