NASCAR Bass Pro Shops Night Race Prize Money: How much is the winner expected to make at Bristol Motor Speedway in 2025?

After the playoff race at Gateway, the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season heads next to the Bristol Motor Speedway for the Bass Pro Shops Night Race. The season’s third playoff race is expected to be full of exciting action.
The Next Gen car will run for the eighth time at the Bristol Motor Speedway. All drivers taking the field will be racing to win Saturday’s (September 13) 500-lap race and a big cash prize at the 0.533-mile-short track.
The winner of the Bass Pro Shops Night Race will receive a huge monetary reward. In 2025, the Bristol playoff race boasts a total prize pool of $10,447,135. According to NASCAR journalist Bob Pockrass, the 2025 Bass Pro Shops Night Race winner will likely receive between eight and 10 percent of the total purse.
According to this assumption, this year’s Bass Pro Shops Night Race winner at Bristol Motor Speedway will likely receive eight to ten percent of the overall prize money of $10,447,135, which means a check of around $835,770.80 and $1,044,713.50.
Live action of the 2025 Bristol playoff Cup Series race will be broadcast on NBC Sports and USA Network on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET.
What is the prize money for the Bass Pro Shops Night Race 2025?
All 39 drivers participating in NASCAR’s top-tier series will compete for monetary incentives this weekend in Bristol, Tennessee.
Renowned NASCAR journalist Bob Pockrass posted on X the total prize pool that will be up for grabs this weekend in Bristol, Tennessee. He wrote:
“Purses for Bristol weekend, including all payouts, all positions, contingency awards, contribution to year-end points fund, etc.; and for Cup, all charter payouts for racing and past couple years performance. Cup: $10,447,135 Xfinity: $1,651,939 Trucks: $782,900”
Explore the 2025 Bristol playoff NASCAR Cup Series payout per position
After deducting the winner's money from the total prize money of $10,447,135, the remaining amount will be divided among the charter teams, based on their finishing positions in the race, charter status, etc.
With the start of the charter system in NASCAR, individual payouts per finishing position are no longer published.
NASCAR Cup Series action begins with practice and qualifying on Friday, September 12, at 4:30 pm ET and 5:40 pm ET, followed by the Bass Pro Shops Night Race main event on Sunday. Practice and qualifying races at Bristol can be watched on truTV.
List of NASCAR Bristol playoff race winners
Years – Driver
- 1961: Jack Smith*
- 1962: Bobby Johns
- 1963: Fred Lorenzen*
- 1964: Fred Lorenzen
- 1965: Ned Jarrett
- 1966: Paul Goldsmith
- 1967: Richard Petty
- 1968: David Pearson
- 1969: David Pearson
- 1970: Bobby Allison
- 1971: Charlie Glotzbach*
- 1972: Bobby Allison
- 1973: Benny Parsons
- 1974: Cale Yarborough
- 1975: Richard Petty
- 1976: Cale Yarborough
- 1977: Cale Yarborough
- 1978*: Cale Yarborough
- 1979: Darrell Waltrip
- 1980: Cale Yarborough
- 1981: Darrell Waltrip
- 1982: Darrell Waltrip
- 1983: Darrell Waltrip
- 1984: Terry Labonte
- 1985: Dale Earnhardt
- 1986: Darrell Waltrip
- 1987: Dale Earnhardt
- 1988: Dale Earnhardt
- 1989: Darrell Waltrip
- 1990: Ernie Irvan
- 1991: Alan Kulwicki
- 1992: Darrell Waltrip
- 1993: Mark Martin
- 1994: Rusty Wallace
- 1995: Terry Labonte
- 1996: Rusty Wallace
- 1997: Dale Jarrett
- 1998: Mark Martin
- 1999: Dale Earnhardt
- 2000: Rusty Wallace
- 2001: Tony Stewart
- 2002: Jeff Gordon
- 2003: Kurt Busch
- 2004: Dale Earnhardt Jr.
- 2005: Matt Kenseth
- 2006: Matt Kenseth
- 2007: Carl Edwards
- 2008: Carl Edwards
- 2009: Kyle Busch
- 2010: Kyle Busch
- 2011: Brad Keselowski
- 2012: Denny Hamlin
- 2013: Matt Kenseth
- 2014: Joey Logano
- 2015: Joey Logano
- 2016: Kevin Harvick
- 2017: Kyle Busch
- 2018: Kurt Busch
- 2019: Denny Hamlin
- 2020: Kevin Harvick
- 2021: Kyle Larson
- 2022: Chris Buescher
- 2023: Denny Hamlin
- 2024: Kyle Larson
