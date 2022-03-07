NASCAR driver Spencer Boyd provides update after horrific crash

NASCAR Truck Series Victorious Voice Foundation 200 kicked off on March 4th. The event went smoothly until the last lap, when Spencer Boyd was involved in a terrifying wreck that left him hospitalized.

At the time of the crash, it seems there weren't enough clips explaining what happened. However, since he was released from the hospital, he explained what happened and the state of his health.

While speaking to FOX’s Bob Pockrass, the No. 12 driver Spencer Boyd said:

“I’ve never really gotten hurt before. When I hit the inside wall, I was like ‘Whoa!’. I didn’t really see what happened, I knew someone got into my right rear and I was just kind of saving it down through the infield. Once you get in the dust, it took off, and it doesn’t look like I broke my arm, but I dislocated my shoulder. It was hard to get out of the truck with one arm, but the guys took care of me”

Once out of the hospital, he thanked everyone who supported him and also praised the car for its safety. Boyd stated that he will get a hand x-ray to make sure that everything has healed properly.

On Twitter, Bob Pockrass went ahead and updated the health of Spencer Boyd, stating that:

"Spencer Boyd says he dislocated his shoulder and will go get x-rays following his last-lap wreck at Las Vegas. Says he should be good for Atlanta."

He also updated his Twitter followers with the information that he had to have a check-up since he was unable to avoid the wreck.

Spencer Boyd @SpencerBoyd Spencer had to check up hard to avoid that wreck but did get some slight nose damage. I believe that we get the wave with that caution. Spencer had to check up hard to avoid that wreck but did get some slight nose damage. I believe that we get the wave with that caution.

Spencer Boyd and other drivers wrecked during the Qualifying pole at Pennzoil 400

Though Boyd was the only one who sustained an injury, the wreck also caught other drivers, including John Hunter, Jordan Anderson and Grant Enfinger.

Despite the wreck, the race continued, with Chandler Smith carrying the day and Kyle Busch finishing as the runner-up.

Zane Smith was disqualified at Pennzoil 400

However, Zane Smith crossed the finish line second, but was disqualified due to a technical issue.

According to NASCAR, his wheel nut had an issue that did not comply with the race's regulations. Kyle Busch was then awarded second place, while Stewart Friesen took the third position.

Zane Smith has been recording amazing performances, winning the NASCAR Truck Series season opener at Daytona International Speedway and the disqualification was a big blow for him.

Currently, Chandler Smith is leading in the NASCAR Truck Series points on the table with 87 points, one win and one top five finish.

