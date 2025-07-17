  • home icon
  NASCAR Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 400 Prize Money: How much is the winner expected to make at Dover Motor Speedway in 2025?

NASCAR Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 400 Prize Money: How much is the winner expected to make at Dover Motor Speedway in 2025?

By Yash Soni
Modified Jul 17, 2025 13:40 GMT
NASCAR: Wurth 400 - Source: Imagn
NASCAR Cup Series heads to Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 400 at Dover Motor Speedway (Source: Imagn)

After the Sonoma race, the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season next heads to the Dover Motor Speedway for the Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 400. The season’s 21st race is expected to be full of exciting action.

The Next Gen car will run for the fourth time at the Dover Motor Speedway. All drivers taking the field will be racing to win Sunday’s (July 20) 400-lap race and a big cash prize at the one-mile-long concrete oval track.

The Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 400 winner will receive a huge monetary reward. In 2025, the Dover race boasts a total prize pool of $11,055,250. According to NASCAR journalist Bob Pockrass, the 2025 Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 400 winner will likely receive between eight and 10 percent of the total purse.

According to this assumption, this year’s Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 400 winner at Dover Motor Speedway will likely receive eight to 10 percent of the overall prize money of $11,055,250, which means a check of around $884,420 and $1,105,525.

Live action of the 2025 Dover Cup Series race will be broadcast on TNT Sports and PRN radio on Sunday at 2 p.m. ET.

What is the prize money for Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 400 2025?

All 37 drivers participating in NASCAR’s top-tier series will compete for monetary incentives this weekend in Dover, Delaware.

Renowned NASCAR journalist Bob Pockrass posted on X the total prize pool that will be up for grabs this weekend in Dover, Delaware. He wrote:

“Purses for Dover weekend, covers all cars, all positions, contingency awards, etc, and for Cup, all payouts to charter teams: Cup: $11,055,250 Xfinity: $1,651,939”
Explore the 2025 Dover NASCAR Cup Series payout per position

After deducting the winner's money from the total prize money of $11,055,250, the remaining amount will be divided among the charter teams, based on their finishing positions in the race, charter status, etc.

With the start of the charter system in NASCAR, individual payouts per finishing position are no longer published.

NASCAR Cup Series action begins with practice on Saturday, July 19, at 1:35 p.m. ET and qualifying at 2:45 p.m. ET, followed by the Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 400 main event on Sunday. Practice and qualifying races at Dover can be watched on truTV.

List of NASCAR Dover race winners

Years – Car No. – Driver

  1. 1969: Richard Petty
  2. 1970: Richard Petty
  3. 1971: Bobby Allison
  4. 1972: Bobby Allison
  5. 1973: David Pearson
  6. 1974: Cale Yarborough
  7. 1975: David Pearson
  8. 1976: Benny Parsons
  9. 1977: Cale Yarborough
  10. 1978: David Pearson
  11. 1979: Neil Bonnett
  12. 1980: Bobby Allison
  13. 1981: Jody Ridley
  14. 1982: Bobby Allison
  15. 1983: Bobby Allison
  16. 1984: Richard Petty
  17. 1985: Bill Elliott
  18. 1986: Geoffrey Bodine
  19. 1987: Davey Allison
  20. 1988: Bill Elliott
  21. 1989: Dale Earnhardt
  22. 1990: Derrike Cope
  23. 1991: Ken Schrader
  24. 1992: Harry Gant
  25. 1993: Dale Earnhardt
  26. 1994: Rusty Wallace
  27. 1995: Kyle Petty
  28. 1996: Jeff Gordon
  29. 1997: Ricky Rudd
  30. 1998: Dale Jarrett
  31. 1999: Bobby Labonte
  32. 2000: Tony Stewart
  33. 2001: Jeff Gordon
  34. 2002: Jimmie Johnson
  35. 2003: Ryan Newman
  36. 2004: Mark Martin
  37. 2005: Greg Biffle
  38. 2006: Matt Kenseth
  39. 2007: Martin Truex Jr.
  40. 2008: Kyle Busch
  41. 2009: Jimmie Johnson
  42. 2010: Kyle Busch
  43. 2011*: Matt Kenseth
  44. 2012: Jimmie Johnson
  45. 2013: Tony Stewart
  46. 2014: Jimmie Johnson
  47. 2015: Jimmie Johnson
  48. 2016: Matt Kenseth
  49. 2017: Jimmie Johnson
  50. 2018: Kevin Harvick
  51. 2019: Martin Truex Jr.
  52. 2020: Denny Hamlin
  53. 2021: Alex Bowman
  54. 2022: Chase Elliott
  55. 2023: Martin Truex Jr.
  56. 2024: Denny Hamlin
About the author
Yash Soni

Yash Soni

Twitter icon

Yash Soni is a journalist who covers NASCAR at Sportskeeda, drawn to racing action and the rich history of the sport. He is inspired by Kyle Busch, Kyle Larson, and Hendrick Motorsports, and strives to craft engaging narratives. With expertise in writing long and short-form content and a passion for tracking and publishing trends, Yash brings his best to reporting and analysis of the dynamic world of NASCAR.

Edited by Yash Soni
