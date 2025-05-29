NASCAR Cracker Barrel 400 Prize Money: How much is the winner expected to make at Nashville Speedway in 2025?

After the longest race on the schedule Coca-Cola 600, the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season heads to the Nashville Speedway for the 2025 Cracker Barrel 400.

The season’s 14th race is expected to be exciting as the Next Gen car will run for the fourth time at the Nashville Speedway. All drivers taking the field will be racing to win Sunday’s (June 1) 300-lap race at the 1.3-mile-long tri-oval track.

The Cracker Barrel 400 winner will receive monetary rewards. In 2025, the Nashville Cup race boasts a prize pool of $11,055,250.

Live action of the 2025 Nashville race will be broadcast live on Prime Video and PRN radio on Sunday at 7 p.m. ET.

What is the prize money for the Cracker Barrel 400 2025?

All 39 drivers participating in NASCAR’s top-tier series will compete for monetary incentives this weekend in Lebanon, Tennessee.

Renowned NASCAR journalist Bob Pockrass posted on X the total prize pool that will be up for grabs this weekend in Lebanon, Tennessee. He wrote:

“Purses for Nashville weekend including all payouts, all positions plus contingencies and year-end points fund contributions and for Cup, all charter payouts: Cup: $11,055,250 Xfinity: $1,651,939 Truck: $782,900”

Cracker Barrel 400 Prize Money Breakdown: How much will the winner make at the Nashville Speedway?

According to NASCAR journalist Bob Pockrass, the 2025 Cracker Barrel 400 winner will likely receive between eight and 10 percent of the total purse.

According to this assumption, this year’s Cracker Barrel 400 winner at Nashville will likely get 8 to 10 percent of the overall prize money of $11,055,250, which means a check of around $884,420 to $1,105,525.

Explore the 2025 Nashville NASCAR Cup Series payout per position

After deducting the winner's money from the total prize money of $11,055,250, the remaining amount will be divided among the charter teams according to their finishing positions in the race, charter status, etc.

With the start of the charter system in NASCAR, individual payouts per finishing position are no longer published.

NASCAR Cup Series action begins with practice and qualifying on Saturday (May 31) before the main event on Sunday evening. Practice and qualifying actions can be watched on Prime Video.

List of Nashville NASCAR Cup Series race winners

Following is the list of the Nashville NASCAR Cup Series race winners:

2021 – #5 - Kyle Larson 2022 – #9 - Chase Elliott 2023 – #1 - Ross Chastain 2024 – #22 - Joey Logano

