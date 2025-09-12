NASCAR Bass Pro Shops Night Race Prize Money: How much is the winner expected to make at Bristol Motor Speedway in 2025?

After the playoff race at Gateway, the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season heads next to the Bristol Motor Speedway for the Bass Pro Shops Night Race. The season’s third playoff race is expected to be full of exciting action.

The Next Gen car will run for the eighth time at the Bristol Motor Speedway. All drivers taking the field will be racing to win Saturday’s (September 13) 500-lap race and a big cash prize at the 0.533-mile-short track.

The winner of the Bass Pro Shops Night Race will receive a huge monetary reward. In 2025, the Bristol playoff race boasts a total prize pool of $10,447,135. According to NASCAR journalist Bob Pockrass, the 2025 Bass Pro Shops Night Race winner will likely receive between eight and 10 percent of the total purse.

According to this assumption, this year’s Bass Pro Shops Night Race winner at Bristol Motor Speedway will likely receive eight to ten percent of the overall prize money of $10,447,135, which means a check of around $835,770.80 and $1,044,713.50.

Live action of the 2025 Bristol playoff Cup Series race will be broadcast on NBC Sports and USA Network on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET.

What is the prize money for the Bass Pro Shops Night Race 2025?

All 39 drivers participating in NASCAR’s top-tier series will compete for monetary incentives this weekend in Bristol, Tennessee.

Renowned NASCAR journalist Bob Pockrass posted on X the total prize pool that will be up for grabs this weekend in Bristol, Tennessee. He wrote:

“Purses for Bristol weekend, including all payouts, all positions, contingency awards, contribution to year-end points fund, etc.; and for Cup, all charter payouts for racing and past couple years performance. Cup: $10,447,135 Xfinity: $1,651,939 Trucks: $782,900”

Explore the 2025 Bristol playoff NASCAR Cup Series payout per position

After deducting the winner's money from the total prize money of $10,447,135, the remaining amount will be divided among the charter teams, based on their finishing positions in the race, charter status, etc.

With the start of the charter system in NASCAR, individual payouts per finishing position are no longer published.

NASCAR Cup Series action begins with practice and qualifying on Friday, September 12, at 4:30 pm ET and 5:40 pm ET, followed by the Bass Pro Shops Night Race main event on Sunday. Practice and qualifying races at Bristol can be watched on truTV.

List of NASCAR Bristol playoff race winners

Years – Driver

1961: Jack Smith* 1962: Bobby Johns 1963: Fred Lorenzen* 1964: Fred Lorenzen 1965: Ned Jarrett 1966: Paul Goldsmith 1967: Richard Petty 1968: David Pearson 1969: David Pearson 1970: Bobby Allison 1971: Charlie Glotzbach* 1972: Bobby Allison 1973: Benny Parsons 1974: Cale Yarborough 1975: Richard Petty 1976: Cale Yarborough 1977: Cale Yarborough 1978*: Cale Yarborough 1979: Darrell Waltrip 1980: Cale Yarborough 1981: Darrell Waltrip 1982: Darrell Waltrip 1983: Darrell Waltrip 1984: Terry Labonte 1985: Dale Earnhardt 1986: Darrell Waltrip 1987: Dale Earnhardt 1988: Dale Earnhardt 1989: Darrell Waltrip 1990: Ernie Irvan 1991: Alan Kulwicki 1992: Darrell Waltrip 1993: Mark Martin 1994: Rusty Wallace 1995: Terry Labonte 1996: Rusty Wallace 1997: Dale Jarrett 1998: Mark Martin 1999: Dale Earnhardt 2000: Rusty Wallace 2001: Tony Stewart 2002: Jeff Gordon 2003: Kurt Busch 2004: Dale Earnhardt Jr. 2005: Matt Kenseth 2006: Matt Kenseth 2007: Carl Edwards 2008: Carl Edwards 2009: Kyle Busch 2010: Kyle Busch 2011: Brad Keselowski 2012: Denny Hamlin 2013: Matt Kenseth 2014: Joey Logano 2015: Joey Logano 2016: Kevin Harvick 2017: Kyle Busch 2018: Kurt Busch 2019: Denny Hamlin 2020: Kevin Harvick 2021: Kyle Larson 2022: Chris Buescher 2023: Denny Hamlin 2024: Kyle Larson

