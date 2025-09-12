NASCAR Bass Pro Shops Night Race Prize Money: How much is the winner expected to make at Bristol Motor Speedway in 2025?

By Yash Soni
Modified Sep 12, 2025 18:13 GMT
NASCAR: Bass Pro Shops Night Race - Source: Imagn
NASCAR Bass Pro Shops Night Race at Bristol (Source: Imagn)

After the playoff race at Gateway, the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season heads next to the Bristol Motor Speedway for the Bass Pro Shops Night Race. The season’s third playoff race is expected to be full of exciting action.

The Next Gen car will run for the eighth time at the Bristol Motor Speedway. All drivers taking the field will be racing to win Saturday’s (September 13) 500-lap race and a big cash prize at the 0.533-mile-short track.

The winner of the Bass Pro Shops Night Race will receive a huge monetary reward. In 2025, the Bristol playoff race boasts a total prize pool of $10,447,135. According to NASCAR journalist Bob Pockrass, the 2025 Bass Pro Shops Night Race winner will likely receive between eight and 10 percent of the total purse.

According to this assumption, this year’s Bass Pro Shops Night Race winner at Bristol Motor Speedway will likely receive eight to ten percent of the overall prize money of $10,447,135, which means a check of around $835,770.80 and $1,044,713.50.

Live action of the 2025 Bristol playoff Cup Series race will be broadcast on NBC Sports and USA Network on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET.

What is the prize money for the Bass Pro Shops Night Race 2025?

All 39 drivers participating in NASCAR’s top-tier series will compete for monetary incentives this weekend in Bristol, Tennessee.

Renowned NASCAR journalist Bob Pockrass posted on X the total prize pool that will be up for grabs this weekend in Bristol, Tennessee. He wrote:

“Purses for Bristol weekend, including all payouts, all positions, contingency awards, contribution to year-end points fund, etc.; and for Cup, all charter payouts for racing and past couple years performance. Cup: $10,447,135 Xfinity: $1,651,939 Trucks: $782,900”
Explore the 2025 Bristol playoff NASCAR Cup Series payout per position

After deducting the winner's money from the total prize money of $10,447,135, the remaining amount will be divided among the charter teams, based on their finishing positions in the race, charter status, etc.

With the start of the charter system in NASCAR, individual payouts per finishing position are no longer published.

NASCAR Cup Series action begins with practice and qualifying on Friday, September 12, at 4:30 pm ET and 5:40 pm ET, followed by the Bass Pro Shops Night Race main event on Sunday. Practice and qualifying races at Bristol can be watched on truTV.

List of NASCAR Bristol playoff race winners

Years – Driver

  1. 1961: Jack Smith*
  2. 1962: Bobby Johns
  3. 1963: Fred Lorenzen*
  4. 1964: Fred Lorenzen
  5. 1965: Ned Jarrett
  6. 1966: Paul Goldsmith
  7. 1967: Richard Petty
  8. 1968: David Pearson
  9. 1969: David Pearson
  10. 1970: Bobby Allison
  11. 1971: Charlie Glotzbach*
  12. 1972: Bobby Allison
  13. 1973: Benny Parsons
  14. 1974: Cale Yarborough
  15. 1975: Richard Petty
  16. 1976: Cale Yarborough
  17. 1977: Cale Yarborough
  18. 1978*: Cale Yarborough
  19. 1979: Darrell Waltrip
  20. 1980: Cale Yarborough
  21. 1981: Darrell Waltrip
  22. 1982: Darrell Waltrip
  23. 1983: Darrell Waltrip
  24. 1984: Terry Labonte
  25. 1985: Dale Earnhardt
  26. 1986: Darrell Waltrip
  27. 1987: Dale Earnhardt
  28. 1988: Dale Earnhardt
  29. 1989: Darrell Waltrip
  30. 1990: Ernie Irvan
  31. 1991: Alan Kulwicki
  32. 1992: Darrell Waltrip
  33. 1993: Mark Martin
  34. 1994: Rusty Wallace
  35. 1995: Terry Labonte
  36. 1996: Rusty Wallace
  37. 1997: Dale Jarrett
  38. 1998: Mark Martin
  39. 1999: Dale Earnhardt
  40. 2000: Rusty Wallace
  41. 2001: Tony Stewart
  42. 2002: Jeff Gordon
  43. 2003: Kurt Busch
  44. 2004: Dale Earnhardt Jr.
  45. 2005: Matt Kenseth
  46. 2006: Matt Kenseth
  47. 2007: Carl Edwards
  48. 2008: Carl Edwards
  49. 2009: Kyle Busch
  50. 2010: Kyle Busch
  51. 2011: Brad Keselowski
  52. 2012: Denny Hamlin
  53. 2013: Matt Kenseth
  54. 2014: Joey Logano
  55. 2015: Joey Logano
  56. 2016: Kevin Harvick
  57. 2017: Kyle Busch
  58. 2018: Kurt Busch
  59. 2019: Denny Hamlin
  60. 2020: Kevin Harvick
  61. 2021: Kyle Larson
  62. 2022: Chris Buescher
  63. 2023: Denny Hamlin
  64. 2024: Kyle Larson
