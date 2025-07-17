NASCAR Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 400 Prize Money: How much is the winner expected to make at Dover Motor Speedway in 2025?

After the Sonoma race, the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season next heads to the Dover Motor Speedway for the Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 400. The season’s 21st race is expected to be full of exciting action.

The Next Gen car will run for the fourth time at the Dover Motor Speedway. All drivers taking the field will be racing to win Sunday’s (July 20) 400-lap race and a big cash prize at the one-mile-long concrete oval track.

The Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 400 winner will receive a huge monetary reward. In 2025, the Dover race boasts a total prize pool of $11,055,250. According to NASCAR journalist Bob Pockrass, the 2025 Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 400 winner will likely receive between eight and 10 percent of the total purse.

According to this assumption, this year’s Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 400 winner at Dover Motor Speedway will likely receive eight to 10 percent of the overall prize money of $11,055,250, which means a check of around $884,420 and $1,105,525.

Live action of the 2025 Dover Cup Series race will be broadcast on TNT Sports and PRN radio on Sunday at 2 p.m. ET.

What is the prize money for Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 400 2025?

All 37 drivers participating in NASCAR’s top-tier series will compete for monetary incentives this weekend in Dover, Delaware.

Renowned NASCAR journalist Bob Pockrass posted on X the total prize pool that will be up for grabs this weekend in Dover, Delaware. He wrote:

“Purses for Dover weekend, covers all cars, all positions, contingency awards, etc, and for Cup, all payouts to charter teams: Cup: $11,055,250 Xfinity: $1,651,939”

Explore the 2025 Dover NASCAR Cup Series payout per position

After deducting the winner's money from the total prize money of $11,055,250, the remaining amount will be divided among the charter teams, based on their finishing positions in the race, charter status, etc.

With the start of the charter system in NASCAR, individual payouts per finishing position are no longer published.

NASCAR Cup Series action begins with practice on Saturday, July 19, at 1:35 p.m. ET and qualifying at 2:45 p.m. ET, followed by the Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 400 main event on Sunday. Practice and qualifying races at Dover can be watched on truTV.

List of NASCAR Dover race winners

Years – Car No. – Driver

1969: Richard Petty 1970: Richard Petty 1971: Bobby Allison 1972: Bobby Allison 1973: David Pearson 1974: Cale Yarborough 1975: David Pearson 1976: Benny Parsons 1977: Cale Yarborough 1978: David Pearson 1979: Neil Bonnett 1980: Bobby Allison 1981: Jody Ridley 1982: Bobby Allison 1983: Bobby Allison 1984: Richard Petty 1985: Bill Elliott 1986: Geoffrey Bodine 1987: Davey Allison 1988: Bill Elliott 1989: Dale Earnhardt 1990: Derrike Cope 1991: Ken Schrader 1992: Harry Gant 1993: Dale Earnhardt 1994: Rusty Wallace 1995: Kyle Petty 1996: Jeff Gordon 1997: Ricky Rudd 1998: Dale Jarrett 1999: Bobby Labonte 2000: Tony Stewart 2001: Jeff Gordon 2002: Jimmie Johnson 2003: Ryan Newman 2004: Mark Martin 2005: Greg Biffle 2006: Matt Kenseth 2007: Martin Truex Jr. 2008: Kyle Busch 2009: Jimmie Johnson 2010: Kyle Busch 2011*: Matt Kenseth 2012: Jimmie Johnson 2013: Tony Stewart 2014: Jimmie Johnson 2015: Jimmie Johnson 2016: Matt Kenseth 2017: Jimmie Johnson 2018: Kevin Harvick 2019: Martin Truex Jr. 2020: Denny Hamlin 2021: Alex Bowman 2022: Chase Elliott 2023: Martin Truex Jr. 2024: Denny Hamlin

