NASCAR Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 400 Prize Money: How much is the winner expected to make at Dover Motor Speedway in 2025?

After the Sonoma race, the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season next heads to the Dover Motor Speedway for the Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 400. The season’s 21st race is expected to be full of exciting action.
The Next Gen car will run for the fourth time at the Dover Motor Speedway. All drivers taking the field will be racing to win Sunday’s (July 20) 400-lap race and a big cash prize at the one-mile-long concrete oval track.
The Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 400 winner will receive a huge monetary reward. In 2025, the Dover race boasts a total prize pool of $11,055,250. According to NASCAR journalist Bob Pockrass, the 2025 Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 400 winner will likely receive between eight and 10 percent of the total purse.
According to this assumption, this year’s Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 400 winner at Dover Motor Speedway will likely receive eight to 10 percent of the overall prize money of $11,055,250, which means a check of around $884,420 and $1,105,525.
Live action of the 2025 Dover Cup Series race will be broadcast on TNT Sports and PRN radio on Sunday at 2 p.m. ET.
What is the prize money for Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 400 2025?
All 37 drivers participating in NASCAR’s top-tier series will compete for monetary incentives this weekend in Dover, Delaware.
Renowned NASCAR journalist Bob Pockrass posted on X the total prize pool that will be up for grabs this weekend in Dover, Delaware. He wrote:
“Purses for Dover weekend, covers all cars, all positions, contingency awards, etc, and for Cup, all payouts to charter teams: Cup: $11,055,250 Xfinity: $1,651,939”
Explore the 2025 Dover NASCAR Cup Series payout per position
After deducting the winner's money from the total prize money of $11,055,250, the remaining amount will be divided among the charter teams, based on their finishing positions in the race, charter status, etc.
With the start of the charter system in NASCAR, individual payouts per finishing position are no longer published.
NASCAR Cup Series action begins with practice on Saturday, July 19, at 1:35 p.m. ET and qualifying at 2:45 p.m. ET, followed by the Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 400 main event on Sunday. Practice and qualifying races at Dover can be watched on truTV.
List of NASCAR Dover race winners
Years – Car No. – Driver
- 1969: Richard Petty
- 1970: Richard Petty
- 1971: Bobby Allison
- 1972: Bobby Allison
- 1973: David Pearson
- 1974: Cale Yarborough
- 1975: David Pearson
- 1976: Benny Parsons
- 1977: Cale Yarborough
- 1978: David Pearson
- 1979: Neil Bonnett
- 1980: Bobby Allison
- 1981: Jody Ridley
- 1982: Bobby Allison
- 1983: Bobby Allison
- 1984: Richard Petty
- 1985: Bill Elliott
- 1986: Geoffrey Bodine
- 1987: Davey Allison
- 1988: Bill Elliott
- 1989: Dale Earnhardt
- 1990: Derrike Cope
- 1991: Ken Schrader
- 1992: Harry Gant
- 1993: Dale Earnhardt
- 1994: Rusty Wallace
- 1995: Kyle Petty
- 1996: Jeff Gordon
- 1997: Ricky Rudd
- 1998: Dale Jarrett
- 1999: Bobby Labonte
- 2000: Tony Stewart
- 2001: Jeff Gordon
- 2002: Jimmie Johnson
- 2003: Ryan Newman
- 2004: Mark Martin
- 2005: Greg Biffle
- 2006: Matt Kenseth
- 2007: Martin Truex Jr.
- 2008: Kyle Busch
- 2009: Jimmie Johnson
- 2010: Kyle Busch
- 2011*: Matt Kenseth
- 2012: Jimmie Johnson
- 2013: Tony Stewart
- 2014: Jimmie Johnson
- 2015: Jimmie Johnson
- 2016: Matt Kenseth
- 2017: Jimmie Johnson
- 2018: Kevin Harvick
- 2019: Martin Truex Jr.
- 2020: Denny Hamlin
- 2021: Alex Bowman
- 2022: Chase Elliott
- 2023: Martin Truex Jr.
- 2024: Denny Hamlin
