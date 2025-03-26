NASCAR Cook Out 400 Qualifying at Martinsville: Where to Watch, Time, TV Schedule, and Everything You Need to Know

The 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season shifts from the intermediate Homestead-Miami Speedway track to the short track of Martinsville Speedway for the 2025 Cook Out 400 this weekend.

The season’s seventh points-paying weekend will be full of thrilling racing action. The 0.526-mile-short oval track will host Next Gen cars for the seventh time since it started. Fresh off the race at Homestead-Miami, it will be interesting to see how the drivers adjust to the unknown challenges at Martinsville.

Thirty-eight NASCAR Cup Series drivers are set to start the Cook Out 400 on Sunday, March 30, to compete over 400 laps and 210.4 miles.

A lot of Cup action is coming this weekend, leading to Sunday’s Cook Out 400. The weekend will kick off with practice and qualifying on Saturday, March 29, to determine the starting lineup for the season's seventh race.

Last year, Hendrick Motorsports driver William Byron took the checkered flag in Martinsville.

Where to watch the 2025 Cook Out 400 qualifying at Martinsville Speedway?

See below for the broadcast schedule for the 2025 Cook Out 400 qualifying at Martinsville Speedway:

Saturday, March 29, 2025

2:05 pm ET: NASCAR Cup Series practice

3:10 pm ET: NASCAR Cup Series qualifying

The time and live-streaming details for Martinsville Spring race weekend’s qualifying are:

USA

Qualifying for the Cook Out 400 will be live on Amazon Prime Video in the United States.

UK

Fans in the UK can watch the qualifying races on Viaplay at 7:10 pm ET.

Canada

Canadian viewers can catch qualifying on TSN at 3:10 pm ET.

India

Indian fans can enjoy the live streaming of the qualifying races through streaming services like Hulu TV, YouTube TV, and dd12stream.com through a VPN at 12:40 am IST on Sunday.

Sub-Saharan Africa

In Africa, the NASCAR Cup Series qualifying at Martinsville can be enjoyed on SuperSport at 9:10 pm GMT on Saturday.

Australia

Australian audiences can enjoy the qualifying races on Fox Sports Australia at 6:10 am ACT on Sunday.

Who is in the top 5 in the points table ahead of the Martinsville race?

After finishing P12 last week at Homestead-Miami, William Byron maintained the top spot in the Cup Series points table with 244 points. Kyle Larson stands second with 208 points. Larson won the Homestead-Miami event last week.

Alex Bowman (205), Tyler Reddick (189), and Christopher Bell (186) complete the top five in the Cup Series points table.

