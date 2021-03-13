Husband, wife to race each other in NASCAR Truck race at Bristol

NASCAR Camping World Truck Series team Halmar Friesen Racing has announced that Jessica Friesen will be one its drivers in the Pinty's Truck Race on Dirt at Bristol Motor Speedway on March 27.

Jessca Friesen will make her debut in the NASCAR Truck Series as she gets behind the wheel of the No. 62 Toyota for HFR, which up until now ran a single-truck team. It will be the first time the team will field two trucks.

We’re really looking forward to this upcoming @BMSupdates truck race! pic.twitter.com/B595v2RPAW — Stewart Friesen (@StewartFriesen) March 11, 2021

Stewart Friesen, who pilots the No. 52 Toyota full time for HFR, is the husband of Jessica Friesen. It will be the first time a husband and wife pair will compete in the same race as part of the same NASCAR team.

The Friesen's will become only the second couple in NASCAR history to compete in the same NASCAR event. Elton Sawyer and Patty Moise were the first to achieve the feat during the early1990s.

Jessica Friesen's No. 62 truck will feature several partners in Halmar International, Parks Companies, A. Colarusso & Son, Corr Pak Merchandising, Tammy 10 Media, Hills Racing, One Zee Tees, and CASP The Council of Autism Service Providers.

Jessica Friesen's racing before NASCAR debut

Stewart Friesen's wife, Jessica, is going to attempt the truck race at Bristol. She has extensive dirt modified and sprint car experience. https://t.co/90sgpND1DJ — Bob Pockrass (@bobpockrass) March 11, 2021

While the husband-wife duo will be on the same team in a NASCAR race for the very first time, they have, on numerous occasions, raced together in Northeast Dirt Modifieds.

“I’ve been racing Sprint Cars and Modifieds on dirt for my entire racing career, and it’s amazing to get an opportunity to compete at this level. I’m looking forward to the experience of driving a truck for the first time,” Jessica said.

Friesen is also excited about making her NASCAR debut on dirt. She also expressed gratitude to her team and sponsors for this opportunity.

“The fact that this race is happening on dirt is really exciting. I couldn’t ask for a better group to work with than the team we’ve assembled at HFR. I want to thank everyone who has made this possible, including our team owner, Chris Larsen, and all of our other sponsors who have supported me in the past both in Dirt Modifieds and Sprint Cars who have come back on board for this race,” Jessica concluded.

The dirt race at Bristol Motor Speedway will be the first premier series dirt race in NASCAR since 1970.

