NASCAR Cup Series 2025: Qualifying order for The Great American Getaway 400 at Pocono Raceway

By Yash Soni
Modified Jun 20, 2025 13:19 GMT
NASCAR: The Great American Getaway 400 - Source: Imagn
NASCAR The Great American Getaway 400 at Pocono (Source: Imagn)

Pocono Raceway is ready to host the 52nd annual The Great American Getaway 400 this weekend. The season’s 17th race, a 160-lap contest, kicks off at 2 p.m. ET on Sunday, June 22.

The Pocono Raceway in Long Pond, Pennsylvania, boasts a 2.5-mile-long oval speedway. The track currently hosts the first The Great American Getaway 400 in 1974 and features 14 degrees of banking in turn 1, nine degrees of banking in turn 2, and six degrees of banking in turn three.

Apart from making a lone appearance on the Cup Series calendar in 2025, the Pocono Raceway track will host the NASCAR Xfinity Series and NASCAR Truck Series races this weekend.

The Great American Getaway 400 will feature 37 drivers. Like the other NASCAR Cup Series racetracks, the practice session will open on Saturday, June 21, at 12:35 pm ET, followed by qualifying at 1:45 pm ET. It will determine the starting positions for the Pocono Cup race.

Qualifying order for the 2025 The Great American Getaway 400 at Pocono Raceway

FOX Sports’ Bob Pockrass has shared the qualifying order for the 2025 The Great American Getaway 400, which will be held at Pocono Raceway this weekend.

The Cup Series qualifying session kicks off with NY Racing Team driver Brennan Poole leading Group A and Team Penske driver Austin Cindric leading Group B. Below is the complete qualifying order for the 2025 The Great American Getaway 400:

Group A: Driver—Metric Score

  1. Brennan Poole - 41.600
  2. Cody Ware - 32.500
  3. Ty Dillon - 32.400
  4. Zane Smith - 32.000
  5. Kyle Busch - 31.300
  6. Noah Gragson - 30.900
  7. Riley Herbst - 30.800
  8. Carson Hocevar - 29.800
  9. Austin Dillon - 27.700
  10. Brad Keselowski - 27.100
  11. Kyle Larson - 25.800
  12. Justin Haley - 25.500
  13. Ricky Stenhouse Jr - 25.200
  14. Josh Berry - 23.900
  15. Todd Gilliland - 23.200
  16. Daniel Suarez - 21.700
  17. Erik Jones - 18.500
  18. Joey Logano - 17.400
  19. Denny Hamlin - 17.300
Group B: Driver—Metric Score

  1. Austin Cindric - 16.200
  2. Cole Custer - 15.800
  3. Tyler Reddick - 15.800
  4. Ryan Preece - 15.000
  5. Ty Gibbs - 14.900
  6. AJ Allmendinger - 14.200
  7. Ross Chastain - 13.600
  8. Ryan Blaney - 11.900
  9. Bubba Wallace - 11.400
  10. Chris Buescher - 11.200
  11. John Hunter Nemechek - 11.100
  12. Shane van Gisbergen - 9.700
  13. Michael McDowell - 8.300
  14. Chase Briscoe - 8.200
  15. Alex Bowman - 6.700
  16. William Byron - 6.600
  17. Chase Elliott - 3.600
  18. Christopher Bell - 2.300

Watch all NASCAR Cup Series teams and drivers in action at Pocono Raceway on Saturday and Sunday on Prime Video.

Get the latest NASCAR All-Star race news, Xfinity Series updates, breaking news, rumors, and today's top stories with the latest news on NASCAR.

Edited by Yash Soni
