NASCAR Daytona 500 Duel qualifying race at Daytona: Where to Watch, Time, TV Schedule, and Everything You Need to Know

The Daytona 500, the prestigious and most important race of the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series, is scheduled for Sunday (February 16) at Daytona International Speedway, with the green flag set to drop at 3:11 pm ET.

Before moving on to the iconic 500-mile NASCAR Cup Series season-opener, we have to determine the starting order for the 41-car field. Following the single-car qualifying event on Wednesday (February 12), Bluegreen Vacation Duel 1 and Duel 2 are set to take place on Thursday (February 13).

Expand Tweet

Trending

The prestigious Daytona 500 features two rounds of qualifying that are unique in motorsports. Round 1 is the single-car qualifying race to determine the front row of the 41-car grid. Part 2 includes two Duel races of 60 laps each to determine the rest of the field.

The starting lineup for two Duel races is determined by Wednesday’s qualifying speed chart. Those finishing in odd positions like first, third, fifth, etc., will race in Duel 1. Those finishing in even positions like second, fourth, sixth, etc. will race in Duel 2.

Each Duel consists of a 150-mile qualifying race that sets the starting lineup for positions third to 40th in the Daytona 500. Bluegreen Vacations Duel 1 will be live on FS1 at 7:00 pm ET, and Bluegreen Vacations Duel 2 is tentatively scheduled for 8:45 pm ET on FS1 on Thursday.

Expand Tweet

The radio broadcast of the 2025 Duels at Daytona International Speedway can be listened to on the Motor Racing Network (MRN) or SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

Where to watch Daytona 500 Bluegreen Vacations Duel 1 and 2

Here is the live telecast schedule for Duel 1 and Duel 2 qualifying at Daytona:

Thursday, February 13, 2025

7:00 pm ET: Duel 1 at Daytona (60 laps and 150 miles)

8:45 pm ET: Duel 2 at Daytona (60 laps and 150 miles)

The 2025 Bluegreen Vacations Duel races will air on FS1, MRN, and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio. Live streaming qualifying races will be available on the FOX Sports app, which is available on both Android and iOS devices, as well as on FOXsports.com.

Mike Joy, Clint Bowyer, and 2014 NASCAR Cup Series champion Kevin Harvick will be in the booth for the FOX broadcast as announcers of the Duel as lap-by-lap.

You can also get a free trial of YouTube TV, DirectTV Stream, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the action of Daytona weekend.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Ex-Packers champ not convinced with Jalen Hurts after winning Super Bowl MVP: "He's still not an absolutely elite QB"