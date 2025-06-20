NASCAR Cup Series 2025: Qualifying order for The Great American Getaway 400 at Pocono Raceway

Pocono Raceway is ready to host the 52nd annual The Great American Getaway 400 this weekend. The season’s 17th race, a 160-lap contest, kicks off at 2 p.m. ET on Sunday, June 22.
The Pocono Raceway in Long Pond, Pennsylvania, boasts a 2.5-mile-long oval speedway. The track currently hosts the first The Great American Getaway 400 in 1974 and features 14 degrees of banking in turn 1, nine degrees of banking in turn 2, and six degrees of banking in turn three.
Apart from making a lone appearance on the Cup Series calendar in 2025, the Pocono Raceway track will host the NASCAR Xfinity Series and NASCAR Truck Series races this weekend.
The Great American Getaway 400 will feature 37 drivers. Like the other NASCAR Cup Series racetracks, the practice session will open on Saturday, June 21, at 12:35 pm ET, followed by qualifying at 1:45 pm ET. It will determine the starting positions for the Pocono Cup race.
Qualifying order for the 2025 The Great American Getaway 400 at Pocono Raceway
FOX Sports’ Bob Pockrass has shared the qualifying order for the 2025 The Great American Getaway 400, which will be held at Pocono Raceway this weekend.
The Cup Series qualifying session kicks off with NY Racing Team driver Brennan Poole leading Group A and Team Penske driver Austin Cindric leading Group B. Below is the complete qualifying order for the 2025 The Great American Getaway 400:
Group A: Driver—Metric Score
- Brennan Poole - 41.600
- Cody Ware - 32.500
- Ty Dillon - 32.400
- Zane Smith - 32.000
- Kyle Busch - 31.300
- Noah Gragson - 30.900
- Riley Herbst - 30.800
- Carson Hocevar - 29.800
- Austin Dillon - 27.700
- Brad Keselowski - 27.100
- Kyle Larson - 25.800
- Justin Haley - 25.500
- Ricky Stenhouse Jr - 25.200
- Josh Berry - 23.900
- Todd Gilliland - 23.200
- Daniel Suarez - 21.700
- Erik Jones - 18.500
- Joey Logano - 17.400
- Denny Hamlin - 17.300
Group B: Driver—Metric Score
- Austin Cindric - 16.200
- Cole Custer - 15.800
- Tyler Reddick - 15.800
- Ryan Preece - 15.000
- Ty Gibbs - 14.900
- AJ Allmendinger - 14.200
- Ross Chastain - 13.600
- Ryan Blaney - 11.900
- Bubba Wallace - 11.400
- Chris Buescher - 11.200
- John Hunter Nemechek - 11.100
- Shane van Gisbergen - 9.700
- Michael McDowell - 8.300
- Chase Briscoe - 8.200
- Alex Bowman - 6.700
- William Byron - 6.600
- Chase Elliott - 3.600
- Christopher Bell - 2.300
Watch all NASCAR Cup Series teams and drivers in action at Pocono Raceway on Saturday and Sunday on Prime Video.
