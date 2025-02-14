NASCAR at Daytona Lineup 2025: Starting Order & Pole for 2025 Daytona 500

  • home icon
By Yash Soni
Modified Feb 14, 2025 06:36 GMT
NASCAR Cup Series Daytona 500 - Qualifying - Source: Getty
Chase Briscoe is 2025 Daytona 500 pole winner (Source: Getty Images)

Following Wednesday’s single-car qualifying and duels, the starting grid for the Daytona 500 is set. The iconic 500-mile NASCAR Cup Series season opener will kick off the 77th year of the NASCAR Cup Series season on Sunday, February 16, 2025, at the Daytona International Speedway.

“The Great American Race” will be contested on a 2.5-mile superspeedway. 41 drivers will compete over 200 laps to drive down victory lane. FOX Sports journalist Bob Pockrass has tweeted the starting lineup for the 2025 Daytona 500.

Who is on pole for the Daytona 500?

Joe Gibbs Racing driver Chase Briscoe has already secured the pole for the race in single-car qualifying to lead the field to green at Daytona International Speedway. He will be joined by Austin Cindric on the front row after the latter posted the second-fastest lap.

also-read-trending Trending
23XI Racing's Bubba Wallace won the Duel 1, edging out last year’s Daytona 500 winner William Byron at the finish line on Thursday, and will start third in Sunday’s 500-mile race.

Austin Cindric won the Duel 2 after beating Erik Jones on the final lap. However, as Cindric has already locked in the front row, Jones will start fourth in the race.

Three-time winner of the event Denny Hamlin will start eighth as he looks to win the fourth Harley J. Earl Trophy on Sunday.

Five out of nine open cars, who were able to earn their spot on the 41-car starting grid, are seven-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Jimmie Johnson, Martin Truex Jr., Justin Allgaier, Corey LaJoie, and Helio Castroneves.

Anthony Alfredo, Chandler Smith, B.J. McLeod, and J.J. Yeley failed to qualify for the race in their respective Duel races.

2025 Daytona 500 starting lineup

Here is the complete starting lineup of the 41-car grid at Daytona International Speedway:

  1. #19 - Chase Briscoe
  2. #2 - Austin Cindric
  3. #23 - Bubba Wallace
  4. #43 - Erik Jones
  5. #24 - William Byron
  6. #17 - Chris Buescher
  7. #10 - Ty Dillon
  8. #11 - Denny Hamlin
  9. #1 - Ross Chastain
  10. #22 - Joey Logano
  11. #45 - Tyler Reddick
  12. #01 - Corey LaJoie
  13. #16 - A. J. Allmendinger
  14. #34 - Todd Gilliland
  15. #3 - Austin Dillon
  16. #12 - Ryan Blaney
  17. #9 - Chase Elliott
  18. #42 - John Hunter Nemechek
  19. #40 - Justin Allgaier (i)
  20. #20 - Christopher Bell
  21. #8 - Kyle Busch
  22. #5 - Kyle Larson
  23. #54 - Ty Gibbs
  24. #35 - Riley Herbst (R)
  25. #71 - Michael McDowell
  26. #88 - Shane van Gisbergen (R)
  27. #60 - Ryan Preece
  28. #51 - Cody Ware
  29. #21 - Josh Berry
  30. #41 - Cole Custer
  31. #47 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
  32. #4 - Noah Gragson
  33. #77 - Carson Hocevar
  34. #6 - Brad Keselowski
  35. #7 - Justin Haley
  36. #99 - Daniel Suárez
  37. #38 - Zane Smith
  38. #48 - Alex Bowman
  39. #56 - Martin Truex Jr.
  40. #84 - Jimmie Johnson
  41. #91 - Helio Castroneves

Watch all NASCAR Cup Series teams and drivers at the Daytona International Speedway for Sunday's 67th annual Daytona 500.

