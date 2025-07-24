NASCAR Brickyard 400 Prize Money: How much is the winner expected to make at Indianapolis Motor Speedway in 2025?

After the Dover race, the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season next heads to the Indianapolis Motor Speedway for the Brickyard 400. The season’s 22nd race is expected to be full of exciting action.

The Next Gen car will run for the second time at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway oval. All drivers taking the field will be racing to win Sunday’s (July 27) 160-lap race and a big cash prize at the 2.5-mile-long oval track.

The Brickyard 400 winner will receive a huge monetary reward. In 2025, the Indianapolis Oval race boasts a total prize pool of $11,055,250. According to NASCAR journalist Bob Pockrass, the 2025 Brickyard 400 winner will likely receive between eight and 10 percent of the total purse.

According to this assumption, this year’s Brickyard 400 winner at Indianapolis Motor Speedway will likely receive eight to 10 percent of the overall prize money of $11,055,250, which means a check of around $884,420 and $1,105,525.

Live action of the 2025 Indianapolis Cup Series race will be broadcast on TNT Sports and IMS Radio on Sunday at 2 p.m. ET.

What is the prize money for the Brickyard 400 2025?

All 39 drivers participating in NASCAR’s top-tier series will compete for monetary incentives this weekend in Speedway, Indiana.

Renowned NASCAR journalist Bob Pockrass posted on X the total prize pool that will be up for grabs this weekend in Speedway, Indiana. He wrote:

“Purses for Indy weekend (Cup/Xfinity at IMS; Trucks at IRP), includes all payouts, all positions, contingency awards, etc., and charter payouts for Cup. Cup: $11,055,250 Xfinity: $1,651,939 Truck: $782,900”

Explore the 2025 Indianapolis NASCAR Cup Series payout per position

After deducting the winner's money from the total prize money of $11,055,250, the remaining amount will be divided among the charter teams, based on their finishing positions in the race, charter status, etc.

With the start of the charter system in NASCAR, individual payouts per finishing position are no longer published.

NASCAR Cup Series action begins with practice on Friday, July 25, at 12:05 pm ET, followed by qualifying on Saturday at 2:35 pm ET and the Brickyard 400 main event on Sunday. Practice and qualifying races at Indianapolis can be watched on truTV.

List of NASCAR Indianapolis race winners

Years – Car No. – Driver

1994: Jeff Gordon 1995: Dale Earnhardt 1996: Dale Jarrett 1997: Ricky Rudd 1998: Jeff Gordon 1999: Dale Jarrett 2000: Bobby Labonte 2001: Jeff Gordon 2002: Bill Elliott 2003: Kevin Harvick 2004: Jeff Gordon 2005: Tony Stewart 2006: Jimmie Johnson 2007: Tony Stewart 2008: Jimmie Johnson 2009: Jimmie Johnson 2010: Jamie McMurray 2011: Paul Menard 2012: Jimmie Johnson 2013: Ryan Newman 2014: Jeff Gordon 2015: Kyle Busch 2016: Kyle Busch 2017: Kasey Kahne 2018: Brad Keselowski 2019: Kevin Harvick 2020: Kevin Harvick 2024: Kyle Larson

