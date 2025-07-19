NASCAR at Dover lineup 2025: Starting order & pole for 2025 AutoTrader EchoPark Automotive 400

After the Toyota/Save Mart 350, the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season has arrived at Dover Motor Speedway in Dover, Delaware, for the AutoTrader EchoPark Automotive 400. The 21st race of the season will go live on TNT Sports at 2 p.m. ET on Sunday, July 20.The Dover race will be contested on a one-mile-long concrete oval track. Thirty-seven drivers will compete over 400 laps to drive down Victory Lane at Dover. FOX Sports journalist Bob Pockrass posted the starting lineup for the 2025 AutoTrader EchoPark Automotive 400 on X.Who is on pole for AutoTrader EchoPark Automotive 400?Hendrick Motorsports driver Chase Elliott has been awarded the AutoTrader EchoPark Automotive 400 pole at Dover after Saturday’s NASCAR Cup Series qualifying was cancelled due to inclement weather. It marked his first pole of the season and 12th career pole in the series.Now, the starting lineup for the AutoTrader EchoPark Automotive 400 will be set by the NASCAR Performance Metric Formula. It means the lineup will be set based on the last Cup Series ’race (which was at Sonoma Raceway), weighted average owned finish (70%), and the overall owner point position for the Cup (30%).Elliott is set to lead the field to the green flag at the start of the 2025 Cup Series Dover race, and Joe Gibbs Racing driver Chase Briscoe will join him in the front row.They are followed by Christopher Bell, Tyler Reddick, and William Byron in the top five. Shane Van Gisbergen, Michael McDowell, the defending series champion Joey Logano, Ty Gibbs, and Kyle Busch complete the top 10.The defending winner of the event, Denny Hamlin, will start 13th, respectively, in the 37-car field.2025 AutoTrader EchoPark Automotive 400 starting line-upBelow is the complete starting lineup for the 37-car grid at Dover Motor Speedway:#9 - Chase Elliott#19 - Chase Briscoe#20 - Christopher Bell#45 - Tyler Reddick#24 - William Byron#88 - Shane Van Gisbergen#71 - Michael McDowell#22 - Joey Logano#54 - Ty Gibbs#8 - Kyle Busch#60 - Ryan Preece#17 - Chris Buescher#11 - Denny Hamlin#21 - Josh Berry#6 - Brad Keselowski#48 - Alex Bowman#16 - AJ Allmendinger#99 - Daniel Suarez#1 - Ross Chastain#7 - Justin Haley#10 - Ty Dillon#23 - Bubba Wallace#3 - Austin Dillon#34 - Todd Gilliland#5 - Kyle Larson#2 - Austin Cindric#43 - Erik Jones#42 - John Hunter Nemechek#41 - Cole Custer#38 - Zane Smith#12 - Ryan Blaney#35 - Riley Herbst#77 - Carson Hocevar#47 - Ricky Stenhouse, Jr.#51 - Cody Ware#4 - Noah Gragson#44 - JJ YeleyFans can watch all NASCAR Cup Series teams and drivers in live action at the Dover Motor Speedway for Sunday’s AutoTrader EchoPark Automotive 400 on TNT Sports.