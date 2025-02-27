NASCAR EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix Qualifying at COTA: Where to Watch, Time, TV Schedule, and Everything You Need to Know

By Yash Soni
Modified Feb 27, 2025 13:40 GMT
NASCAR: EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix - Source: Imagn
NASCAR EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix at COTA (Source: Imagn)

The 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season is shifting from the asphalt oval track of Atlanta Motor Speedway to the road course track of Circuit of the Americas for the 2025 EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix this weekend.

Ad

The season’s third points-paying weekend will be full of thrilling racing action. The 2.356-mile-long road course will host Next Gen cars for the fourth time since it started. Fresh off the race at Atlanta, it will be interesting to see how drivers adjust to the unknown challenges in Austin, Texas.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Thirty-seven NASCAR Cup Series drivers are set to start the EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix on Sunday (March 2) to compete over 95 laps and 232 miles.

A lot of Cup action is coming this weekend, leading to Sunday’s EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix. The weekend will kick off with practice and qualifying on Saturday (March 1) to determine the starting lineup for the third race of the season.

Last year, William Byron took the checkered flag at COTA.

Ad

Where to watch the 2025 EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix qualifying at Circuit of the Americas?

See below for the broadcast schedule for the 2025 EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix qualifying at Circuit of the Americas (COTA):

Saturday, March 1, 2025

11 am ET: NASCAR Cup Series practice

12:30 pm ET: NASCAR Cup Series qualifying

The time and live-streaming details for COTA weekend’s qualifying are:

Ad

USA

The qualifying for the EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix will be live on Amazon Prime Video in the United States.

UK

Fans in the UK can watch the qualifying races on Viaplay at 5:30 pm ET.

Canada

Canadian viewers can catch qualifying on TSN at 12:30 pm ET.

India

Indian fans can enjoy live streaming of the qualifying races through streaming services like Hulu TV, YouTube TV, and dd12stream.com through a VPN at 11 pm IST on Saturday.

Ad

Sub-Saharan Africa

In Africa, the NASCAR Cup Series qualifying at COTA can be enjoyed on SuperSport at 7:30 pm GMT on Saturday.

Australia

Australian audiences can enjoy the qualifying races on Fox Sports Australia at 4:30 am ACT on Sunday.

Ad

Who is in the top 5 in the points table ahead of the COTA race?

After finishing P4 last week at Atlanta, Ryan Blaney gained the top spot in the Cup Series points table with 87 points. Daytona 500 winner William Byron stands second with 75 points. He finished 27th last week.

Tyler Reddick (72), Austin Cindric (68), and Bubba Wallace Jr. (64) complete the top five.

Ex-Packers champ not convinced with Jalen Hurts after winning Super Bowl MVP: "He's still not an absolutely elite QB"

Quick Links

Edited by Yash Soni
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी