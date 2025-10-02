NASCAR Bank of America Roval 400 Prize Money: How much is the winner expected to make at Charlotte Motor Speedway in 2025?

By Yash Soni
Modified Oct 02, 2025 17:20 GMT
NASCAR: Bank of America ROVAL 400 - Source: Imagn
NASCAR Bank of America ROVAL 400 at Charlotte (Source: Imagn)

After the playoff race at Kansas, the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season heads next to Charlotte Motor Speedway for the Bank of America Roval 400. The season’s sixth playoff race is expected to be an exciting one.

Ad

The Next Gen car will run for the fourth time at the Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval. All drivers taking the field will be racing to win Sunday’s (October 5) 109-lap race and a big cash prize at the 2.32-mile-long road course.

The Bank of America Roval 400 winner will receive a substantial monetary reward. In 2025, the Charlotte Roval playoff race boasts a total prize pool of $9,797,935. According to NASCAR journalist Bob Pockrass, the 2025 Bank of America Roval 400 winner will likely receive between eight and 10 percent of the total purse.

Ad
Trending

According to this assumption, this year’s Bank of America Roval 400 winner at Charlotte Motor Speedway will likely receive eight to ten percent of the overall prize money of $9,797,935, which means a check of between $783,834.80 and $979,793.50.

Live action of the 2025 Charlotte Roval playoff Cup Series race will be broadcast on NBC Sports and USA Network on Sunday at 3 p.m. ET.

What is the prize money for the Bank of America Roval 400 2025?

All 37 drivers participating in NASCAR’s top-tier series will compete for monetary incentives this weekend in Concord, North Carolina.

Ad

Renowned NASCAR journalist Bob Pockrass posted the total prize pool on X that will be up for grabs this weekend in Concord, North Carolina. He wrote:

“Purses for Charlotte road course weekend, including all payouts, all positions, contingency awards, contribution to year-end points fund. For Cup, includes all charter payouts: Cup: $9,797,935 Xfinity: $1,651,939 Truck: $782,900”
Ad

Explore the 2025 Charlotte Roval playoff NASCAR Cup Series payout per position

After deducting the winner's money from the total prize of $9,797,935, the remaining amount will be divided among the charter teams, based on their finishing positions in the race, charter status, etc.

With the start of the charter system in NASCAR, individual payouts per finishing position are no longer published.

Ad

NASCAR Cup Series action begins with practice and qualifying on Saturday, October 4, at 2 p.m. ET and 3:10 p.m. ET, followed by the Bank of America Roval 400 main event on Sunday. Practice and qualifying races at Charlotte Roval can be watched on truTV.

List of NASCAR Charlotte Roval playoff race winners

Years – Driver

  1. 2018: Ryan Blaney
  2. 2019: Chase Elliott
  3. 2020: Chase Elliott
  4. 2021: Kyle Larson
  5. 2022: Christopher Bell
  6. 2023: A. J. Allmendinger
  7. 2024: Kyle Larson
About the author
Yash Soni

Yash Soni

Twitter icon

Yash Soni is a journalist who covers NASCAR at Sportskeeda, drawn to racing action and the rich history of the sport. He is inspired by Kyle Busch, Kyle Larson, and Hendrick Motorsports, and strives to craft engaging narratives. With expertise in writing long and short-form content and a passion for tracking and publishing trends, Yash brings his best to reporting and analysis of the dynamic world of NASCAR.

Know More

Get the latest NASCAR All-Star race news, Xfinity Series updates, breaking news, rumors, and today’s top stories with the latest news on NASCAR.

Quick Links

Edited by Yash Soni
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Manage notifications