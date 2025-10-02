NASCAR Bank of America Roval 400 Prize Money: How much is the winner expected to make at Charlotte Motor Speedway in 2025?

After the playoff race at Kansas, the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season heads next to Charlotte Motor Speedway for the Bank of America Roval 400. The season’s sixth playoff race is expected to be an exciting one.The Next Gen car will run for the fourth time at the Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval. All drivers taking the field will be racing to win Sunday’s (October 5) 109-lap race and a big cash prize at the 2.32-mile-long road course.The Bank of America Roval 400 winner will receive a substantial monetary reward. In 2025, the Charlotte Roval playoff race boasts a total prize pool of $9,797,935. According to NASCAR journalist Bob Pockrass, the 2025 Bank of America Roval 400 winner will likely receive between eight and 10 percent of the total purse.According to this assumption, this year’s Bank of America Roval 400 winner at Charlotte Motor Speedway will likely receive eight to ten percent of the overall prize money of $9,797,935, which means a check of between $783,834.80 and $979,793.50.Live action of the 2025 Charlotte Roval playoff Cup Series race will be broadcast on NBC Sports and USA Network on Sunday at 3 p.m. ET.What is the prize money for the Bank of America Roval 400 2025?All 37 drivers participating in NASCAR’s top-tier series will compete for monetary incentives this weekend in Concord, North Carolina.Renowned NASCAR journalist Bob Pockrass posted the total prize pool on X that will be up for grabs this weekend in Concord, North Carolina. He wrote:“Purses for Charlotte road course weekend, including all payouts, all positions, contingency awards, contribution to year-end points fund. For Cup, includes all charter payouts: Cup: $9,797,935 Xfinity: $1,651,939 Truck: $782,900”Explore the 2025 Charlotte Roval playoff NASCAR Cup Series payout per positionAfter deducting the winner's money from the total prize of $9,797,935, the remaining amount will be divided among the charter teams, based on their finishing positions in the race, charter status, etc.With the start of the charter system in NASCAR, individual payouts per finishing position are no longer published.NASCAR Cup Series action begins with practice and qualifying on Saturday, October 4, at 2 p.m. ET and 3:10 p.m. ET, followed by the Bank of America Roval 400 main event on Sunday. Practice and qualifying races at Charlotte Roval can be watched on truTV.List of NASCAR Charlotte Roval playoff race winnersYears – Driver2018: Ryan Blaney2019: Chase Elliott2020: Chase Elliott2021: Kyle Larson2022: Christopher Bell2023: A. J. Allmendinger2024: Kyle Larson