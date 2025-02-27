NASCAR EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix Prize Money: How much is the winner expected to make at Circuit of the Americas in 2025?

After Ambetter Health 400, the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season heads to the Circuit of the Americas for the 2025 EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix.

Ad

The 232-mile road course is expected to be exciting as the Next Gen car will run for the third time at the Circuit of the Americas. All drivers taking the field will be racing to win Sunday’s (March 2) 95-lap race at the 2.356-mile road course.

Along with the win, there will be monetary rewards for the EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix winner. In 2025, the COTA Cup race boasts a prize pool of $11,055,250.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

Live action of the 2025 COTA road course can be enjoyed live on FOX, MAX, and PRN. It will be broadcast on Sunday at 3:30 pm ET.

What is EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix prize money for 2025?

All 37 drivers participating in NASCAR’s top-tier series will compete for monetary incentives this weekend in Austin, Texas.

Renowned NASCAR journalist Bob Pockrass posted on X the total prize pool that will be up for grabs this weekend at COTA:

Ad

“Purses for COTA weekend, all payouts, all positions, season-ending points fund and contingency awards and for Cup, payouts for charter teams for participating and historical performance. Cup: $11,055,250 Xfinity: $1,651,939”

Expand Tweet

Ad

EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix Prize Money Breakdown: How much will the winner make at the Circuit of the Americas?

According to NASCAR journalist Bob Pockrass, the 2025 EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix winner is likely to receive between eight and 10 percent of the total purse.

As per this assumption, the winner of this year’s EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix will likely get eight to 10 percent of the overall prize money of $11,055,250, which means a check of around $884,420 to $1,105,525.

Ad

Explore the 2025 COTA NASCAR Cup Series payout per position

After deducting the winner's money from the total purse of $11,055,250, the remaining will be divided among the charter teams according to their finishing positions in the race, charter status, etc.

With the start of the charter system in NASCAR, individual payouts per finishing position are no longer published.

NASCAR Cup Series action begins with practice and qualifying on Saturday (March 2), before the main event on Sunday afternoon. Practice and qualifying action will be available on Amazon Prime Video.

Ad

List of COTA NASCAR Cup Series race winners

2021 - Chase Elliott 2022 - Ross Chastain 2023 - Tyler Reddick 2024 - William Byron

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback