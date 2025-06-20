NASCAR Cup Series 2025: Qualifying order for The Great American Getaway 400 at Pocono Raceway

Pocono Raceway is ready to host the 52nd annual The Great American Getaway 400 this weekend. The season’s 17th race, a 160-lap contest, kicks off at 2 p.m. ET on Sunday, June 22.

The Pocono Raceway in Long Pond, Pennsylvania, boasts a 2.5-mile-long oval speedway. The track currently hosts the first The Great American Getaway 400 in 1974 and features 14 degrees of banking in turn 1, nine degrees of banking in turn 2, and six degrees of banking in turn three.

Apart from making a lone appearance on the Cup Series calendar in 2025, the Pocono Raceway track will host the NASCAR Xfinity Series and NASCAR Truck Series races this weekend.

The Great American Getaway 400 will feature 37 drivers. Like the other NASCAR Cup Series racetracks, the practice session will open on Saturday, June 21, at 12:35 pm ET, followed by qualifying at 1:45 pm ET. It will determine the starting positions for the Pocono Cup race.

Qualifying order for the 2025 The Great American Getaway 400 at Pocono Raceway

FOX Sports’ Bob Pockrass has shared the qualifying order for the 2025 The Great American Getaway 400, which will be held at Pocono Raceway this weekend.

The Cup Series qualifying session kicks off with NY Racing Team driver Brennan Poole leading Group A and Team Penske driver Austin Cindric leading Group B. Below is the complete qualifying order for the 2025 The Great American Getaway 400:

Group A: Driver—Metric Score

Brennan Poole - 41.600 Cody Ware - 32.500 Ty Dillon - 32.400 Zane Smith - 32.000 Kyle Busch - 31.300 Noah Gragson - 30.900 Riley Herbst - 30.800 Carson Hocevar - 29.800 Austin Dillon - 27.700 Brad Keselowski - 27.100 Kyle Larson - 25.800 Justin Haley - 25.500 Ricky Stenhouse Jr - 25.200 Josh Berry - 23.900 Todd Gilliland - 23.200 Daniel Suarez - 21.700 Erik Jones - 18.500 Joey Logano - 17.400 Denny Hamlin - 17.300

Group B: Driver—Metric Score

Austin Cindric - 16.200 Cole Custer - 15.800 Tyler Reddick - 15.800 Ryan Preece - 15.000 Ty Gibbs - 14.900 AJ Allmendinger - 14.200 Ross Chastain - 13.600 Ryan Blaney - 11.900 Bubba Wallace - 11.400 Chris Buescher - 11.200 John Hunter Nemechek - 11.100 Shane van Gisbergen - 9.700 Michael McDowell - 8.300 Chase Briscoe - 8.200 Alex Bowman - 6.700 William Byron - 6.600 Chase Elliott - 3.600 Christopher Bell - 2.300

Watch all NASCAR Cup Series teams and drivers in action at Pocono Raceway on Saturday and Sunday on Prime Video.

