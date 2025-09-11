NASCAR 2025 Bass Pro Shops Night Race Qualifying at Bristol: How to Watch, Time, TV Schedule, and Everything You Need to Know

The 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season shifts from World Wide Technology Raceway to Bristol Motor Speedway this weekend for the 2025 Bass Pro Shops Night Race.The season’s 29th points-paying weekend will be full of thrilling racing action, as it’s the third race of the playoffs and the elimination race of the Round of 16. The 0.533-mile-short track will host Next Gen cars for the eighth time since they entered the scene. Fresh off the race at Gateway, it will be fascinating to see how the drivers adjust to the unknown challenges in Bristol.Thirty-nine NASCAR Cup Series drivers are set to start the Bass Pro Shops Night Race on Saturday, September 13, to compete over 500 laps and 266.5 miles.A lot of promising Cup Series action is on the cards this weekend, leading to Saturday’s Bass Pro Shops Night Race. The weekend will kick off with practice and qualifying on Friday, September 6, to determine the starting lineup for the elimination race of the Round of 16 playoffs.How to watch the 2025 Bass Pro Shops Night Race qualifying at the Bristol Motor Speedway?See below for the broadcast schedule for the 2025 Bass Pro Shops Night Race qualifying at the Bristol Motor Speedway:Friday, September 12, 20254:30 pm ET: NASCAR Cup Series practice5:40 pm ET: NASCAR Cup Series qualifyingThe time and live-streaming details for qualifying during the Bristol playoff race weekend areUSAThe Cup qualifying for the Bristol playoff race will be streamed on truTV in the United States.UKFans in the UK can watch the qualifying races on Viaplay at 10:40 p.m. ET.CanadaCanadian viewers can catch qualifying on TSN at 5:40 p.m. ET.IndiaIndian fans can enjoy the live streaming of the qualifying race at the Bristol night race through streaming services like Hulu TV, YouTube TV, and dd12stream.com through a VPN at 3:10 a.m. IST on Saturday (September 13).Sub-Saharan AfricaIn Africa, the NASCAR Cup Series qualifying at the Bristol playoff will be broadcast on SuperSport on Sunday at 12:40 am GMT.AustraliaAustralian audiences can enjoy the qualifying races on Fox Sports Australia at 7:40 a.m. ACT on Sunday.Who is in the top 5 in the points table ahead of the Bass Pro Shops Night Race?After winning last week at Gateway, Denny Hamlin gained the top spot in the Cup Series points table with 2120 points. Chase Briscoe stands second with 2115 points.Kyle Larson, who follows suit with 2103 points, is followed by Bubba Wallace (2093) and Ryan Blaney (2085), who complete the top five in the NASCAR Cup Series playoff points table.